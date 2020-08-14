DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and in particular is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.

Too Good To Be True?

On the fundamentals, CrowdStrike (CRWD) is in extremely good shape. This is a security software and services company very much in vogue right now. Now, one must always have an eye to the short product cycles in security vs. other application software categories - it means today's hot security stock is tomorrow's M&A fodder - but for now it seems CRWD has a still-relevant product and service set and for the medium term - call it 12-24 months - we think that can remain the case. So putting that to the back of our mind for a moment - we're a data-driven firm, so let's get to some numbers.

Here's the company's financial performance going back a few quarters.

Source: Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

Let's look at the good parts first, which is to say, most of the parts. Quarterly recognized revenue growth vs. prior year's quarters have been strong at >80% for a year now. Trailing twelve month ("TTM") revenue growth was 89% in the April quarter, the company's Q1. The company has delivered two quarters of positive EBITDA before stock based compensation, quite an achievement given the revenue growth rate. And the last twelve months have delivered an unlevered pretax free cashflow margin - after capex and after change in working capital - of 10%. That's plus 10%. At 89% TTM revenue growth. Which is remarkable. Finally, deferred revenue growth is keeping pace with recognized revenue growth, meaning the company's substantial revenue visibility remains intact.

(If you're not familiar with the accounting concept of deferred revenue, it's a fancy name for a very good thing, namely, getting paid for something before you deliver it. In software companies it is usually upfront subscription payments - the cash arrives at the start of the contract, the software-as-a-service is delivered over the life of the contract, and the deferred revenue amount - that upfront payment - is gradually recognized as revenue each month. So every month a chunk of revenue is recognized from the deferred amount, and the deferred amount reduces by the same. You'll find deferred revenue in the liability side of the balance sheet. Big is good, strangely for a liability. Most folks don't know to look in the liability side for anything useful about growth companies. But in subscription businesses, looking at the deferred revenue balance, and the rate of growth in deferred revenue, can tell you a lot about what's coming down the recognized revenue 'pike. And since recognized revenue is the key driver of valuation in cloud stocks, it's worth trying to see as far down the road as you can.).

On the downside, gross margin is middling at 74% - the best cloud stocks have gross margins of 80% or better. This reflects the degree of services revenue within CRWD; a key part of their business is bespoke security consulting work for government and enterprise clients. That the gross margin is this high for a software & services company indicates that the company is able to achieve premium pricing for its consultant hours.

Valuation - the company is currently trading at 37x TTM recognized revenue and 27x current year (FY1/21) guided revenue.

Source: YCharts.com, Company SEC reports, Cestrian Analysis.

Which, as strange as that may sound to anyone who has invested in software for more than two years, isn't too expensive vs. the cloud cohort - particularly given the degree of revenue visibility and the cashflow margins that CRWD is achieving right now.

As you can see, CRWD is a touch below trend for valuation as a function of forward revenue growth.

Source: Google Finance, YCharts.com. Company SEC Reports, Cestrian Analysis.

So here's the nub of it. That all amounts to a Buy for earnings, right?

Probably. We're at Buy as a result, and we own the stock personally as a result.

We have a couple nags that you ought to consider if you own CRWD or are thinking about buying in for earnings (they report their Q2 of FY1/21 on 2 September after the close).

Their President of Global Sales and Field Ops just sold a goodly chunk of stock. You can see the filing here. Nothing wrong with that per se, perfectly legal. But the one executive at the company who has the very best view of what's coming down the revenue 'pike isn't the CFO, the CEO, or anyone else. It's the head of sales. Because that executive is the one berating their sales staff all day every day about where that deal is, where this deal is, has customer X signed yet, has customer Y accepted delivery yet, etc. Yelling at salesfolks is the main occupation of the head of sales. Because the other thing they spend their time on is giving the good or bad news to the CEO and CFO. Usually with a healthy buffer built in to accommodate the inevitable slippages and misses. So the life of a head of sales is a stressful one. They do need to spend money to ease that stress - theirs is usually the shiniest of boats in the marina - so realizing the fruits of their labor with a share sale is in and of itself OK. But a couple weeks before Q2? That's a concern to us.

Coupled with the above, if you were a cloud stock reporting Q2 this last couple weeks and you didn't beat big and raise big, your stock took a beating. So the stakes are high for CRWD, given that outsize revenue multiple. The multiple vs. its growth is fine vs. the cloud cohort, as we note above. But only if the growth holds up. So the pressure is on.

Every way we analyze CRWD it comes up as the top quality business in the cloud cohort that we cover. And we have faith in numbers. So, we are putting those nags to one side for now and holding through to earnings. But we don't plan to add to our holdings of CRWD, even on a tempting dip in the runup to earnings day. Once the numbers are out, we'll take it from there.

For now we remain at Buy - Long Term Hold.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 14 August 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRWD. Business relationship disclosure: See full disclaimer text at the top of this article.

Additional disclosure: Cestrian Capital Research, Inc staff hold personal account long position(s) in CRWD.