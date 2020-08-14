Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) really nailed the 4Q20 after a soft third quarter. This is important to investors because it shows the resiliency of the business model, and the spending on acquisitions and technology has paid off. BR has guided for solid financial performance for 2021 despite management feeling conservative, given an expected weaker global environment for their next fiscal year. Given the FY20 financial performance, FY21 guidance and management cadence, I believe there is more upside for stock appreciation.

Quick Financial Performance Overview

Recurring revenue was 10%, in line with top end of the range

Total revenue at low end of range of 3-7%

Operating margin of 13.8% was within range of ~14% - psychological

Adjusted EPS growth of 8% was above the top end guidance of 7%

There is a lot of good stuff here. Actual performance vs. guidance is within range and shows investors that management has the pulse of the company. The sad part is that there may be no upside surprises.

Jim Young, the outgoing CFO, speaks about some more good stuff during the FY20 conference call.

Lastly, we returned $269 million to our shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. The commitment was underscored by our decision to raise our annual dividend 6%, the 14th consecutive year with an increase. We closed fiscal 2020 with an adjusted gross debt leverage ratio of 2 times, right in our long-term target. Our free cash flow, balance sheet and over $1.6 billion in liquidity position Broadridge well for a seamless repayment of our $400 million September maturity and continued balance cap allocation in fiscal 2021 and beyond.

Investors were rewarded with a 1-year stock appreciation of ~12% along with dividends and share repurchases. On top of that, the dividend is raised six percent! Perhaps, more importantly, BR has strong liquidity and a balance sheet that has low to moderate leverage. The income statement is good, and the balance sheet is solid. This is a sight for sore eyes.

Revenue Growth

Total revenue growth was solid in the 4Q that led to overall strong results despite challenges in Q3, especially with lower event-driven transactions (down 26% yoy). In total, GTO grew 18% to $1,174MM due to strong organic growth. Organic in 1H20 was 3% and 10% in 2H20. The organic growth in GTO may be one time in nature due to the increase in trading volumes as a result of market volatility.

Source: FY20 Earnings Presentation

Event-driven transactions are near historically low levels and were soft in the first three quarters before picking up in the fourth quarter.

Source: FY20 Earnings Presentation

Operating Margins

GAAP operating profit declined slightly yoy, but adjusted operating profit improved. Adjusted operating profit growth was driven by higher recurring revenue. This demonstrates why recurring revenue growth is a key metric for management and one to be monitored by investors.

Source: FY20 Earnings Presentation

FY2021 Guidance

At first look, one would expect the guidance to be higher. Management notes that their guidance is conservative, and the ranges are higher than normal due to what they expect to be a soft fiscal year. Given the perceived challenges, performance still looks good. Jim Young explains during the conference call:

Our planning for fiscal 2021 assumes that we are in a challenging recession, with tough macroeconomic conditions extending through the fiscal year. We view this as the right way to approach the year, while continuing to invest in the still significant opportunities ahead of us. You will notice that we have also modestly widened our range to reflect an increased level of macro uncertainty. All that said, Broadridge is positioned for another year of top and bottom line growth in fiscal 2021, despite the recession.

Source: FY20 Earnings Presentation

Although it is not noted in the commentary above, event-driven revenue is expected to remain at levels that were experienced this year. This is a positive if it stabilizes as it will not be a drag on revenue in FY21.

I was curious to find out if BR noted an increase in customers focusing on digitalization. Some other companies I follow had a surge in revenue growth as their customers increased their technology spend as a result of the pandemic. BR has noted a pull forward in spending as described by Tim Gokey CEO during the conference call.

...we are seeing that the trends driving our growth are being accelerated by the pandemic. The pressure on financial services firms to simplify their operations and reduce costs through mutualization has only grown. Our extra time at home has been a crash course in digital for us all and the need to adopt new technologies and incorporate additional data continues to grow.

Stock Price

I am going to quote myself from my last article to provide context on the projected stock price.

There may be some near-term headwinds, but thus far, the company has been resilient. I believe there is pent-up demand within the financial markets to make some moves that could be a near-term pop for Broadridge. That is without regard to the long-term trends the company is striving to capture. Based on 3% year-over-growth rate and 130bps EBITDA margin improvement over the next five years, I come up with a stock price of $131 per share. This is about 5% higher than the current stock price. The 3% growth rate is slightly higher than expectations, but the EBITDA growth rate is at a 4% CAGR. Based on the DCF model, the stock is fairly valued. By applying the TTM EV/EBITDA to projected FY21 EBITDA, the stock price is $163 per share. The potential 1-year price target is somewhere in the middle, around $150 per share.

I believe the guidance provided is conservative, especially with revenue growth. BR should continue to benefit from the pull forward in technology spend, and the markets should continue to be volatile. Both of which will contribute to organic growth. Management is expected to tighten their operating expenses and rationalize their real estate footprint through leases not being renewed. The increase in recurring revenue/total revenue and margin improvement sets up a good case for stock appreciation.

My model has been updated to reflect a slightly higher growth rate than previous, and margins have been expanded to account for tighter controls and lower lease payments. This has led to a price of $148 per share. Based on the EV/EBITDA multiple, the projected price is $171. Once again, the stock price is probably somewhere in the middle, let's say $155-$160.

Conclusion

Despite earlier challenges related to the pandemic, BR has executed on their plans and has improved financial performance. Management believes that there are macro headwinds that could slow growth and margin expansion when compared to a normal operating environment. There are tailwinds to support growth included guiding their customers through bank governance and the digitalization of the financial industry. Investors can hold steady in this stock with a modest dividend and share repurchase plan, solid liquidity and a moderately levered balance sheet. The share price could appreciate to the $155-$160 range.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.