HollySys has legitimately attractive opportunities in the Chinese industrial automation and rail automation markets, but the shareholder relations/communications issue is all but disqualifying to me.

The new CEO has been on HollySys' board for over a decade, but has no direct experience in automation or rail equipment.

HollySys removed its Chairman and CEO in July, but you wouldn't know it unless you saw the 6-K filing. Investor communication remains a major sticking point.

I've complained in the past that HollySys (NASDAQ:HOLI) is not exactly "shareholder-friendly" even by the standards of publicly-traded Chinese companies. To illustrate this point, the company removed its CEO and Chairman back in July, but you wouldn't know that from the company website; to the best I can find (in both English and Mandarin), there was no actual announcement, and investors who don't receive notices of SEC filings (6-Ks) may have not even known about the change until this quarter's earnings report.

That kind of communication "issue" makes this almost an uninvestable stock. Yes, this company has credible automation systems that appeal to Chinese customers that very much want to shift toward domestic suppliers. The company also has meaningful growth opportunities in discrete/factory automation, as well as some opportunities in rail. But how do you invest in a company where turbulence and unpredictability seem to be the rule?

Messy Earnings, But Some Underlying Good News

HollySys came up well short of expectations in the fiscal fourth quarter, with big beats in the automation (or IA) and rail businesses offset by a very weak result in Mechanical & Electrical (or M&E) operations. Given how these operations have been deprioritized (a shift in focus toward "risk control", given past management mistakes), I think you can make a credible case that the revenue this quarter was strong on a core basis, with IA up 8% and Rail up 2%.

Overall revenue declined 18%, with the 81% decline in M&E counteracting the aforementioned growth in IA and Rail. With a greater skew toward the more-profitable IA business, gross margin improved almost 11 points and beat expectations.

Operating income is messy. If you exclude the goodwill charges in both quarters, revenue was up 12%. You may argue that VAT refunds and government subsidies should also be excluded, in which case yoy growth would be 30%.

Free cash flow for the fiscal year was exceptionally strong, with significant working capital releases boosting FCF well above my expectations. Management didn't detail this, but I would expect the recent lower levels of business in M&E and Rail would have played a role.

Big Changes At The Top

HollySys made some major changes in its leadership back in July, with CEO Baiqing Shao "removed" as both CEO and Chairman. Li Qiao was brought back as the Chairman (Chairwoman, actually), a position she held when the company originally went public, while Colin Sung was named as CEO. I frankly know almost nothing about Mr. Sung, other than that he has been a board member since 2008 but has no direct experience in the automation or rail industries (most of his experience has been in logistics).

As part of the corporate rearrangement, the company named the heads of IA and Rail as co-COOs, and elevated the head of R&D to Chief Technology Officer and the head of HR to Chief Human Resources Officer. As far as I can tell, those are mostly changes in titles as opposed to meaningfully new or different responsibilities.

A change in CEO is always a significant event. I cannot say that Baiqing Shao had a great tenure. While the company has definitely made progress in its automation business, extending beyond its initial toehold in control systems for power into the chemicals vertical, the rail business didn't come close to hitting its targets, and the acquisition/construction of the M&E business still makes little-to-no sense and has achieved little. I'd also note a very poor track record of communication with the Street, including a poorly-presented (and later withdrawn) stock offering that surprised investors even though the underlying rationale (moving money outside of China for functions like M&A can be difficult) was sound.

At the risk of seeing churlish, I can't say that I'm excited about the change. While I don't doubt that the new Chairwoman and CEO are both familiar with the business, I think HollySys needs senior leadership with demonstrated excellence in IA or Rail (preferably IA).

Opportunities Remain

IA orders rose 18% in the quarter, and management called out some nameplate wins. HollySys won a competitive take-away (meaning they're displacing an incumbent) with DCS and DEH business at Zheijian Zheneng (a power company), as well as new DCS wins in the chemical sector (Shaanxi Coal and Chemical and Hualu Hesheng) and full qualification with PetroChina's (PTR) parent company for oilfield SCADA, DCS, and PLC systems.

Beyond this, management reiterated their commitment to developing more related process control and "smart factory" automation products. Management danced around a question as to the extent that this would be done as an attempt to enter the discrete automation market, but understanding of the answers was that it will first be focused on process automation markets, with a later transition toward discrete/factory automation.

I continue to believe that HollySys has an attractive opportunity in automation within China. The Chinese government is pushing self-sufficiency in areas it regards as strategically important, and automation is clearly on that list. Assuming that HollySys can develop systems that get the job done, I can see HollySys taking share from established players in China like Emerson (EMR), Honeywell (HON), and Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) on that "buy local" drive.

I also continue to see opportunities in rail automation, particularly given the need for more high-speed and intracity rail in China, but I will caution readers that this business has long been a volatile and generally disappointing segment. The potential is there, but the execution has not been, and I'm not sure when (or if) that will change significantly. The company has been holding on to share in established areas like automatic train protection and train control centers (and SCADA), but has struggled to execute on new opportunities outside that core.

As for the M&E business, your guess is as good as mine. Clearly, the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdowns and travel restrictions have impacted the business, but I still don't really know what the long-term strategic point of this business is. It was originally, supposedly, meant to help expand HollySys' automation and rail businesses outside of China, but that hasn't happened to any meaningful extent.

The Outlook

Visibility is poor here, and I model HollySys in part on my expectations for automation growth in areas like Chinese power and chemicals, as well as government capex for rail. I do believe that mid-single-digit long-term growth could prove conservative if the company really executes well in IA (and Rail too), but I would really like to see some track record with the new management before getting more bullish. Likewise, my expectation for mid-teens FCF margins isn't unreasonable relative to the businesses HollySys is in, nor the company's historical experience.

The Bottom Line

If HollySys can hit my numbers, and more broadly, if HollySys can become a real player in Chinese process automation, these shares are substantially undervalued. Unfortunately, communication with shareholders has been terrible, and I don't know how you can really feel comfortable owning shares in a company that, in many respects, operates as a "black box". I'll continue to follow and model this name, but I can't see myself investing my own money here unless there's a meaningful change in how management interacts with investors.

