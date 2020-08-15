Despite the fact that short-term analysis is bullish the VIX, I believe that in the long term SVXY is headed higher with a greater certainty.

The VIX is becoming less bullish on an outright basis as it reverts to the mean.

As you can see in the following chart, the ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) has rallied fairly strongly over the past few weeks on the back of a normalization of the VIX.

My belief is that in the short term, SVXY has reached a temporarily top due to both a reversion of the mean in the VIX as well as the seasonality of VIX futures. In other words, in the short term, I am actually somewhat bearish SVXY due to a mildly bullish view on the VIX. However, I believe that in the long run, a long position in SVXY is likely going to profit due to ongoing roll yield concerns in the index it follows.

VIX Markets

In case you haven't noticed it, the VIX has corrected to a very large degree from the panic days early on in this crisis.

Since the highs of the crisis, the VIX has fallen by about 60 points, or in a percentage decline figure, 75%. Put simply, this is a crushing movement for most long VIX positions since April.

While the current level of the VIX at 22 may seem elevated when compared to the lower levels of volatility in early 2020 and late 2019, I believe historical perspective indicates that we are actually fairly close to a fair and normal average. For example, since about 1991, the VIX has a long-run average of about 19 and at present levels, we are only about one-third of a standard deviation above this long-term average.

From a cumulative distribution perspective, the VIX spends about 75% of its time below today's rate and about 50% of the time the VIX can be found between 22 and 15.

In other words, at present the VIX is fairly close to the mean value, which indicates that any sort of mean reversion trade faces declining odds of continuing to favor downside. But, this said, there still is some directional tendencies at this level in that historically speaking, when the VIX is around where it is today, we tend to see the index drop in 57% of all months following the reading.

However, if you note the clear relationship in the chart above, the closer the VIX moves towards approaching a mean "fair value" of say 15-20, the directional tendencies diminish. In other words, even though there's a moderate chance that the VIX will decline over the next month, the odds are much less than when we were seeing VIX readings of 30 and above.

In light of this lack of clear and convincing mean reversion data, this has me examining other tendencies at this time like that of seasonality.

Put simply, there's a relatively strong chance that the VIX will rally between now and October/November based on clear seasonal patterns at work in the index. For example, between 1991 and 2019, the VIX rallied in about 60% of all years with an average change of 14%. And in the years in which the VIX actually did rally, it did so with an average rally of 32%. In other words, if we see a rally between now and October (which historicity suggests we will), and if this rally is the average size seen since 1991, then the VIX could increase by 32% between now and then.

Another potentially bullish factor in the VIX is the trend of monthly changes in the data. Over the past two months, we have seen the VIX decline in each month (at the time of writing). Historically, when we see the VIX decline by two months straight, data shows that it tends to rally 55% of the time over the next month.

Put simply, if we don't see a VIX rally by the end of August, and if we end this month with another decline, then the data will be moderately bullish.

If we were able to purely trade the VIX, then I would suggest that buying the VIX now and selling it in October will result in profit with a confidence of about 55-60% and that we'll see a rally of 30% between now and then. In other words, I believe that the VIX will probably be around 28 or so in October based on seasonal analysis as well as trend analysis in the VIX.

But we have a very big problem when it comes to trading VIX-related ETPs and that is this: we can't actually trade the VIX, we can only trade VIX futures. And this is why I'm still bullish SVXY (which is short VIX futures).

The Problem of VIX Futures

SVXY is inversing the S&P 500 Short-Term VIX Futures Index at one-half leverage. This index starts a month 100% in the front month VIX futures contract and ends the month 100% in the second month VIX futures contract. So in essence, it gives a perpetual exposure to VIX futures such that the average maturity of its holdings is about 30 days into the future.

This methodology is fine and acceptable. But what is not so fine and acceptable is the fact that VIX futures do not perfectly track the VIX through time. What I mean by this is that if you actually look at the prices of VIX futures and compare the returns one would get holding futures versus holding the VIX, large differences accrue through time. Here's a chart to make the point.

What this chart shows is the average level of the VIX as well as the average level of a few different VIX contracts over the last 10 years. Do you see a few very clear relationships?

What I see in the above data is two major things. The first observation I have is that on average, VIX futures are priced above the level of the VIX. In other words, the VIX is almost always in contango (about 85% of the time).

However, there is another observation one can glean from the above data which is a very big problem: on average, the difference between the futures contracts and the spot level of the VIX changes by narrowing - or that is, the futures contracts shrink in value in relation to the spot.

It doesn't take a very big calculator to work out the implications of the above data. If you notice, on average, when you buy the VIX over the past 10 years under SVXY's methodology (which it inverses), you are buying at around 18 and ending the month at about 17 in terms of outright VIX terms. These are very broad averages and don't perfectly make the point, so here's the same data but shown in a percentage differential.

On average, the front contract narrows versus the spot level of the VIX by a whopping 5% or so per month while the second contract narrows by about 3-4% per month. In other words, if you are holding VIX futures, on average you are dramatically underperforming the actual VIX movements in a given year. And given that we've already established that the VIX basically stays around 15-20 most of the time, this means that those who are long the index which SVXY shorts are consistently losing money when seen through time. As of latest prices, the index has declined at an annualized rate of 49% per year for the past decade.

This is why I believe that SVXY is likely headed higher in the long run - it is short this index which simply decimates wealth over long periods of time. I suggest that investors look to buy SVXY to capture this long-term tendency. I personally advocate options in the form of bull call spreads as the preferred method with the longer the time until expiry, the better to capture this long-term decline of the index.

Conclusion

The VIX is becoming less bullish on an outright basis as it reverts to the mean. Seasonality and trend analyses suggest that the VIX will rally over the next few months. Despite the fact that short-term analysis is bullish the VIX, I believe that in the long term, SVXY is headed higher with a greater certainty.

