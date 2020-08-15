Omnicom: Why We're Buying This 5%-Yielding SWAN
About: Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)
by: Brad Thomas
Summary
The market is now within 0.2% of record highs.
And if those are achieved, this will represent the fastest decline and shortest-duration bear market in U.S. history.
But even if we are hit by more bad economic news, Omnicom still looks like an excellent alternative to the speculative excesses on Wall Street.
This article was coproduced with Dividend Sensei.
In an article last week I explained that "whenever I include the word "retire" – or retiree, retirement, or some other derivation – in an article, I'm