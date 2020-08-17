How COVID-19 Is Influencing Shipping's Long-Term Outlook

However, the recent economic fallout from COVID-19 has negatively impacted shipping. Should we be worried again?

Mid-2018 signaled a turning point for many segments, and even shipping at large.

Overview

During 2009-2018, shipping was defined by a massive bear market which saw fleeting bull runs.

But shipping is highly cyclical. This cyclicality hit a tipping point in 2018, when we began ushering in a new dynamic. One with bullish overall market fundamentals which would likely serve as the backdrop for brief bear dips over the course of the coming years.

Well, the COVID-19 economic fallout is that bear market dip, only it's a pretty sizable one and likely won't be as brief.

Does that mean it's time to cancel all hopes of this long-term cyclical bull run?

Not quite, in fact, this economic catastrophe, occurring at this point in the shipping cycle, could actually strengthen the upcoming bull market.

Here I'll make the case for why a little pain now may bring greater benefits later on in the cycle.

Key Concepts

To understand shipping markets, and where I'm going with this report, we need to touch on some key concepts.

First, shipping markets have both long and short run cycles. This is how we can find ourselves in a bear market (which may last for months) within a multi-year bull market backdrop. The magnitude of these short and long-run cycles is what's important.

Right now, COVID-19 presents a massively bearish short-run development, just as the long-term market was still transitioning to bull. This temporarily overwhelmed the initial strengthening phase which is still in its infancy.

Second, supply side cycles typically set the tone of the long-term market with rare exceptions. Owners are the ones who control the supply side through vessel ordering and demolitions. Collectively, they actually create these cycles.

Third, owners and market participants are highly reactionary. For a segment that should, without a doubt, be approached in every way with a contrarian investment strategy, those participating in it do a really bad job.

It's not limited to just owners. During bull runs we see banks generously extending credit, private equity joining the party, and investors bidding up these stocks to frothy values. During pullbacks we see the exact opposite reactions. All this plays into the cyclical formation of shipping markets.

Fourth, vessels take a long time to build. While some vessels can be built in as little as one year, the larger vessels, which typically have the most profound impact on supply dynamics, often take two or three years.

Fifth, supply side dynamics also impact shipyards. During times of low activity capacity (space, equipment, personal, etc.) is curtailed. During boom times there is not an infinite ability to expand immediately. This means an onslaught of newbuild orders must still reckon with shipyard capacity adjustments, which don't shift on a dime.

Sixth, because of all this the supply side macro outlook for shipping moves slowly.

Taken together, these above principles have set the stage for why I believe the temporary bearish demand shock we are experiencing will actually result in a more profound bull run later.

A Full Cycle

Where we are in the cycle will have an impact on related market response brought about by unforeseen events. This is another key concept we must accept before we move on.

To elaborate, let's start with a full market cycle.

I'm going to show a few charts here just for fun so you can see it as it applies to specific vessel groups and segments, as well as the market at large.

Source: Clarksons SIN

Above we see a full cycle in the LPG shipping segment over the past decade. We start with a crossover point where the level of deliveries does not keep pace with ongoing demand. This tighter market results in higher charter rates.

Even as rates are climbing, the orderbook continues to drop for a couple years before hitting rock bottom. This occurs as owners exploit the secondhand market before it becomes overpriced and exhausted in an effort to capitalize on current conditions by placing as much tonnage on the water as possible.

As the S&P market becomes tired with vessels commanding a premium over their newbuild counterparts, owners inevitably turn to shipyards and place orders. Those orders pile up, forming a thick orderbook which will soon see the supply of vessels outpace demand, leading to a decline in rates.

As rates decline, we see owners back off from ordering but the damage is done due to the long-term nature of shipbuilding. Now we must wait for the orderbook to rationalize and the market to absorb excess tonnage before we can even begin to hope for a bottom.

Next, we can look at even a longer cycle from the Suezmax tanker segment (sorry, the colors are switched here).

Source: Clarksons SIN

This 25-year cycle above shows how smaller cycles can occur within a larger cycle. It also serves to illustrate just where we are now in the bigger picture not only for this class, but the shipping orderbook as a whole.

Source: Clarksons SIN

Transition points

Market shifts bring with it new market strategies from these reactive owners.

Now, imagine if we hit a peak in the bull market and rates begin heading lower. However, the orderbook continues to build. Not only would this exacerbate the upcoming downturn, but it would also likely prolong it.

Conversely, if we have a bear market shift to bull, we expect reactionary market activity to correlate with this move. This is the S&P/newbuild activity we spoke about earlier.

But what happens when an economic shock, of great magnitude, disrupts this market at a transition point? If the short-term shock overwhelms the market backdrop, as it has here, it will induce reactionary behavior along those lines.

If this reactionary behavior runs counter to the behavior we were expecting during this crucial transitioning phase, we will see market consequences which play into our future forecasts.

So, at this particular point, we are seeing the COVID-19 demand destruction force a variety of behaviors which run counter to how a normal market would be unfolding.

These include, but are not limited to, balance sheet preservation, increasing demolitions, slow newbuild orders, low S&P activity, and risk aversion at large in the industry (loans, credit, investors, owners, private equity, etc.)

During any other part of the cycle other than a transition phase, these reactionary behaviors would induce a short cycle later on, due to the fact that macro moves slowly (see, there's a reason I listed all that in the beginning).

However, what happens when it occurs during the transition phase. Well, if the type of behavior being induced by the shock runs counter to predicted market behavior during the transition phase, it will exacerbate the market swing upon normalization and be longer in duration.

I know, that's a lot of economic speak there, so let's break it down with current examples.

S&P

For those unfamiliar with how a bull market in shipping unfolds, please see my report on Bull Market Cycles which details the process.

First, let's start with sales and purchase activity, otherwise known as S&P in the shipping circle, since this is typically the first place we see the impact of a shifting market on the supply side.

Source: Clarksons SIN

Above is total sales given in ship numbers and gross tonnage over the course of the last 25 years.

Two things here: First, notice the clear cycle emerging in 2002 and then reversing in 2008, keeping in line with the rise and demise of shipping over that period.

Second, these are absolute ship numbers, not percentages. So, when looking at this chart we need to understand that the level of activity is relative depending on the fleet size.

Here's an illustration of what I mean. The world fleet numbers are on the left with the gross tonnage sales figure from the previous chart there on the right for reference.

This explains why sales figures in the bear market from 2009 through 2018 did rise, but relative to fleet size, S&P activity actually reflected the bearish market. (Sorry for the tangent there, it's just the academic in me needing to address things before moving on.)

But what we are now most interested in is the right side of those charts, where S&P activity has fallen off a cliff. This reflects the reactionary nature of the market to these short-term shocks. However, it has consequences.

With S&P activity muted, asset values fall (as they are also correlated to charter rates) presenting an even more attractive opportunity for those wishing to utilize the S&P market.

A lower starting price relative to newbuilds presents a more efficient use of capital and this could be a driving factor behind keeping newbuilding contracts muted for a greater length of time.

So not only has activity been postponed, but when it does resume it will be on relatively more attractive footing, which could attract or retain greater interest in this particular market, prolonging this specific phase of the bull cycle.

Now, we can begin to piece together just how this is starting to unfold. The first stage of a bull market is S&P activity, but that has been prolonged and could be more pronounced. Therefore, that next stage, newbuild activity is also pushed back. This is where we begin to see the exacerbated impact of that upcoming bull market, as a consequence of this current negative demand side shock playing out on today's supply side.

Newbuilds

Newbuild activity has also fallen off a cliff as of late.

Source: Clarksons SIN

Notice the low in 2009 during the GFC and the low of 2016, which was shipping's own crisis punctuated by historic bear markets in dry bulk and containers.

2020 newbuild activity is trending along those same lines. But the massive difference here is a very thin orderbook. Meaning, the supply side does not offer any cushion to prolong this muted newbuild activity without future repercussions in the form of a much tighter market.

Source: Clarksons SIN

Notice the chart above which shows total contracting and the world orderbook as a percentage of the on the water fleet.

At the end of 2008, the world orderbook stood at 55%, meaning this market could not only withstand a halt in ordering, but it was desperately needed. At the start of 2016 that number still stood at almost 18%, beyond the generally accepted 12%-15% needed to account for vessel retirements and trade growth.

But in 2020 that number has fallen to 7.76%, and it is still shrinking in many areas as vessels are being delivered faster than they are being ordered.

Remember, the key point here is that newbuilding activity usually trails S&P activity in a market.

Furthermore, it can take many months, even years, to exhaust the S&P market of sales candidates while driving prices up to a premium.

Additionally, let's consider the number of deliveries that took place between 2005 and 2015, which make ideal S&P candidates. For an indication, look at the orderbook chart again.

Meaning, there is a probability that the higher number of S&P candidates may prolong this current phase of the bull market cycle.

Demolitions

Before we conclude let's take a brief look at how the current market has impacted demolition activity.

Remember, when a transition from bear to bull hits, older tonnage is kept on the water longer as higher costs to operate can be justified through higher charter rates.

However, if a bear cycle hits at this transition point, some tonnage may be taken off the water. The consequence is a reduced on the water capacity when the market normalizes. Obviously, this would impact rates, and given the slow-moving nature of supply additions, it won't be readily corrected.

This has probably been most pronounced in the bulker segment of shipping, which is making for an interesting development.

Source: Clarksons SIN

The chart above shows the last couple years of demolition activity for bulkers. The recent activity is an obvious outlier. Another outlier came in 2019 with tragic Vale dam collapse which disrupted bulk markets and temporarily torpedoed rates.

Looking at the longer-term chart we can see the demo activity actually being a reflection of the market cycle.

Source: Clarksons

This shows the historic bear market of 2016 and the consequent demo activity. Notice, as the bear market fades, mind you from historic levels, we see demo activity subside until hitting a bottom in 2018.

Now, this 2018 point didn't imply a recovery phase in my mind, as many well know. I had forecast ongoing issues with dry bulk even through this year, taking high points in the market to often reestablish my bearish thesis.

Dry Bulk Outlook Shifting

It's amazing how much difference a few percentage points can make in shipping.

COVID-19 has altered the bulker supply side in the form of demolitions more than perhaps any other segment. Since demolitions are instantaneous and cannot be undone, they represent an immediate and unalterable impact on the supply side.

Because I still regarded dry bulk as in a transition phase up till COVID-19, what this stronger demolition market does is it moves a recovery phase up in our timeline - upon market normalization, of course.

By how much?

I had previously envisioned 2021 as being more of a year where the market was properly absorbing and adjusting to the tonnage from 2020 and 2021.

Instead, there is an increasing chance that the seasonal low in 2021 (usually in February) may actually be the point where we see structural fundamental market improvements from there on out, year over year.

We'll dig more into this in future reports, but it's an example of just how these market reactions can begin to shape my outlook of particular segments.

Conclusion

These general reports are not only designed to describe current market conditions, but also impart key concepts regarding shipping markets. With over 400 years of documented research regarding shipping cycles, these ideas are not merely an economic theory, they are an established reality.

There are always unforeseen circumstances that seem to play with shipping markets. But these short-term events are followed by the market reestablishing its fundamental direction.

The direction for many segments had been clear starting in mid-2018. But this short term, COVID-19, shock disrupted that. However, some pain now may be setting up for some gains later on.

Supply side adjustments have been pushed out several months now, and likely will be for several more - possibly a year plus.

This brings with it the growing prospect of economic normalization being met with a lagging supply side, leading to a tighter market than previously anticipated for a period of time. That future strength and period duration depends on just how long these current supply side adjustments will be pushed out.

