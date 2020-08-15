Aided by the WWII levels of fiscal stimulus over the last several months, retail sales jumped to all-time record highs on an annualized basis in July, climbing 1.2% from last month and 2.7% from the same month last year.

Gaining for six of the past seven weeks, the S&P 500 rose by 0.7% this week, pushing its post-pandemic rebound to more than 50%, ending within 1% of all-time record highs.

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

Good news is bad news, again? U.S. equity markets flirted with fresh all-time record highs this week following a slate of better-than-expected economic data, which has ironically thrown a political curveball into the now-stalled fiscal stimulus negotiations. Aided at least in part by the WWII levels of fiscal stimulus over the last five months, the Citi Economic Surprise Index has remained near record highs while FactSet's Earnings Insight shows that 83% of S&P 500 companies reported a positive EPS surprise in the second quarter, which is the highest "beat percentage" since the data provider began tracking this metric in 2008, but analysts and economists warn that the economic momentum will stall if these fiscal stimulus measures are ended too soon.

Gaining for the sixth week out of the past seven, the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) rose by 0.7% this week, pushing its post-pandemic rebound to more than 50%, and ending within 1% of all-time record closing highs. On the final week of REIT earnings season, the broad-based Equity REIT ETF (VNQ) finished lower by 1.6% this week with 11 of 18 property sectors finishing in negative territory, but the beaten-down retail REITs were a bright spot following a flurry of earnings reports and retail sales data. The Mortgage REIT ETF (REM) gained 1.8% to push its rally to more than 90% from its April lows.

A slow but unmistakable deceleration in coronavirus case counts over the last month, combined with better-than-expected economic data and earnings reports, has brightened the outlook for the rest of 2020 even in the absence of another round of fiscal stimulus. Eight of the 11 GICS equity sectors finished higher on the week with the economically-sensitive Industrials (XLI), Energy (XLE), and Consumer Discretionary (XLY) sectors all gaining more than 2%. The 10-Year Treasury Yield (IEF) jumped 15 basis points this week to close at 0.71%, the highest weekly close since mid-June following the slate of better-than-expected economic data and an unexpected month-over-month jump in inflation data, which we'll analyze in further detail below.

Homebuilders and the broader Hoya Capital Housing Index were once again among the leaders on another round of stellar housing market data. The Mortgage Bankers Association reported that mortgage applications to purchase a home rose again last week and are now higher by 22% from the same time last year, holding on to the "V-shaped" recovery pattern exhibited over the last three months. In a separate Builders Application Survey, a forward-looking indicator of new home sales and new home construction activity, the MBA reported that mortgage applications for new home purchases increased 39% compared to a year ago as the housing industry continues to assert its leadership role in the early stages of the post-pandemic economic recovery.

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we analyze the most important macroeconomic data points over the last week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

As it relates to an emerging V-shaped recovery, perhaps a "close second" to the housing industry in the velocity and magnitude of its rebound has been the retail industry, which has regained all of the lost ground during the pandemic. Aided by the WWII levels of fiscal stimulus over the last several months, retail sales jumped to all-time record highs on an annualized basis in July, climbing 1.2% from last month and 2.7% from the same month last year. Naturally, e-commerce sales have led the charge this year with online sales now higher by nearly 25% from last year while brick and mortar sales remain lower by 0.7% from last year. While there may be enough "saved-up-stimulus" to keep sales rolling in August, the path forward for retail sales in months ahead becomes less certain if a fiscal stimulus agreement can't be reached.

Retail categories that have been hardest hit by the pandemic were generally among the leading gainers in July with the electronics, clothing, and food service retailers recording strong month-over-month gains. On a year-over-year basis, in addition to the grocery store category, which continues to report double-digit annual increases in sales, the building materials category - which includes Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's (LOW) - has been a notable positive standout during the pandemic, reflecting the continued resilience of the housing sector and the fact that households have exhibited a propensity to prioritize investments in home improvement amid the "work-from-home" era.

This week's gains were also bolstered by encouraging employment data as Initial Jobless Claims declined to 0.96 million, the lowest level since the onset of economic lockdowns in March. Continuing Jobless Claims, meanwhile, declined to 15.48 and have retreated by 9.4 million since their peak in May. Last week, the BLS reported that the U.S. economy added 1.8 million jobs in July - better than economists' estimates for gains of 1.5 million. Even with the rebound over the last three months, however, total nonfarm payrolls are still roughly 13 million below pre-pandemic levels. As discussed in our Real Estate Weekly Outlook last week, we've remained quite a bit more optimistic than consensus on the employment and economic outlook, as roughly 70% of recent job losers continue to classify themselves as on "temporary layoff."

Could we see soon a return of the "Rates Up, REITs Down" paradigm? CPI inflation data came in hotter-than-expected in July, bouncing back from multi-decade lows in the prior month. Core inflation recorded its largest single-month gain since 1991 with a rise of 0.6%, pushing the year-over-year rate back up to 1.56% from its multi-decade low of 1.22% last month. Core Producer Prices recorded a similarly-hot 0.5% rise from last month, which pushed the year-over-year rate in Core PPI to 0.34% from 0.08%. While we don't believe that inflation is a near-term concern yet, the fiscal and monetary policy environment may end the "lower for longer" economic regime that was perhaps the defining economic trend of the 2010s.

Commercial Equity REITs

Real estate earnings season wrapped up this week with the final dozen equity REITs reporting second-quarter results. Earlier this week, we published our Equity REIT Earnings Recap where we compiled rent collection metrics and the status of dividend distributions across the REIT sector. For property landlords, it's tough to pay dividends to shareholders if you're not collecting the rent, but dividend cuts have abated in recent months as rent collection has sequentially improved. After 59 equity REITs and 30 mortgage REITs announced a dividend cut in March through June, just two additional equity REITs have announced a reduction since the start of July. 20 equity REITs have announced a dividend increase in 2020 - primarily in the "essential" property sectors - technology, industrial, and housing REITs.

Malls: Save the best for last? Mall REITs were the second-best performing sector this week on a flurry of earnings reports, retail sales data, and potential M&A news. Simon Property (SPG) jumped 9.6% after reporting that it collected 51% of rents in May and April, 69% in June, and 73% in July which includes "de minimis deferrals." Macerich (MAC) gained 1.9% after it reported improved rent collection since the dismal rent collection figures reported previously for April and May. Washington Prime (WPG) dipped 5.4% after reporting a collection of 44% of Q2 rents while Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) jumped 12.4% after noting that it collected 53% of second-quarter rents with a similar collection rate in July. In all, mall REITs collected less than 50% of second-quarter rents, the worst collection figures among REIT sectors.

For malls, however, it was the non-earnings-related news that likely powered the gains this week. Simon Property Group was in the headlines all week as the landlord continues to make investments into distressed retail brands. Sparc, the joint venture formed by SPG and Authentic Brands, was named the winning bidder for bankrupt retailer Lucky Brand, which will keep many of the mall-based stores open. This follows a deal to buy Brooks Brothers out of bankruptcy for $325M with Authentic Brands as a co-investor and news that SPG and Brookfield Property (BPY) are reportedly in advanced talks to purchase J.C. Penney's retail operations. On Monday, mall REITs surged on reports that Simon Property is in talks with Amazon (AMZN) to turn vacated department stores into distribution centers as store closings - particularly in the mall segment - are expected to further accelerate in the months ahead.

Net Lease: Our partner Brad Thomas reported in Forbes that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) revealed in its 13F filing on Friday afternoon that it purchased another 5.8 million shares of STORE Capital (STOR), bringing its total to 24.4 million shares, representing roughly 10% of the net lease REIT. Store Capital remains lower by more than 30% this year as its "experience-heavy" property portfolio has been hit harder than other net lease REITs like Realty Income (O) and National Retail (NNN) amid the coronavirus pandemic. Rent collection for STOR has continued to improve sequentially from a low of roughly 70% in April and May to 85% by July.

After a dearth of IPO activity in 2019 and into 2020 amid the pandemic, we've seen a flurry of REIT IPO activity over the last month. This week, net lease REIT NetSTREIT Corporation (NTST) began trading on the NYSE, raising $225 million at $18 per share - below the initial range of $19 to $21 - implying a market capitalization of roughly $600 million. NTST's portfolio consists of 163 single-tenant net-leased properties with top-10 tenants of 7-Eleven, Walmart (NYSE:WMT), CVS (NYSE:CVS), Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI), and Lowe's. Also this week, Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) filed to go public in an offering that could top $500 million. BNL's portfolio consists of 633 net lease properties in the US and Canada. Micro-cap New York City REIT (NYC) also plans to begin trading next week.

Apartments: The National Multifamily Housing Council reported this week that its Rent Payment Tracker found 79.3% of apartment households made a full or partial rent payment by August 6, a mild 1.9 percentage-point decrease from the same period last year. Throughout the pandemic, apartment REITs have reported rent collection results far above the industry average, a function of their modest exposure to lower-rent housing units. Bluerock Residential (BRG) gained 2.0% this week after reporting rent collection of 97% in Q2 and 97% in July, roughly in line with its apartment REIT peers. We'll publish our updated REIT Ranking report for the apartment REIT sector next week.

In other news, small-cap, single-family rental REIT Front Yard Residential (RESI) jumped 7.2% this week announcing that it will internalize its operations, a corporate structure that is generally seen as less conflict-prone than the externally-managed structure. Prison REIT CoreCivic (CXW) jumped after being swapped from the S&P Mid-Cap 400 (MDY) to the S&P Small-Cap 600 (SLY), while the politically-sensitive private prison sector likely also got a boost from the selection of Senator Harris for the Democratic Vice Presidential nomination, who most investors view as slightly more moderate than some of the progressive alternatives.

Mortgage REITs

Mortgage REITs continued their rebound this week as residential mREITs gained 2.6% while commercial mREITs finished higher by 1.5%. AG Mortgage (MITT) gained more than 12% this week after it announced an offer to exchange newly-listed common stock for its suite of preferred stock issues. MITT and Exantas Capital (XAN) are the only two mREITs that have suspended distributions on their preferred stock. Granite Point (GPMT) gained 3.3% this week after reporting that its BVPS was roughly flat from Q1 to Q2. Broadmark Realty (BRMK) finished higher by 1.3% this week after reporting generally in-line results with its tangible BVPS staying steady from last quarter. Cherry Hill (CHMI) gained 0.2% after reporting a 2.3% decline in its BVPS from Q1 to Q2. AGNC Investment (AGNC) finished higher by 1.8% after it maintained its monthly distribution at $0.12 per share.

Earlier this week, we published our Mortgage REIT Earnings Recap. After 31 of 42 mREITs cut or suspended dividends from March through June, we haven't seen any additional cuts since the start of July. Only one mREIT, Arbor Realty (ABR), raised distributions to rates above last year's levels. Several residential mREITs, however, have resumed or raised dividends after initially cutting including MFA Financial (MFA), Ellington Financial (EFC), Great Ajax (AJX), ARMOUR Residential (ARR), New Residential (NRZ), PennyMac Mortgage (PMT), and Two Harbors (TWO), but none of these distributions are back above pre-pandemic levels. We see the current distributions rates as both sustainable and relatively attractive with an average dividend yield of 7.6% for residential mREITs and an average yield of 7.5% for commercial mREITs.

REIT Preferreds

Last quarter, we published REIT Preferreds: Higher-Yield Without Excess Risk where we introduced our all-new REIT Preferred and Bond Tracker and discussed the investment characteristics of these "hybrid" securities. The InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR) ended the week higher by 2.3%. This week, Public Storage (PSA) announced a new preferred issue, a 4.125% Cumulative Preferred Share, Series M. Among REITs that offer preferred shares, the performance of these securities has been an average of 18.4% higher in 2020 than their common shares. Preferred stocks generally offer more downside protection, but in exchange, these securities offer relatively limited upside potential outside of the limited number of "participating" preferred offerings that can be converted into common shares.

2020 Performance Check-Up

For the year, Equity REITs are now lower by roughly 16.7% and Mortgage REITs are off by 39.3% compared with the 4.7% gain on the S&P 500 and the 1.9% decline on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA). Just three of the 18 REIT property sectors are in positive territory for the year while five are lower by more than 30%. On the residential side, five of the eight U.S. housing industry sectors in the Hoya Capital Housing Index are in positive territory for the year. Astoundingly, the gap between the best-performing REIT sector - data centers - and worst-performing REIT sector - hotels - is a whopping 78% in 2020. At 0.71%, the 10-Year Treasury Yield (IEF) has retreated by 121 basis points since the start of the year and is roughly 250 basis points below recent peak levels of 3.25% in late 2018.

Next Week's Economic Calendar

We have a busy slate of economic and housing data in the week ahead. On Monday, we'll see Homebuilder Sentiment for August which unexpectedly surged last month to near-record-high levels. On Tuesday, we'll see Housing Starts and Building Permits for July which are expected to show a solid month-over-month climb in home construction activity to 1.32 million and 1.23 million, respectively, consistent with stellar earnings results from homebuilders over the last few weeks. Then, on Friday, we'll see Existing Home Sales for July which are expected to show a strong rebound to 5.4 million to fully regain all of the lost ground during April and May. Initial and Continuing Jobless Claims data, released on Thursday, will also continue to be our focus for indications that more temporarily-unemployed Americans are returning to work.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an Exchange-Traded Fund listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.

