Investment highlights

Hana Financial Group’s (OTC:HNFGF) 2Q20 net income of KRW687.6bn crushed the consensus estimate of KRW580.8bn and our forecast of KRW638.2bn. We find the earnings surprise especially impressive because it was achieved despite the coronavirus-related provision of KRW165.5bn and a KRW118.5bn compensation for private equity fund (PEF) investors.

The earnings surprise is mainly the result of solid NIM (flat QoQ group-wise, 2bps QoQ for the bank), modest loan growth (+1.8% QoQ), strong contributions from non-banking units, and effective cost controls. Non-banking arms' share of earnings rose to 30% thanks to the strong earnings of securities, card, and capital.

We forecast earnings to decline in 2020 due to an unfavorable YoY base caused by one-off gains last year and margin declines. However, we believe the pace of decline will be limited to 4% thanks to the strong performance by non-banking, non-interest, and overseas businesses as well as a lower SG&A cost. In 2021, we see earnings returning to upside track on the back of a slight increase in net interest income, strong showings by non-banking subsidiaries, and provisioning this year. Hana decided to pay out the same dividend as last year, which is KRW500 per share. We find the move positive as it demonstrates the company’s consistent dividend policy even in hard times. On a yearly basis, the dividend translates to a 7.3% yield, so we believe Hana has all three factors that make banking stocks attractive: earnings, dividend, and value. We present the company as our Conviction BUY with a target price of KRW38,000.

Major issues and earnings outlook

The group NIM stayed flat QoQ, a rare achievement in the financial sector. We believe this is the result of a strategy that focuses on profitability amid a strong inflow of low-cost deposits. The 2bps decline in banking NIM has to do with: 1) loan/deposit pricing (-3bps); 2) loan/deposit portfolio adjustment (+2bps); and 3) an increase in deposit insurance fees (-1bp). Barring a further interest rate cut, quarterly NIM should see he bottom in 4Q20 before staging a moderate recovery from 1Q21. In 1H20, the group's AUM increased 4.8% YTD, which is modest. Growth should slow in 2H20, but we forecast top-line growth at the 8% level for the full year. The additional provisioning related to COVID-19 had the effect of raising the credit cost ration in 2Q20 to 27bps. Without the provision, the credit cost ratio would have remained strong at 16bps. Asset soundness remains intact, with the new NPL ratio standing at just 14bps. The implementation of Basel III next year should boost the CET1 ratio by 1.1-1.5%p.

Share price outlook and valuation

Our target price is based on 0.38 P/B and 2020F BPS (COE 16.0%, adjusted ROE 6.1%).

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.