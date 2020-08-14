LTPZ is a long duration TIPS fund, one of the few of its kind, that could serve for purchasing power protection and portfolio diversification.

In this article, I briefly review some of the key features of the PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS ETF and of inflation-linked treasuries in general.

Times have changed. The year 2020 has turned the economy upside down: stocks have risen in the early stages of a recession, interest rates have gone negative in some developed countries, Central Banks have created piles of cash out of thin air. Amid this odd environment, it is hard to know exactly what to expect next.

I believe now is a good time for investors to keep an open mind and look around for opportunities that are flying under the radar. One asset class that has often been ignored are Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, or TIPS. Today, I look at the PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS (LTPZ), an ETF that investors seeking purchasing power protection and portfolio diversification might want to look closer into.

What is LTPZ?

The 15+ Year US TIPS fund is benchmarked against an index that, in turn, tracks "the performance of USD-denominated inflation-linked bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury". Its composition is simple, as the chart below depicts: the fund, currently, holds 11 inflation-linked government bonds that mature within the next 21 to 29 years.

LTPZ is a fairly small ETF, with assets of a bit over $500 million and an average trading volume of only about 150,000 shares per day - or about $13 million of daily liquidity. Yet, this is perhaps the only major fund exposed to long-duration TIPS, which makes it unique.

The ETF charges a management fee of 20 bps that does not look too high on the surface, at least until compared to a real yield of -0.3% on 30-year treasuries. Regarding the profile of the securities in the fund:

effective maturity is 24.3 years

effective duration is 21.6 years

estimated yield to maturity is 1.39%

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from PIMCO

A look at IL bonds

Before investing in a pretty straight-forward ETF like LTPZ (i.e. no leverage, no derivatives, no short positions, nothing too complicated about the portfolio construction), understanding the basics of inflation-linked bonds is perhaps most crucial. Treasury Direct describes it well:

TIPS are marketable Treasury securities whose principal is adjusted according to changes in the Consumer Price Index. With inflation, the principal increases. If deflation occurs, the principal is adjusted downward, and interest payments are less than they would be if inflation occurred. [But] at maturity, if the adjusted principal is less than the security's original principal, [investors] are paid the original principal.

Simply put, TIPS are very much like traditional government bonds, except the semi-annual interest payments can fluctuate based on changes in the CPI. Therefore, I find it best to think of TIPS as a bundle of (1) treasuries and (2) a long position on inflation. Regarding the principal protection against deflation, I believe it to be much less of a factor to consider in the case of long maturity instruments, considering the time value of money and the general expectations that inflation should rise over a very long period of time.

The investment case

Do I think that LTPZ will produce hefty returns to investors going forward? Very likely not. Nominal interest rates are at a record low, and a strong argument against inflation can be made, considering that the early stages of a "normal" recession tend to be deflationary. In fact, I believe that the upside opportunity of investing in LTPZ today is much smaller than the downside risk, making this an unappealing high-conviction bet.

But those who follow me know my investment philosophy: (1) no one knows what the future holds, therefore, (2) diversification is important. For a number of reasons that range from extraordinarily generous fiscal and monetary policy to possible supply shocks caused by the current COVID-19 crisis or future virus outbreaks, rising inflation is a very plausible scenario. Should consumer prices increase, TIPS may do relatively well - even if interest rates also head higher, which is a bearish development for bonds, in general.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

LTPZ could be flying under investors' radar in part due to what the graph above depicts. Notice that, since inception, the TIPS fund (portfolio 1, in blue) has not provided much in terms of extra absolute or risk-adjusted returns compared to long-maturity treasury bonds (TLT) (portfolio 2, in red). Neither has it offered much diversification compared to nominal government bonds over the past decade.

But once again, times are different. Since 2010, inflation has fluctuated within a fairly tight band of flat to less than 4%, with the extremes not holding up for many more than a few months. Whether this relatively stable inflation environment will persist going forward remains a very big question mark.

For (1) the inflation protection that it provides in times of record-high liquidity and (2) the rare chance that investors have of receiving higher income payments from a high-quality bond issuer (under inflationary assumptions), I believe that LTPZ is a fund worth considering.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LTPZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.