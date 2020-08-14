The investment proposition here is that if you want to bet on the U.S. oil and gas industry, you should leave Cheniere Energy out of your portfolio.

The business with liquefied natural gas is very lucrative and capital-intensive but also extremely risky due to its many unknowns on each of the supply-demand sides. Therefore, an investment in Cheniere Energy (LNG) might turn out very well for an investor. But considering Cheniere's high debt and volatility in demand and recurring unforeseen factors, like a global pandemic, I would not recommend investing in Cheniere.

Cheniere Energy is an energy company that is highly specialized in producing liquefied natural gas (LNG) and shipping it mostly to Europe and Asia through its hubs in Texas and Louisiana. They are the leading producer and exporter of LNG in the United States. Cheniere controls Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP), a subsidiary that owns the Sabine Pass LNG export facility. It is a company whose product President Trump is pushing into the markets (see e.g. this NYT article or this), while also putting pressure to impinge the construction of Nord Stream 2, a natural gas pipeline directly connecting Russia and Germany. By putting up hurdles against additional transport capacity for Russian gas flowing into Europe, President Trump is indirectly pushing US LNG. President Trump pitched US gas to Europe as early as 2017 in a speech in Poland. The DOE recently called US fossil fuels as "molecules of freedom" and specifically referred to US LNG as "freedom gas." However, neither the direct nor the indirect push could prevent many US LNG cargoes planned for Europe being canceled in the past three months. The reasons for these cancellations mainly stem from the current market conditions rather than the worldwide lockdowns due to the virus.

The Business model of Cheniere Energy and about LNG

I would first like to introduce Cheniere's business model. They have built two large and horrendously expensive natural gas liquefaction plants in Texas and Louisiana. They source natural gas (NG) from regular pipelines and cool that NG at those facilities down to -162°C (-260°F) at which point it gets converted to liquid form, then load it onto specialized ships that can hold that liquid and keep it at this temperature. The reason why this is done is riveting: the liquefied gas takes on only one-600th of its initial volume and thus you can load a large amount of energy onto a large specialized tanker ship.

LNG offers a high level of flexibility for a, in certain respects, very inflexible commodity. Gas in general needs large and expensive pipelines to be shipped from production site to end-users. LNG, once there are a liquefaction plant and a receiving terminal, offers high geographical flexibility and can be bought on a short-term basis (bearing in mind only the transportation time across the seas). This flexibility of LNG compared to land and sea pipelines have moved some large gas producing countries to build their own liquefaction plants or increase already existing capacities (Australia, Egypt, Mozambique - coming online in 2024, but also Russia's Gazprom, while also being the largest pipeline gas seller).

Cheniere's LNG cargo ships are sold, mostly on the basis of long-term contracts, to a large number of European and Asian oil and gas companies on either a free-on-board (FOB) basis or delivered at an agreed port (where LNG can be stored or converted back to a gaseous state and pumped into the grid). Cheniere Energy sells most of its future cargoes not at a fixed price, but at a factor of the Henry hub gas index price, averaged over one or more months prior to the cargo delivery, be the delivery point in Europe or Asia. They do this mainly because Cheniere sources its gas at the Henry hub, which it then converts at its two liquefaction plants in Corpus Christi and in Sabine Pass. By selling the gas at a factor (larger than one) of the index price and buying at the index price, they eliminate the price risk of the Henry hub. The company itself says that 85% of its future LNG sales contracts are pegged to the index, so its revenue highly depends on the current and future hub prices.

To analyze and predict the hub prices for the Henry hub you need to try to predict the gas demand as well as the gas supply there. For the spot cargoes (the reportedly missing 15% of their sold volumes; globally in 2019 the percentage of spot or short-term basis contracts was 34%) short-term market prices for LNG are partly relevant, as well as Asian and European NG spot prices and the corresponding transportation costs added to them. For example, Henry hub prices could be high due to high NG demand in the U.S., but LNG prices might be depressed because LNG supply is unusually high (e.g., due to new liquefaction plants, an abundance of Qatari and Australian LNG cargoes).

In general, you can say that long-term Henry hub prices and LNG spot prices move in the same direction (they are cointegrated), but short-term they might differ from each other (e.g., in 2018). Have a look at the graphics showing Henry hub NG forward month prices together with the JKM index for the previous four years (Japan Korea Marker representing LNG prices delivered in Japan and South Korea, delivery is 1-2 months after quote day of the price):

Market conditions and Cheniere's competitors

Cheniere Energy's competitors are multilateral and abundant: other U.S. LNG operators, global LNG suppliers and pipeline gas suppliers. There are currently 21 LNG exporting countries. Its largest contender is Qatargas, which is the largest LNG producer and shipper, sourcing from the world's largest gas field in the Gulf and exporting about 75-78 million tonnes of LNG a year. 2019 it was 77.8 m t (see the GIIGNL report).

The next largest competitor to US LNG in general, thus to Cheniere in particular, is Australian LNG and the respective companies that export the commodity. Australia has increased its LNG liquefaction capacity in the previous 10-15 years, reaching around 87.6 million tonnes of capacity in 2019 as opposed to 20 m t in 2012 with production standing at 75.4 m t in 2019. Australia is an especially assertive competitor to Cheniere because they have much shorter shipping routes to the attractive markets of Japan and South Korea.

Many small competitors around the world also share a slice of the cake, see the next figure: for example, Malaysia (26.2 million tonnes), Nigeria (about 20 m t), Algeria (12.2 m t), Egypt (3.5 m t, but 7 m t expected to come back online in 2020) and Yamal LNG in Russia (capacity of 16 m t out of Russia's 2019 production of 29 m t). Cheniere Energy has currently a capacity of about 35 million tonnes and aims to reach 45 m t by 2024 once the third Corpus Christi train and the sixth Sabine Pass train are completed. All these LNG sellers add pressure to prices and enable the buyers (short and long term) to negotiate better deals.

Total U.S. LNG exports in 2019 were realized at 33.8 m t. Beware, capacity is not realized production (nor contracted volumes). The distribution of US exports is: 38% delivered to Europe, 37% to Asia, 21% to Americas.

One side of the equation is to look at the supply side and its potential movements in the near future; the other side is to look at demand. In addition, there is a feedback loop like with oil prices, e.g. when demand is low, prices fall, as a reaction to that, suppliers decrease investment or more immediate, decrease their production and that feeds back into prices, etc.

Now, let's look at the second, currently a more important part of the market analysis - namely the current gas prices in Europe which are at an all-time low of around 6 € per MWh at the moment. Even before the lockdowns started in Europe in March 2020, gas prices were at about 8-10 € per MWh, as opposed to usually 13-16 € per MWh, under normal circumstances (as per Refinitiv; data can be obtained upon request from the author for private use only).

In Asia, the situation is similar, although Asia is rather represented by the JKM price instead of a very developed pipeline network and market. That led to many cancellations of US LNG cargoes since those contracts had that option.

Gas prices in Europe are usually a function of the temperature because around 43% of gas consumption is used in households (for cooking and heating - the more substantial part). If one winter was mild, the gas storages throughout Europe do not get emptied, thus triggering a lower summer gas consumption, because gas demand in summer is mostly comprised by industrial demand and storage fillings, since hardly anyone uses it for heating.

The other part substantially driving gas prices in Europe is the share of power generation where gas is burnt to generate electricity. That part is a long story worth telling another time. This share usually varies a lot and depends on long-term factors, such as emissions laws and the corresponding CO2 penalization, regulations/laws towards nuclear and coal power generation and its subsequent downsizing, as well as current ones, such as gas-coal prices, current hydro potential in rivers and dams and wind potential. This part is rather an upside for Cheniere and in general for LNG imports into Europe.

Europe's global share in LNG imports is currently at 23.8% in the first five months of 2020, as per ICIS Heren European Spot Gas Markets Daily from June 1, 2020, up 3% from 2019. But Qatar is expected to increase its share of European imports because many US cargoes were canceled (see also figure below). Total gas demand in Europe has been falling in the previous 20 years due to energy-saving measures and technological advances in the insulation of buildings. Global warming might have influenced to some extent the decrease in heating demand as on average the winter has been milder (with some years bringing severe cold periods).

As to the demand in Asia (comprises 69% of global LNG demand), I would like to quote the EIA - The US Energy Information Administration from mid-2019 (see fourth section in this EIA analysis). The reason I take a year-old analysis is to emphasize, on one hand how the same factors influenced gas prices two years in a row and, on the other how weather and the energy mix for electricity generation plays a role in Asia as well, very similar to Europe:

Total LNG imports in the three largest global LNG markets-Japan, China, and South Korea-started to decrease in February 2019 amid a milder-than-normal winter and, in Japan, the restart of nuclear power plants. China, which became the world's second-largest LNG importer in 2017 (surpassing South Korea) and the world's largest importer of total natural gas in 2018 (surpassing Japan and Germany), continued to increase LNG imports.

LNG imports into China in 2019 increased 18%, as opposed to a 38% increase in 2018 (see the GIIGNL report). After a tariff China imposed on US LNG imports in September 2018, US LNG had a share of 1% of China's LNG imports (being 7% in the first half of 2018).

Financial statement numbers

It is a $13,45B market cap company (as of 10th August) and forward 2020 Price-Earnings Ratio is around 21.95, according to the consensus EPS forecast of five analysts. In my opinion this is a high P-E-Ratio for a gas company, despite being in the growth category. There are just lots of risks inherent in the business, but also in the energy and environmental politics and policies of demand and supply countries.

They reconfirmed the full year 2020 Guidance on April 30 at their Q1 call as well as on August 6th at their Q2 conference call (Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA between $3.8B and $4.1B, DCF; $1.0 - $1.3B), despite many cancellations already having kicked in. The European delivery cancellations peaked in May and June. August and September delivery cancellations were numerous, but the pace slowed. Worrisome, and maybe natural for a company building two capital intensive plants and having almost no revenue in the beginning, is their debt to equity ratio of around 10 (as of end Q1 2020, with $30.9B long-term debt and $3.0B equity, although D/E ratio was much higher in the previous years, above 20 in 2016 and 2017 and around 15 in 2018 and 2019). Cheniere's first cargo deliveries started in 2016 to roll out from Sabine Pass.

Interest expenses for 2019 stood at $1.432B with an EBIT of $2.147B. They rose substantially from 2018 ($875M). In the following figure you see the maturities and amounts of their issued bonds, totaling $24.559B.

Verdict and investment recommendation

Keep it out of your portfolio. I would not really short it either (mid-term), because it might recover together with the oil and gas sector in the next 1-2 years or the coming winter might be a severe one in Europe or Asia. Long term, it's very hard to tell because of so many factors on the demand and supply sides.

There are too many potential government interferences: it might enjoy a lot of US protection, as it does currently, but also this might stop at one point in the future, the Nord Stream 2 might be finished soon and go online, thus decreasing demand for LNG in Europe; looking long-term, gas will definitely enjoy a demand increase in the world, maybe sooner than later, if governments decide to proactively fight climate change and thus send coal-to-power plants into oblivion, as China is doing, slowly, but amply. That transition period cannot happen fast though. The prospect and the hope that governments might come to their senses and fight climate change more seriously tilt me rather towards a long-term (3+ years) buy suggestion if you have the patience and stamina to sit out and watch Cheniere taking all the bumps and hurdles during that time - e.g., you might suddenly acutely become interested in Asian and European air temperatures in the next two winters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.