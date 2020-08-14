An Income Factory For Turbulent Times: Our 'Hunker Down' Model

[This portfolio was introduced to our Inside the Income Factory members on July 20]

"Hunker Down" Portfolio

Given what we don't know about the future course of the pandemic here in the United States, how it will affect our economy and our financial markets, and what our political future looks like, it seems like caution and prudence are the watchwords. Our Widow & Orphan portfolio, which is essentially our "core" Income Factory model, is itself intended to be "moderate risk/reward," but all things are relative and what I would regard as a moderate risk portfolio in "normal" times may not be conservative enough for where we are right now.

That's why I created the "Hunker Down" model portfolio about three weeks ago, and fully funded it a few days later (i.e. I bought it myself, so it is a "live portfolio" and not just a theoretical model). This table shows its progress from July 23 to August 10. Although I created it for income, our purchase timing was good from a market price perspective (it's up 5%) although the downside to that is it's more expensive from a reinvestment perspective. But I think it is still attractively priced for new investment or re-investment. Its distribution yield, assuming equal weighting of the 15 positions, averages about 8%, with an average price discount of -6%, down from about 8.5% and -7.7% when first launched three weeks ago.

The primary difference between the "Hunker Down" and the "Widow & Orphan" portfolios - and I emphasize that my analysis is qualitative as much or more than quantitative - is that with the Hunker Down model I look even more specifically for funds that meet most or all of these criteria:

Are managed by high quality sponsors who have been at this a long time and have excellent reputations,

Came through the great crash of 2008/2009 with good distribution records

Have come through the last six months with their distributions in good shape (either unchanged, or modestly adjusted)

Have achieved solid total returns over the past ten years, or, if not, have substantial discounts that provide additional protection or give them a "running start" on higher risk-adjusted returns, and

Are in asset classes that appear strong and likely to survive a prolonged economic downturn

Still provide investors with a reasonable income stream

Why we are hunkering down

Obviously even funds that may meet most or all of these criteria still carry risks at a time like this where "systemic" or "macro" risk is great and is essentially "beyond analysis." The big question for me is one I have stated several times in other articles. Will our economy and corporate America generally "muddle through" the current period, as they have previous recessions, downturns, and political crises, or will this turn out to be longer, deeper and more damaging than anything we have ever faced before?

Even a scenario that is somewhat optimistic about the survival of corporate America still involves enormous personal and small-business suffering. That's because hundreds of thousands of smaller businesses that commuters previously used to frequent every day for their coffee, donuts, newspapers, lunches, mid-day shopping, drugstore purchases, and after-work drinks, and so on will shrink or go out of business as corporate America goes increasingly "virtual" and commuter traffic dwindles. This will leave hundreds of thousands of workers in those businesses unemployed.

Then the question becomes: how immune is corporate America (the part of America we invest in) from the economic challenges of Main Street owners and workers who depend on the trickle-down economic effect from corporate America? And how dependent is corporate America from the "trickle up" effect of all those Main Street businesses and the people that work in them spending their money on corporate America's products. Can either one be successful if the other is struggling?

The Wall Street/Main Street disconnect seems obvious. The question is how long can it continue before the wheels start falling off the corporate economy and begin to negatively affect stocks? It seems to me if corporate America can sustain itself, despite this disconnect between Wall Street and Main Street, until a COVID-19 cure and/or a vaccine become widely available, then we may escape a second crash or drop in stock prices. If not, then it is anybody's guess what will happen, but we could see a broader or longer recession that eventually takes its toll in the form of more corporate defaults, dividend and earnings cuts, and, ultimately, falling stock prices.

While none of us can predict the future, our Hunker Down portfolio seeks out funds that we think will be able to survive such an extended period of economic "disconnect." It includes: (1) "top of the capital structure" funds (i.e. ahead of the equity and likely to be paid first in the event of trouble) like senior loan, more conservative HY bond, and preferred stock funds with solid long-term dividend and performance records, (2) high-performing, high-quality equity funds, including real estate, utility/infrastructure, financial and global sectors, and (3) a closed end "fund of funds" with a solid long-term performance record that largely avoids the more speculative end of the CEF spectrum. If some look familiar it is because several of them are included in our Widow & Orphan portfolio, where they represent some of that portfolio's most durable and conservative holdings. Note the current yield on our Hunker Down portfolio (8%) is less than that of the W&O portfolio (9.1%), reflecting its purposely lower risk.

Here are its key holdings:

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (FOF) is probably as good a proxy as it gets for closed end funds generally. It has dropped from its high of $12.8 over the past year, but its distribution, which it has now declared out through the end of September, hasn't missed a beat and currently yields just under 9%. So I think of FOF as being pretty representative of what an Income Factory invested in closed end funds might have experienced recently and what it might produce as a cash income stream going forward. Another advantage FOF has is that with its own price discount of 5%, and the discounts on the underlying funds that it holds, we end up with "discounts on discounts" when we buy it, which is like going into Target or Walmart with "double coupons." See my recent article on FOF for more details about this unique "discounts on discounts" feature.

Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) which has been steadily paying and occasionally increasing its monthly distribution since 2004. It has a great long-term record, with over 11% annual total return over the past 10 years. In declaring its distribution out three months ahead recently, UTG's portfolio manager said: "The income generating capacity from our investments in high-quality utility and communications companies should have relatively little impact from the COVID-19 disruptions owing to the essential nature of the businesses. We expect these companies to continue to generate a growing income stream for investors." That is the sort of confidence we like to see in fund managers if they want us to believe they have staying power through times like this. I also believe, in our highly litigious society, that no money manager would publicly say that sort of thing if they didn't feel extremely confident about it.

Other solid funds with good long-term records and portfolios grounded in essential industries that have declared their distributions at their historical rates out through September include three members of the Cohen & Steers family: its Infrastructure Fund (UTF), its Quality Real Estate Fund (RQI), and its REIT & Preferred Income Fund (RNP), all three funds having averaged 14% annual total returns over the past ten years, and yield 7.8%, 8.4%, and 7.3% respectively. RQI and RNP both sport discounts of over -9%; UTF sells virtually at par.

Another solid long-term performer is John Hancock Financial Opportunity Fund (BTO), which has been around for over 25 years, had average total returns of almost 11% over the past ten years, and is down so far in price that its distribution, which has slowly but steadily risen for the past ten years, now represents a 9.6% yield, up from the 6-7% it has typically yielded in recent years. BTO holds mostly large money center and regional bank stocks, so it is susceptible to dividend cuts among banks that are hard hit by pandemic-related losses. But bank analysts at KBW say US banks are much stronger than they were going in to the 2008 crash and dividends are expected to be safe for 90% of US banks even if the current recovery is a longer "U shaped" or "W shaped" one than the faster one that the stock market currently seems to be expecting (Fed actions, strength of balance sheets show banks are in good shape to recover: KBW Global Dir. of Research). For more info on BTO, see my recent article here.

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (LGI) which is managed by one of the finest money management firms in the world, and has earned almost 10% total return yearly for ten years, with distributions pretty steady since its inception in 2004. LGI pays a distribution of 8.4%, declared through August and unchanged since January when it was increased, and sells at a -12.5% price discount. That means we are getting 12.5% more assets working for us than we paid for, and that the assets only have to earn 7.3% on their net asset value in order to pay us 8.4%. That means less risk for us, since generally a 7.3% yielding asset is less risky than an 8.4% yielding one.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC) is primarily a preferred stock (45%) and convertible bond (21%) fund that also holds some higher quality (i.e. double-B) high yield bonds (33%). Preferred stocks are particularly attractive right now because they are mostly issued by high quality banks and other blue chips and, being preferred stock, their dividends have to be paid in order for the company or bank to pay its common stockholders a dividend. That means if a bank or other company were to cut its common stock dividend back by 90% (pretty drastic), it would still have to pay its preferred stockholders their dividend in full before it could make that reduced common stock dividend payment. If the preferred stock is cumulative, as some are, then any past dividends missed on the preferred stock have to be paid before a company can resume dividends to common stockholders. FLC pays a solid 6.6% distribution that it actually INCREASED back in April (a modest yield, not super attractive in bull market periods but quite nice in "hunker down" times like now), and sells at a premium 5% above par, which tells us the rest of the market has recognized the attractiveness of this fund and this asset class during periods like this one. FLC's average annual total return for the past ten years has been 10.5%, pretty good for a stodgy preferred stock/convertible bond fund.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities (JPS) calls itself a "preferred stock fund" but has a wide enough mandate that it also buys convertibles and upper echelon (i.e. double-B) high yield bonds. It pays 6.6% distributions, carries a tiny 0.22% discount and has been paying solid distributions since its launch back in 2002. Its annual total return average for the past 10 years of over 9% is also excellent for a fund whose portfolio is 58% investment grade and the rest close to it.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA), with its distribution of 9.9% and whopping discount of -16.1%, looks pretty attractive right now, and at the top of the capital stack, its senior loans have a good chance of riding out whatever pandemic-induced recession still lies before us. With a discount like that, its net assets only have to earn a yield of 8.3% in order to pay us 10.09%, with the attendant reduction in risk that suggests.

Similarly, BlackRock Floating Rate Strategies (FRA), with its 8.1% payout and -13% discount, steady distributions back to its start-up in 2004, looks attractive right now. Its "bonus yield" - the extra yield you get from buying it at its discount price, is 107 basis points. That means its managers don't have to take as much risk to earn us our 8.1% distribution, and the 13% discount provides some room for loan losses or other unexpected portfolio hits.

New America High Income Fund (HYB) has been a solid, unexciting fund, paying steady distributions since 1988. Currently it yields 7.2% and sells at a -13% discount, so the net assets only have to earn 6.3%, not much of a stretch in this environment, which means they can invest at the less risky end of the high yield bond market.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield (HYT) is another solid fund from a highly respected fund sponsor that hasn't missed a beat in paying distributions since it started in 2003. Currently distributes a yield of 8.5% with a -4.7% discount.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Fund (HTD), with an 8.2% distribution and -8.9% discount, which has earned an average total return 12% per year over the past ten years. It is about two-thirds utility fund, holding the sort of major utility stocks that our old favorite and fellow Hunker Down stalwart UTG holds, and one-third preferred stock fund, with the protections that affords in terms of being higher up the capital structure from the common equity. I like that it combines both of two attractive asset classes, utilities and preferred stocks, but seems to have found a "sweet spot" where its discount is much higher than UTG's and our two preferred stock funds (FLC and JPS). HTD also pays a higher distribution yield than any of the three, in part because of the greater discount.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Fund (ETG), with an 8% distribution and a -10.2% discount, and a ten year average total return of 10.3%. ETG holds mostly blue chip stocks and a few bonds from all over the world (over 70% of its assets are from outside the US). Besides ETG's good record and Eaton Vance's long-term management experience, I like the idea of a globally weighted portfolio at a time when the rest of the developed world seems to be ahead of the curve, compared to the US, in its progress in overcoming the pandemic.

I will continue to look for other potential "Hunker Down" funds, since the more we have to choose from, the better. Diversification becomes even more important in volatile, unpredictable times like this where lightning can strike even the best of companies. For example, a highly regarded utilities newsletter that I subscribe to and has a great record over many years, just had one of its top 5 picks for one of its model portfolios cut its dividend in half, right out of the blue. As the editor wrote afterwards, "take all analyses with a grain of salt, especially in the current climate." Or to paraphrase President Ronald Reagan: "Trust but diversify."

NOTE: Preferred Stock funds in our current climate

Note that we have two preferred stock funds (FLC) and (JPS) in our portfolio, along with the new fund (HTD) which is a hybrid preferred stock/utility stock fund. I owe a shout-out and thank you to our Inside the Income Factory member @z7 for correcting me in a comment to a recent article for carelessly suggesting that ALL preferred stock had the right to be paid and made whole for any missed dividends in the past, before current common stock dividends could be paid. Of course it is only "cumulative" preferred stock that has that feature, and lots of preferred stock is non-cumulative.

As I looked into this issue a bit more, I saw that most non-cumulative preferred issues are issued by highly rated banks and other blue chip companies, while cumulative preferred issues are more likely to be issued by lower-rated companies. This makes sense, since if an issuer has a lower credit rating, it means - by definition - they are more likely to cut or eliminate their dividend payments, so investors will want the extra protection of knowing that if the issuer misses a preferred dividend, or more than one, that they will have to go back no matter how many years and pay every single one they missed, before they can pay a penny of dividend to a common stockholder.

Highly rated companies are less likely to miss a dividend to a preferred stockholder, because even if they have to decrease their current dividend, they won't want to miss paying at least some dividend to common stockholders even if smaller. And they can't pay any dividend, no matter how small, to the common, if they don't first pay that year's entire dividend to the preferred. So preferred stock investors are less likely to insist on the cumulative feature for highly rated companies that are unlikely to need to cut their entire dividend. They'd probably rather receive a slightly higher interest rate and accept the non-cumulative feature, than give up some yield in order to get a "cumulative" protective feature that they may feel they don't really need.

Applying this to our current environment, I believe it is re-assuring. Much of the portfolios of the preferred stock funds we own, as well as those of other preferred stock funds in the closed end fund market, consist of major banks, insurance companies and other financial firms, as well as major utilities. These are the sorts of firms that are either not likely to cut their common stock dividends, or if they do, will decrease them but not eliminate them. That means, even if they cut their common stock payouts in half, or slash them by 90%, as long as they want to pay any amount at all to their common shareholders, they will first have to pay their preferred stock holders.

This is what I think makes preferred stock, especially if held in closed end funds, attractive in this current environment. A lot of the preferred stock held by the funds in our portfolio would likely yield 5% to 6% if held outright or in an ETF or open-end mutual fund. Holding it in a closed end fund that can leverage itself modestly at cheap institutional rates (i.e. 1-2% at current rates) to reinvest at 5%-6%, is what adds another 1.5% or 2% to our yields as closed end fund buyers. If we could buy at a discount (which we cannot do for most preferred stock CEFs right now), that would make it even more attractive. That's why HTD, with its -8.9% discount, which sort of flies under the radar right now because it doesn't quite fit into either of its two categories, attracted my attention.

Hope this is useful. Please contact me with any questions or comments.

If you enjoyed reading this article but would like: Real-time alerts to new model portfolios, changes to existing ones or new investment ideas

Immediate access to all new articles

Direct dialogue, Q&A and informal feedback with Steve and other members of the community Then please check out Inside the Income Factory. A boutique subscription service whose members get to share ideas and participate in the dialogue and decision-making that goes into our model portfolios and our search for new investment opportunities. If you want to take your Income Factory investing up a notch, please click here to learn more. Thanks, Steve Bavaria

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTA, FRA, HYB, HYT, HTD, FOF, RNP, RQI, UTG, UTF, FLC, JPS, BTO, ETG, LGI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.