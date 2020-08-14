Thus, I rate Mimecast a buy at $45, though my concerns related to the disruption of email prevent me from emphatically recommending the stock.

The rise of collaboration platforms like Slack and Teams represents a threat to the future growth of emails. However, email remains THE open standard of communication which is going nowhere.

According to my estimates, Mimecast's intrinsic value is ~$58, i.e., it is currently undervalued by ~22.5%. Furthermore, the projected return on a 10-year investment in Mimecast is ~14% CAGR.

However, the latest results and future guidance indicate that growth could very well be maturing. Hence, I expect Mimecast to experience slower growth rates over the next decade.

Mimecast's growing product portfolio and a transition into the up-market should provide the enterprise email, data, and web security company with a reasonably long growth runway.

Investment Thesis

Before I dive into Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME), I want to lay the foundation for the company and its business environment. Mimecast has centered its service around the protection of a gaping hole in the cybersecurity of many companies: email. With this being said, email is increasingly becoming a less important vector for the transmission of sensitive information. You may take this with a grain of salt, but within my own company, we do not communicate internally via email whatsoever. We communicate strictly through public and private chat channels, which has become a significantly more effective method for communication and collaboration.

So, in light of this firsthand experience where the volume of emails has dramatically gone down, I have concerns around the long-term prospects for Mimecast, as I also believe that email external to companies will experience at least some level of disruption in the 2020s with products, such as Slack Connect (NYSE:WORK), being released and finding utility.

With this being said, perhaps this is the prevailing sentiment around Mimecast, and hence, the company's valuation has become rather depressed. Furthermore, this sentiment may be misplaced, apropos external company communication (it's certainly not misplaced within companies), and Mimecast will actually remain quite useful throughout the 2020s and beyond.

The oft-cited saying is "the greatest returns are made during the most uncomfortable of times." And such a saying might be especially apt in the case of Mimecast and the landscape surrounding it (which entails the proliferation of enterprise collaboration tools that are disrupting/supplanting email within enterprises).

Alright, so with all of this in mind, let's dig into Mimecast.

Exploring Mimecast

Mimecast is a fully-integrated cloud-based subscription-as-a-service company that provides cyber resiliency to organizations by safeguarding business emails, data, and web access. As enterprise digital transformation moves forward, the importance of cybersecurity is on the rise. Since email is the primary source of malicious attacks, protecting email communication is vital for all businesses. Hence, the demand for Mimecast's solution is rather robust.

Here's my investment thesis for Mimecast:

Mimecast's hyper-growth phase seems to have come to an end, with growth decelerating to ~16% y/y in its Q1 FY2021 (despite secular tailwinds from the acceleration in enterprise digital transformation).

Although Mimecast's growth is slowing down, the stock price represents overly pessimistic projections. In my opinion, the stock is currently undervalued by ~22.5%, and investors could easily generate double-digit returns with Mimecast over the next decade.

Since I can see collaboration tools like Slack and Teams (NASDAQ: MSFT

In this article, we will explore Mimecast's business in greater depth, after which we will run it through the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model to ascertain whether it is a suitable investment at this time.

What's Mimecast?

Mimecast is a cloud-based SaaS cybersecurity provider that helps over 38,000 organizations worldwide make email safer, reinstate trust, and strengthen cyber resilience. Businesses can implement a comprehensive cyber resilience strategy using Mimecast's cloud suite, which includes products like email security, information archiving, data protection, web security, awareness training, uptime assurance (continuity), and many others. In essence, Mimecast helps organizations stand firm in the face of cyberattacks, human error, and technical failure.

Why Do Businesses Need Mimecast?

In the digital age, cybersecurity has become critical to all businesses. As the sophistication of cyber-attacks goes up, enterprises need to up their defenses.

Since email serves as the primary channel of professional communication, it contains substantial confidential company information that must be protected from external adversaries (hackers). Now, as per Gartner, email security takes up only ~8% of IT Security Spending. However, 93% of all security breaches are attacks targeting people (96% through email).

Since email is the primary channel of professional communication and the primary source of cyberattacks, organizations must shield their email infrastructure at all times. And this is precisely the function of Mimecast's cyber resilience platform.

(Note: More detailed info about Mimecast's products is here: mimecast.com)

In 2019, Mimecast was named as a Leader on Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving. This position displays the power of Mimecast's platform in a highly competitive market.

The Billion Dollar Opportunity

At present, Mimecast is much more than email security (the solution behind its fame), with a handful of other products like Targeted Threat Protection, Awareness Training, DMARC Analyzer, Data Archive, Large File Send, Web Security, Secure Messaging, Continuity, and Sync & Recover. These products are a result of the continued innovation at Mimecast and represent a significant upselling opportunity for the company.

In fact, the current product portfolio is an upselling opportunity of ~$1 bn. Mimecast has a customer base of 38,600 organizations with consumption of just 3.4 average products per customer (from 12 products). Mimecast's simple cloud-based platform makes it easy for organizations to consume more products rapidly. And a respectable, though not blockbuster, net retention rate of ~105-110% shows that the company is capable of upselling among its existing customer base. Hence, I think Mimecast could derive 5-10% CAGR revenue growth just by upselling its current product portfolio for the next few years.

Mimecast's Massive TAM

Mimecast's broad product portfolio translates into a massive total addressable market of $23.8 billion. As per the company investor presentation, Zones 2 & 3 (of email 3.0) added nearly $6 billion to Mimecast's TAM. Furthermore, messaging security, E-Discovery, and Data Resilience markets are still growing. Hence, Mimecast has a long growth runway.

With this being said, Mimecast faces pressure from innovative solutions, such as Slack and Teams, the former of which is actively attempting to reduce the number of emails sent and received.

Financial Analysis

Let's analyze some of Mimecast's financial statements to understand long-term trends in the numbers underlying Mimecast's business.

Over the last five years, Mimecast's TTM revenue grew from ~$128 million to ~$443 million at ~28% CAGR. In the meantime, Mimecast's gross margins expanded from ~70% to ~75%. I believe that the addition of products on top of Mimecast's existing platform is the primary driver of this margin expansion.

Source: YCharts

For FY-2021, Mimecast's management guided for annual revenue of $488-$493 million. The midpoint of this range represents only 15% y/y growth over FY-2020 revenue. Further, estimates from YCharts peg Mimecast's revenue to grow to $688 million by FY-2023 at a CAGR of 18.5% for two years beyond FY-2021.

These revenue growth rates point to a sharp deceleration compared to ~32% CAGR growth over the last five years. Now, let's take a look at Mimecast's balance sheet to assess its financial stability.

Source: YCharts

At the end of last quarter, Mimecast had cash and equivalents of $198.54 million and financial debt of $91.66 million. This means Mimecast has a net debt of -$107.54 million, i.e., it is financially stable. We can also see that Mimecast has an EBITDA of $76.83 million, which points towards cash flow inflection. With that said, let's take a look at Mimecast's free cash flow:

Source: YCharts

After being stuck just under $15 million for several years, Mimecast's free cash flow has more than doubled in the last two years. In the latest quarter, Mimecast generated FCF of $18.53 million and raised FY-2021 FCF guidance to ~$77-79 million. This figure reflects a move towards profitability. Going forward, I expect Mimecast to have higher FCF and slower growth.

Estimating Mimecast's True Value

To estimate Mimecast's true value, I will utilize my proprietary valuation model, with which many of you are already familiar. For those of you who have not yet seen it, here's what it entails:

In step 1, we use a traditional DCF model with free cash flow to equity discounted by our (as shareholders) cost of capital. In step 2, the model accounts for the effects of the change in shares outstanding. Normalizing valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the ten years. (3a.) Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

Now, let's check out Mimecast's valuation.

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

According to my estimates, Mimecast's intrinsic value is ~$58, i.e., it is undervalued by ~22.5%. Hence, according to a DCF, it is a buy. However, one must also look at the expected returns before making any investment decision.

To create a 10-year price target, I selected a conservative Price to FCF multiple of 25x (which aligns with that applied to mature cybersecurity companies) and multiplied it with the projected FCF per share value. Here's the result:

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

As you can see, Mimecast offers an ~14% projected return, which is only slightly higher than my investment hurdle rate of 9.8%. Hence, I rate Mimecast a modest buy.

Risks

Here are some of the major risks to Mimecast:

Mimecast's management guidance for FY-2021 represents a growth rate of just 15% y/y. As seen with many high growth stocks, if growth rates suddenly drop off, Mimecast's share price could fall drastically.

The rise of team collaboration tools like Slack could result in the decline of email, which is a significant threat to Mimecast's core business.

Conclusion

Mimecast's broad product portfolio gives the cyber resilience provider significant upselling opportunity. However, I see Mimecast's revenue growth rates maturing (in the range of 10-15%) over the next few years. Had this company been an option in the year 2002, I'd be buying hand over fist, but as of today, I see the gravity of communications moving slowly away from email.

Now, is email going away? Of course, not, just as snail mail hasn't vanished due to the advent of email.

But will email cybersecurity be a good investment? I am so-so on it, but perhaps my and the market's ambivalence spells opportunity.

Key Takeaway: I rate Mimecast a moderate buy at $45.

As always, thanks for reading; remember to follow for more, and happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.