Lisa Maestas - Director, IR

Rod Antal - President and CEO

Stewart Beckman - COO

Mark Murchison - CFO

Nick Herbert - Credit Suisse

Thank you, Anastasia. Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for Alacer Gold’s second quarter 2020 operating and financial results conference call.

Joining me on the call are Rod Antal, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Stewart Beckman, our Chief Operating Officer; and Mark Murchison, our Chief Financial Officer.

Alacer Gold is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as ASR and on the Australian Stock Exchange as AQG. This conference call is available via webcast. And the link and slides to accompany our remarks can be found on our website at alacergold.com. Additionally, all documents released today can also be found on SEDAR.com and asx.com.au.

This presentation includes Endnotes, and this call will also include forward-looking information. Please refer to the forward-looking language and the Endnotes included at the end of our presentation. Additionally, all dollar amounts in this presentation are expressed in U.S. dollars and on a 100% basis, unless otherwise noted. As Anastasia noted that after the call, we will open it up for a Q&A session.

And if I could, now turn the call over to Rod Antal, and ask you to please turn to slide 2.

Thanks, Lisa. And thanks all for joining us today.

Before we discuss our half year results, I want to provide an update on the status of the pending merger of equals with SSR Mining. As many of you are aware, we received overwhelming approval for the transaction by both sets of shareholders and have also received the final court order approving the transaction. Additionally, the ASX has granted SSR Mining conditional listing approval. To close the transaction, we’re waiting on Turkish regulatory approvals, and expect to receive these within the coming weeks.

I’m going to turn your attention to slide 3 for an overview of the mid-year highlights. You can see from this slide that we’ve had a successful first half. We had another safe quarter, working over 300 days without a lost time injury. Our operations continued uninterrupted, despite the many challenges COVID is throwing at us. While we do have to make some adjustments to COVID, we have delivered a solid first half with production of 167,000 ounces and unlevered free cash flow of $113 million. Our balance sheet has become one of our great strengths. And we have made an impressive progress over the past 18 months to achieve a net cash position of $34 million at the end of June.

Now, I’m going to hand the call over to both, Mark and Stew to provide more details around the half, starting with mark on slide number 4.

Thanks, Rod, and hello everyone.

I’ll start with my comments on the half year numbers. 166,000 ounces of gold was sold, generating $274 million in proceeds. Operating cash flow of $140 million were generated, as reflected in the cash flow statement. Attributable net profit or earnings for the first six months were $57 million or $0.19 per share. On the right hand side of the slide, the chart reconciles the half year attributable earnings per share to a normalized or adjusted earnings per share, both of which are $0.19 per share. The adjusted items include incentive tax credits generated in Turkey, unrealized noncash losses arising from the devaluation of the Turkish lira, share-based compensation, SSR transaction costs and COVID-19 costs.

In relation to tax, incentive tax credits continue to be generated from eligible spend. And at the end of June, there were $210 million incentive tax credits recognized in the deferred tax assets that are available to reduce current year and future year’s corporate tax payable. With the benefit of incentive tax credits, we forecast the Corporation’s effective cash tax rate will be less than 5% in future years.

A note on cost metrics. The consolidated all-in sustaining cost in Q2 is higher than normal, due to the impact in the quarter of the following items: Higher royalty expense due to higher gold prices, remembering that Turkey has a progressive royalty regime, where the royalty rate increases as the gold price increases; additional costs incurred in the strategic merger with SSR Mining; prior share-based compensation expense due to the Corporation’s high share costs; and COVID-19 costs and production impact. Adjusting for those items results in the consolidated all-in sustaining costs for the quarter, that would be within our full-year guidance range of $735 to $785 per ounce. We remain committed to delivering a full year consolidated all-in sustaining costs within our guidance range.

Finally and most importantly, cash. The operations are delivering strong cash flow, resulting in an unlevered free cash flow for the first half of $113 million, or $0.38 ounce per share. This strong cash generation has transitioned the Corporation into a net cash position at the end of Q2, with consolidated cash at quarter-end of $279 million, outstanding bank debt of $245 million, resulting in a net cash position of $34 million. The strong cash generation enabled the project company to make distributions of $130 million in the first half, of which approximately $25 million was paid to our long-term joint venture partner. We expect distributions from the project company will continue to be paid in future years as strong cash flow generation continues.

I’ll now hand the call over to Stew for an overview of the operations.

Thanks very much, Mark.

As always, I’ll kick off with HSEC. Protecting our communities and our people and long-term business through the pandemic is paramount. The team has done a great job with this while keeping mine producing and still managing to push forward our very tangible and value-accretive growth plans. However, the distraction of leadership -- restrictions on travel and other COVID impacts are having some impact on the business, for example, the delay of continuous improvement work.

The Turkish government and our team have done a fantastic job of managing COVID. And I think it’s unlikely that the current situation will significantly deteriorate. Conversely, I expect that things will slowly improve, and our processes to manage the pandemic are becoming embedded into just part of the way we do our work. Our TRIFR [ph] at 3 is above where we want it to be, and is improving as we refocus our leadership effort. Permitting and community consultation, though impacted by the pandemic have been progressing as well.

Now, if you could turn to slide 5 and I’ll give you an update on our operations and growth plans. Similar commentary to last quarter. The work done to prepare for and manage COVID has paid dividends and we remain committed to delivering on our 2020 guidance promise. As planned, the defined Çöpler oxide resources are being exhausted. Considerable work continues to try to sustain the production with oxide ore from outside the defined resources and reserves evidenced by the 15 drill rigs that we currently have in the district.

The performance of the sulfide plant continues to impress. Throughput of about 115% on an annualized basis was achieved. Recovery of the sulfide plant -- in the sulfide plant remains in the low-90s, which is lower than design, but some improvement work which was delayed by COVID was implemented late in the quarter, and we’re seeing some improvement from this. I expect that we will slowly pull the recoveries up.

We had a short shutdown of the autoclave of the whole plant in July and took the opportunity to inspect the internals of autoclave 1 and replaced a couple of critical consumables. The inspection of the autoclave 1 confirmed that it was in excellent condition. And so, we’ve delayed any further major shutdown work out of this year. We expect to see the grades feeding the sulfide plant improve later in the year as we regain access to ore from different manganese pit and the mining area in the main pit opens up further. The revised mine schedule that I talked about last quarter is ensuring that the mind development rates are at right point and that we gain access to the ore in the bottom of manganese pit.

Our growth plans development continued. The technical report will come out in the last quarter and is on track. This will include the initial development plan for Ardich which is the exciting prospect adjacent to the operating satellite pit at Çakmaktepe.

Drilling continues in earnest in Ardich. So, the new 2020 technical report should be considered as an interim technical report, as we will need to update it over time as the exploration of the area and the resource definition develops. Exploration work seems to be confirming our hypothesis of a link between Çakmaktepe and Ardich.

Work continues on the flotation plant, detailed engineering will be completed soon. We have committed to the longer lead equipment purchases to meet our Q1 2021 target timeline. Permitting for the plant is in progress.

To close out, the business remains well-positioned to weather the storm that 2020 has turned out to be. And we remain on track to deliver on our guidance for the year.

Thank you. I’ll hand back to Rod to wrap up the presentation.

Thanks Stew and thanks Mark.

As I mentioned before, we had a good first half, despite the headwinds caused by COVID. In anticipation of the merger closing with SSR, we’ve also been working studiously on the integration efforts to ensure we move rapidly to bring the two entities together upon close and in this regard, we’re in good shape.

I know that the team is extremely motivated to get going and to start dialogue in the excellent potential of the larger and stronger company we will create. With the merger close, this might be our last quarterly review as Alacer by itself. It would be remiss of me not to recognize and thank the many people who have contributed to our success over the years. Thank you very much.

So, with that, I’d like now to open up the call for any questions. Thank you, Anastasia.

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Nick Herbert with Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Nick Herbert

Thank you. Hi, Rod and team. I’d like to start on the sulfide plant, looking forward obviously to the detail coming out of the technical report. But, just wondering, sort of as it stands today, how your thinking has evolved in terms of what that sort of optimized rate might look like and sort of approximate timing around achieving that?

Rod Antal

Stewart Beckman

Yes. So, Nick, we’ve been increasing the rate through the autoclave, the instantaneous rates, sort of 125% at the moment. The flotation plant will sort of completely change the way we look at the plant going forward, where we will have the ability to adjust the sulfide grade and essentially increase -- and increase the sulfide concentration, feeding the autoclaves, so that we can fully utilize the oxygen there. So, it’ll be a function -- the optimized rate will be a function of the grade coming in -- the grade recovery trade off and what the sulfide grades are. When you see the technical report when it comes out, you’ll see that the tonnage will vary depending on what the order is that we’re scheduling out from the mine.

Nick Herbert

Yes, okay. And are you expecting much of a recovery loss with the increased throughput?

Stewart Beckman

Yes. We’ll see a small loss. Because the recovery for the tail from the concentrator will be lower than the whole ore going through the autoclave. So, we will see a small loss. It’s more than made up for by a very large increase to the throughput of the plant.

Nick Herbert

Got it. And then, sort of just not preempting final figures, but when you say there is large throughput increase for the play, sort of give us some rough knowledge on what that scale might look like?

Stewart Beckman

No, we haven’t given those numbers yet. Because I don’t want to get people thinking that we’re going to be operating -- we have the capacity to operate the autoclaves at 150% design. That’s what we’ve told people that they’re designed to do. We’ve gone back and had a look at the design work and performance of the SAG mill. And, we’ve got capacity there for 3 million tons. So, they’re the main capital intensive items in the plant. But again, what the throughput will be, will be a function of the sulfur grade, in particular coming into the plant as well as the carbonate grade of course. And we’ll be playing that trade off. So, I don’t want people to go away and assume that we’re just going to be pumping it up to 3 million tons because that’s what I can get through the mill. But, clearly, our job is to optimize and debottleneck the plant progressively.

Nick Herbert

Okay. Yes. That’s very helpful. Thank you. And then just can you remind us just the timing around sort of different zones to be brought in Saddle and Ardich? And I think previously, you mentioned that pretty limited CapEx to access those. Can you just remind us roughly on that and the tailings capacity, any sort of upcoming major capital works needed there?

Stewart Beckman

Yes. So, the capital work for the tailings as they currently exist is in line with what’s in the technical report. So, when we’ve gone back and reviewed those. So, if you’re looking for adequate numbers, you can go and dig those out and have a look. And, the tailings as it currently stands is good for the whole of the current reserve. We did -- as I said last time, during the original feasibility study, the last feasibility study, it was contemplated the second tailings dam. And that second tailings dam is partially permitted and we have started the engineering work on that. And we are also looking at subsequent tailings dam to that as well. And we’ll pull those into the finalized technical report.

The other thing that I had mentioned on the last call as well is we receive quite a substantive compaction increase, when we get the course material reporting to -- through to the tail, coming out of the float plant, and in the laboratory that was quite positive. So, we will see an increase in what we can see into the existing tailings dam. So, to have a look at that, just assume that that’s a minimum. And currently, Ardich will be a function of permitting more than anything else. If it wasn’t for permitting, I could go and mine that in a couple of months. It’s not a technical challenge at all. It’s very close to Çakmaktepe, it’s just a matter of opening it out. But, we have all the normal permitting -- at the moment, permitting looks like 2022. We haven’t started…

Nick Herbert

Maybe just one for Mark, just a comment you made regarding distributions from the project company. Can you just explain that to me, what the sort of the mechanism of policy is around that, just sort of not familiar with you having seen that before?

Mark Murchison

Yes, Nick. So, out of that one, I mean, it’s -- we own 80% of the shares and our joint venture partner owns 20%. So, any distribution or dividend out of that company, the project company goes 80-20. We haven’t paid distribution or dividend out of there for a number of years with the construction of the plant. So, we’re in a strong position now to enable the start of paying those dividends out of the company. So, that’s been a positive. In terms of the go-forward, it will depend on any capital requirements within the project company, as we go through some of the development of these projects. So, we don’t have a set policy per se of paying dividends out of that company, but we certainly expect that we will be paying them year-on-year going forward, maybe a couple of years, just really depends on the profile.

Nick Herbert

And then, maybe just sort of -- just a couple to help us out on SSR, just modeling upcoming news flow. Will you guys be providing sort of pro forma accounts when that deal closes? And then, just a reminder or sort of an update please on what the sort of the new -- the key news flow sort of queue up for the rest of the year from the combined portfolio? S, we’ve obviously got what you guys have announced with the technical report coming up. And is there any sort of reserve update to you from the SSR side and mine plan update, so we can sort of be mindful of the upcoming?

Stewart Beckman

Yes. Nick, the first thing that will come, so I guess, what you’re looking for is here a list of items that will come in as combined entities, the forecast for the remainder of the year on a combined because I think there is obviously questions around the impacts around COVID. How does that impact the full year production guidance, et cetera, et cetera. So, that’ll be the first point of order for us to get that new guidance out. There’ll be some regular exploration updates coming out of the exploration progress in the SSR side in particular around Trenton Canyon. But if you listen to the results call for instance, there was some information related to the market last week. So, that will give you an update. And then, obviously, we’ll have our tech report coming out later in the year. So, they’re probably the main things as we move forward.

The other thing is that as a group that I’ve been talking about that we will do is start to put together the longer term sort of growth profile of the portfolio, what does that look like? What are the capital requirements around them holistically? So, from a Board’s perspective, we can sit down and start having discussions around capital allocation policies as well, so. And we want to have that try and get all that done by the end of the year.

This concludes today’s conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant day.