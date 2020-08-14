While the firm has strong prospects in a growing industry, I don't know whether the stock is a bargain or overvalued.

TXG has been sharply affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, but investor bullishness has pushed the stock nearly to its previous high.

The firm provides equipment and software for genetic research purposes.

10x Genomics (TXG) went public in September 2019, selling 10 million shares of stock at $39.00, raising $390 million in gross proceeds, excluding underwriter shares.

The firm provides a range of equipment and software for genetic research purposes.

TXG has strong prospects in a white hot industry, but I can’t pin down whether the rebounded stock is a bargain or overvalued.

My outlook is Neutral based on valuation uncertainty.

10x Genomics was founded in 2012 to develop and commercialize instruments, consumables and software for preparation for genetic sequencing.

Management is headed by Co-Founder, CEO and Director Serge Saxonov, who was previously VP Applications at QuantaLife.

10x Genomics has developed the Chromium platform for high-throughput analysis of individual bio components, the Visium platform for identification of bio components' location and arrangement with respect to each other [spatial analysis], molecular assays utilizing the former two to provide sensitive and solid biochemistries that convert minute amounts of biological analytes into signals, as well as software for processing of large sets of raw data into user-friendly and easy to explore results.

Management claims that as of its first product launch in mid-2015 through June 30, 2019, the company sold 1,284 instruments to researchers globally, among which 93 of the top 100 global research institutions by publications, and 13 of the top 15 pharmaceutical companies by 2018 revenue globally.

Additionally, the firm says that the progress in the life sciences industry has stagnated as it requires the ability to measure and experiment on biological systems at fundamental resolutions and massive scales, which are inaccessible with existing technologies.

Management also asserts that 10x Genomics’ technologies overcome these limitations of gene sequencing, consequently unlocking fundamental biological insights essential for advancing human health.

Investors in TXG included Wells Fargo, Fidelity, Meritech Capital Partners, SoftBank, Paladin Capital Group, and Foresite Capital among others.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Allied Market Research, the global DNA sequencing market was valued at $6.24 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $25.47 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19% between 2018 and 2025.

DNA sequencing is used for various life sciences applications, such as biomarker discovery, oncology studies, personalized medicine, and forensics, among others.

The main factors driving forecasted market growth are a surge in sequencing applications, technological advancements, an increasing number of genome mapping programs worldwide, and an increase in research and development expenditure.

The Asia-Pacific region holds a high-growth potential due to increase in awareness among the general population about gene sequencing and rise in DNA sequencing applications in the region, and is anticipated to exhibit fast-paced growth in terms of development and use of DNA sequencing technologies.

Major competitors that provide or are developing related gene sequencing tools and/or software include:

Becton Dickinson (BDX)

Bio-Rad (BIO)

Nanostring Technologies (NSTG)

Recent Performance

TXG’s topline revenue by quarter showed strong growth in 2019, but suffered the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020:

Gross profit by quarter has followed a similar trajectory, growing in 2019 and dropping sharply in 2020:

Operating income by quarter nearly reached breakeven in Q4 2019 but has since plummeted sharply into loss territory in Q2 2020:

Earnings per share (Diluted) also were on a path toward breakeven in 2019, only to fall negatively in the first half of 2020:

Source for chart data: Seeking Alpha

Since its IPO, TXG’s stock price has risen 81.93 percent vs. the U.S. Life Sciences index’ rise of 37.2 percent and the overall U.S. market’s rise of 18.7 percent over the past 12 months, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $9,790,000,000 Enterprise Value $9,510,000,000 Price / Sales 33.54 Enterprise Value / Sales 37.82 Enterprise Value / EBITDA -167.96 Net Op. Cash Flow [TTM] -$10,870,000 Revenue Growth Rate 27.85% Earnings Per Share -$5.41

Source: Company Financials

As a reference, a public comparable to 10x would be Bio-Rad (BIO); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Bio-Rad (BIO) 10x Genomics (TXG) Variance Price / Sales 6.51 33.54 415.5% Enterprise Value / Sales 3.42 37.82 1007.1% Enterprise Value / EBITDA 19.16 -167.96 -976.7% Net Op. Cash Flow [TTM] $414,480,000 -$10,870,000 -102.6% Revenue Growth Rate 0.22% 27.9% 12559.1%

Source: Seeking Alpha

Commentary

In its last earnings call, which covered Q2 2020, management highlighted that its revenues were down versus the prior year due to ‘widespread customer lab closures due to the pandemic.’

TXG finished Q2 with 60% of its customer’s labs reopened, but management cautioned that customer lab closures will ‘continue to impact our business until our customers are fully operational.’

As to the positive, management cited strong demand for its instruments as related to Covid-19 related research purposes.

Specifically, its Immune Profiling products saw increased usage by researchers worldwide as they seek to improve their knowledge of the SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Management highlighted that ‘there are now over 1,000 peer-reviewed publications featuring our single-cell products’ as an example of the level of industry regard for the firm’s offerings in this area.

TXG has also been working hard to launch new products to satisfy strong demand from customers for more advanced profiling at higher speeds and across different cell functions.

As to its financial results, for Q2 revenue was down 23% over the previous year’s same period while operating expenses rose 41% due to ‘increased personnel-related expenses related to ongoing expansion within R&D and the commercial organizations…’

The firm ended the quarter with an ample $339.8 million cash and equivalents.

In light of the ongoing pandemic, TXG has stopped providing forward guidance, so we don’t have forward numbers to develop a reasonable opinion as to valuation.

Prior to the onset of the pandemic, TXG was making strong progress toward breakeven EPS while producing accelerating revenue growth.

The pandemic has brought disadvantages but also, longer-term, potentially greater opportunities for firms like TXG that provide researchers with enhanced genetic knowledge.

Covid-19 has reinforced the dire need for vastly improved understandings in the biological area, so companies such as TXG that are selling and developing next generation technologies are well-positioned to benefit from the increased spending now underway.

With Wall Street analysts strongly bullish on TXG, the stock has regained virtually all that it lost during the worst of the pandemic downturn.

While it is difficult to pin down a valuation due to the firm’s significant losses, investor bullishness on the firm’s future prospects is not unreasonable; I just don’t know how to quantify whether the stock is under- or over-valued at its current level.

My current outlook is therefore Neutral due to uncertainty about valuation at the current level.

