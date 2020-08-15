We're nearly two-thirds of the way through the Q2 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and one of the most recent names to report earnings is Maverix Metals (MMX). While most of the larger royalty and streaming companies had a tough quarter due to shutdowns, Maverix Metals was relatively unaffected, with just three of its thirteen paying assets suffering from reduced operations. This helped the company report record quarterly revenue of $11.0 million, with Maverix now trading at a very reasonable revenue multiple of 16. However, while revenue continues to grow, we haven't seen much improvement in annual earnings per share, due to the higher share count year over year. Based on a reasonable relative valuation, offset by non-existent earnings per share [EPS] growth, for the time being, I see the stock as a Hold for long-term investors.

(Source: St. Barbara Mining Company Presentation)

Maverix Metals released its Q2 results last week and reported quarterly attributable sales of 6,412 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs], up 19% year over year. These solid results, despite COVID-19 related headwinds, translated to record revenue of $10.6 million for Q2, up 57% year over year. The most significant contributors to royalty revenue and sales during the quarter were Karora's (OTCQX:KRRGD) Beta Hunt Mine, TMAC Resources' (OTC:TMMFF) Hope Bay Mine, Pan American Silver's (PAAS) La Colorada Mine, and Northern Vertex's (OTCPK:NHVCF) Moss Mine. Together, these four assets made up over 55% of total revenue, even though two of them saw reduced operations during the quarter.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As we can see from the chart above, Maverix has a pretty well-diversified royalty/streaming portfolio, with the majority of its attributable GEO production coming from Tier-1 and Tier-2 jurisdictions (Mexico, Canada, USA, Australia). This makes the company one of the better-positioned royalty names from a geographical standpoint, with only a tiny portion of the portfolio coming from Tier-3 jurisdictions (Russia and Africa). Meanwhile, the majority of the company's development assets are also in Tier-1 jurisdictions, with Gold Standard's (NYSEMKT:GSV) Railroad Project, Americas Gold and Silver's (USAS) Relief Canyon Mine and Premier Gold's (OTCPK:PIRGF) all located in top jurisdictions as well. This is certainly a differentiator for Maverix vs. its peers. Ultimately, we should see the company maintain its 80% plus exposure to the best jurisdictions, given its development pipeline. Now that we have a little background on the company, let's take a closer look at the Q2 results below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

As we can see from the chart above, quarterly gold-equivalent sales were up year over year to 6,412 ounces, from 5,359 GEOs in the prior-year period. Meanwhile, cash costs were down significantly year over year from $156/oz to $139/oz, an 11% drop year over year representing a significant tailwind to margins. To put these costs in perspective, Franco-Nevada (FNV) reported cash costs of $265/oz despite benefiting from economies of scale vs. Maverix, so these cost margins are quite impressive, given Maverix's relatively small size. As of Q2 and Maverix's average realized gold selling price of $1,711/oz, cash costs margins came in at a new high of $1,572/oz.

(Source: Author's Chart)

If we look at the chart above, which compares the average realized gold price and margins per GEO sold, we can see that the trend continues to improve. During Q2 2020, we saw the Maverix's margin per GEO sold increase by 36% year over year, mostly tied to a 31% higher gold price, but also benefiting from the lower cash costs. Assuming this trend continues and even if we see an uptick in cash costs sequentially next year to $150/oz, we should see yet another new high with my estimates for Q3 margins per GEO sold to come in at $1,680/oz. This is based on my conservative estimate of an average realized gold price in Q3 of $1,830/oz for Maverix.

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis)

Moving over to the company's operations, we can see that Maverix's higher revenues were a result of higher attributable GEOs sold at Beta Hunt (1,131 vs. 435) and much higher attributable GEOs sold at Hope Bay. The increase in Hope Bay revenue was due to Maverix's decision to secure a larger royalty of 2.25%, up from 1% in the year prior. Meanwhile, we also saw a much higher contribution from Northern Vertex's Moss Mine, which continues to perform well, and 464 GEOs from Polymetal's (OTC:POYYF) Omolon Hub, where we saw no GEOs sold in the prior-year period. This is because Omolon was a new asset acquired in the Kinross Gold (KGC) royalty portfolio acquisition in Q4 of 2019.

(Source: Polymetal Company Presentation)

If we look at where we saw softer results in Q2, it was from Coeur Mining's (CDE) Silvertip Mine, where mining was suspended in early 2020 due to weak base metal prices, as well as Fortuna's (FSM) San Jose Mine. Attributable GEO sales at San Jose fell from 318 ounces to 217 ounces, or nearly 50%, due to the government-mandated suspensions in Mexico. However, even accounting for these lower contributions, quarterly revenue and attributable GEOs sold were up year over year. The one area where we could see a headwind going forward is at the Beta Hunt Mine. At the end of Q2, Karora Resources bought back 2.75% of the royalty, reducing it from 7.50% to 4.75%. Therefore, it's unlikely that we will see anywhere near $2 million in quarterly revenue from this asset for Maverix, with the royalty reduced by more than 30%. Let's look at the company's growth metrics below:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As we can see from Maverix's earnings trend above, we've seen quite a bit of progress since FY2016 with annual EPS improving from net losses per share to $0.07 per share last year. However, while annual EPS was up sharply last year ($0.03 to $0.07), we aren't seeing any new progress this year as annual EPS estimates are currently sitting at $0.07, translating to zero growth in earnings per share in FY2020. This isn't a huge deal as the company is coming off of a year of triple-digit growth, but there are other companies in the sector with triple-digit earnings growth in FY2019 that are on track for double-digit growth again this year, like Alamos Gold (AGI). The reason for the weaker annual EPS growth despite a higher gold price is that a larger share count is offsetting higher earnings due to the Kinross portfolio acquisition, which added 11.2 million shares to Maverix's share count. Unfortunately, this is weighing on Maverix's growth this year when other royalty companies are seeing massive growth in annual EPS.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Moving over to quarterly revenues, we can also see a slight uptrend here since the back half of FY2018, though we haven't seen a ton of progress in sales growth to date. While this is partially due to the COVID-19 related headwind weighing on production from Hope Bay, San Jose, and La Colorada, the 57% growth rate year over year is mostly up against relatively easy year-over-year comps. This is because Q2 2019 revenue was the 2nd weakest quarter in 2019 for Maverix and was well below the quarterly average for FY2019 of $8.45 million.

(Source: Pan American Silver Company Presentation)

If we look ahead to Q3 2020 estimates of $10.8, revenue growth is expected to grow by only low single digits year over year, with the same being true for Q4 2020. Of course, if we see new highs in the gold market before year-end, these estimates of $10.8 million in Q3 and $11.0 million in Q4 are looking quite conservative. However, barring a significant move in the gold price, revenue growth leaves a lot to be desired, as it's expected to grow less than 20% year over year, despite a much stronger move in the gold price. As noted earlier, part of this is due to COVID-19, while we'll also see a slight headwind from Beta Hunt going forward due to the lowered royalty rate.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

While Maverix has had a decent start to the year and has an enviable portfolio of royalty assets for a junior royalty company, the annual EPS growth rate is quite inferior to peers in the sector, which might explain the weaker share price performance recently. The good news is that, given how much Maverix has lagged its peers, it has a very reasonable valuation here, trading at just below 16x sales. Therefore, I see Maverix as a Hold currently for long-term investors, but I believe there are more attractive opportunities elsewhere in the sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, AGI, FNV, PAAS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.