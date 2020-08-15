Is Momentum Really Factor Momentum?

Recent studies on the momentum factor, including Tarun Gupta and Bryan Kelly’s 2018 paper “ Factor Momentum Everywhere,” and Sina Ehsani and Juhani T. Linnainmaa’s 2019 “ Factor Momentum and Momentum,” have found:

Momentum in individual stock returns emanates from momentum in factor returns—a factor’s prior returns are informative about its future returns. For example, small (value) stocks are likely to outperform big (growth) stocks when they have done so over the prior year. The effect is economically and statistically large across the vast majority of anomalies studied. Factor momentum explains all forms of individual stock momentum—stock momentum strategies indirectly time factors: They profit when the factors remain serially correlated (relationship between a variable and a lagged version of itself, explaining how well the past price of a security predicts the future price) and crash when these serial correlations break down. Correlations of factor returns vary greatly. For example, the correlation between momentum and value depends on HML’s (value) performance over the prior year. On a standalone basis, factor momentum outperforms stock momentum, industry momentum, value and other commonly studied investment factors in terms of Sharpe ratio (measure of risk-adjusted performance). Demonstrating pervasiveness, factor momentum is a global phenomenon—it manifests equally strongly outside the U.S.—in a global (ex-U.S.) sample and Europe and Pacific region subsamples. There is a significant benefit to combining factor momentum, stock momentum and value in the same portfolio .

Summarizing, these two papers report persistence in absolute performance (positive serial correlation/autocorrelation for individual risk factors—if value is making money, it is more likely to continue making money). Therefore, they apply a time-series momentum strategy that generates signals for each risk factor based on its own past absolute performance. In other words, factor momentum is a time-series momentum strategy.

Adam Zaremba and Koby Shemer also examined the evidence on factor momentum in their study “ Is there Momentum in Factor Premia? Evidence from International Equity Markets,” which was published in the December 2018 issue of Research in International Business and Finance. They investigated the performance persistence of market (MKT), value (HML), size (SMB), momentum (UMD), low-risk (BAB) and quality (QMJ) premia within a sample of 24 international equity markets for the period July 1990 through 2016. In other words, they report on the persistence in relative performance—if value is outperforming momentum, it is more likely to outperform on a relative basis going forward. Therefore, the paper applies cross-sectional momentum strategy that sorts risk factors based on their past performance and buys winners and sells losers. Following is a summary of their findings:

In the majority of the investigated countries, the past top-performing factors continue to outperform the worst-performing factors—there is a significant relationship between past and future returns on the BAB, MKT, SMB, HML and QMJ factors. The phenomenon is strongest for the BAB factor, but the regression coefficients are also significant for MKT, SMB, HML and QMJ, even when the sorting period is as long as 24 months. The phenomenon is significant throughout the entire period, in subperiods, and under various breakpoints, weighting schemes and ranking periods (though the classic 12-month ranking period performs best) as well as in the cross-country framework. The momentum in factor premia is largely explained by the classic stock-level momentum effect. Despite this significance, however, the factor momentum portfolios do not outperform the naive benchmark of all the anomalies on a risk-adjusted basis. The four-factor model reveals that the returns on the standard momentum (UMD, or up minus down) factor are the key drivers of the momentum in factor premia. In other words, the factor momentum proves to be a manifestation of the standard momentum effect.

The finding that, despite its strong performance, factor momentum does not outperform naive benchmarks is of particular interest. Zaremba and Shemer note that while the benchmark monthly returns are lower than those of the factor momentum portfolios, the volatilities are also lower. Their average standard deviation is one-third that of factor momentum strategies. As a result, the lower volatility translates to Sharpe ratios that are more than twice as high, suggesting that although there is strong evidence that past top-performing factors continue to outperform in the future, the naive portfolio, which weights all of the factors equally, may still display a better risk-return profile.

Zaremba and Shemer concluded that factor momentum is a manifestation of the standard momentum effect. In other words, since the momentum effect is present in the returns on individual stocks, we should rationally expect the momentum phenomenon to also exist in the portfolios of these stocks, including factor portfolios. They added this caution, which strengthens their findings: “The calculations in this paper do not account for any trading costs, though some of the factor rotation strategies may implicitly assume high turnover.”Their finding that the momentum in factor premia is largely explained by the classic stock-level momentum effect contrasts with the findings from the first two papers we referenced. It’s possible that one study could be “wrong,” as in “mistaken.” However, the truth is more likely that different ways of looking at things can result in different interpretations—with the truth often somewhere in between as the two effects are related.

Supporting Evidence

Zaremeba and Shemer’s findings are consistent with those of Hanlin Yang, author of the February 2020 study “ Decomposing Factor Momentum.” Based on a large set of stock return factors (more than 200) covering the period July 1965 to December 2018, Yang found that “factor return predictability is empirically too weak to produce timing benefits. The buy-and-hold portfolio accounts for a dominant fraction of the factor momentum return and outperforms in risk-adjusted returns. This outperformance is robust to portfolio formation and survives post-publication decay of factor returns.” It is also robust to holding periods.

The takeaway for investors is that while timing factors based on their momentum might intuitively seem like an attractive proposition, the evidence suggests that as a standalone strategy it may not produce higher risk-adjusted returns, especially after costs, including taxes. That said, the finding that there is a significant benefit to combining factor momentum, stock momentum and value in the same portfolio does provide us with a way to improve portfolio returns. For example, consider an investor who desires a portfolio that has a weighting target of 50 percent value. If value has outperformed (underperformed), putting its exposure at 55 percent (45 percent), by letting the factor position ride (not rebalancing), the investor takes advantage of factor momentum and reduces turnover (and for taxable accounts, taxes).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.