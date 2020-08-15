Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) as an investment option at its current market price. This is a fund that tracks the Real Estate sector, which is an area that has been under immense pressure this calendar year. With the pandemic continuing to keep many states in the U.S., and economies around the world, in lockdown mode, buying in to Real Estate may seem like a risky move. In fairness, I expect the sector to continue to see pressure heading into 2021, as it will take longer than expected for many people to return to the office, for retail businesses to open back up, and in-person sales to return to prior levels. However, for those with patience, staying long in Real Estate has proven to be a winning formula. The sector often outperforms the broader equity market, and it remains compelling as an income play. Despite these positives, I question the merit to buying IYR individually, as the fund has seen negative dividend growth in 2020, and has an expense ratio well above its peers. As such, while I think IYR will trend higher from here, it would not be my primary recommendation.

Background

First, a little about IYR. The fund's stated objective is "to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. equities in the real estate sector". Currently, it trades at $81.55/share and yields 3.28% annually. This is my first review of IYR, although I do cover the Real Estate sector regularly. Most recently, I wrote about a similar offering from iShares, the iShares Global REIT ETF (REET), which I recommended in May. This fund is also exclusively focused on Real Estate, but with some international holdings. Looking back, it has performed well, offering a double-digit return since publication:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Given the strength in REET, I wanted to do an article on the domestic offering from iShares, IYR, to see if I should also recommend buying this vehicle. After review, while I see some value in Real Estate positions right now, I do not believe IYR is the best way to gain exposure, and I will explain why below.

Why Real Estate? Long-Term Performance and Income

To begin, I want to touch on the broader Real Estate sector, and examine a few reasons why investors may want to consider exposure right now. Clearly, this has not been a good year for REITs, and IYR has suffered accordingly. Of course, the fund is not alone in its misery. Other popular ETF options, such as the Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) and the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) have similarly been having a difficult 2020. To illustrate, consider that each of those three ETFs have registered double-digit losses (before distributions) in 2020, compared to a slight rise in the S&P 500, as shown below:

Source: CNBC

Therefore, this may seem a space investors would want to avoid. While I agree that the Real Estate sector is fraught with challenges right now, if investors take a longer view, they would see this is an area that would make sense to have exposure to going forward. A key reason behind this is the sector's long-term performance. Over time, investing in REITs has proven to be a winning play, by offering positive returns that often beat the broader market:

Source: Bloomberg

With this in mind, investors may be willing to overlook some short-term weakness, and recognize that buying in to this sector, especially when many are avoiding it, will likely work out over time.

Expanding on this point, we come to a second reason why Real Estate could pique investor interest, and it concerns income. For REIT investors, dividends often make up a fair amount of the total return, and many gain exposure to this area for the above-average dividend stream. With the sector falling behind the broader market in 2020, this helps to open up a relative value opportunity. One way to recognize this is to compare the sector's yield against the broader market. While Real Estate almost always has a positive yield spread against the market, the current spread is well above historical norms, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

My point here is this offers some merit to taking a gamble on Real Estate right now. The sector has lagged, but its longer term history shows this will probably be only a temporary setback. Further, with yields on the decline elsewhere due to rising stock levels, Real Estate's yield spread offers value. I would expect this spread to narrow as we move closer to 2021, suggesting there is some value in new positions now.

The Yield Is Attractive, But IYR's Income Story Is Mixed

As I noted at the beginning of the piece, while I see value in REITs right now, I am neutral on IYR as a way to play this idea. There are a few reasons for this, and the first I will touch on is the fund's distribution. On the surface, the dividend seems like a solid reason for buying this fund. The yield is around 3.3%, which is attractive considering the decline in interest rates. Further, as I noted above, REITs are paying out more than the broader market, and IYR's yield does indeed look preferable to the S&P 500's yield, which is around 1.8%. However, we have to take IYR's dividend with a grain of salt. While the yield spread is favorable, this is primarily due to the fact the fund (and sector as a whole) has declined this year, while the broader market has risen. This has resulted in a negative total return, and the declining share price value has allowed the yield to rise. While this does indeed make the yield spread look more attractive, I would prefer to see this spread rise due to underlying dividend growth, and not poor share price performance.

Expanding on this point, I want to highlight IYR's dividend growth metric for 2020. Not surprisingly, this figure does not inspire confidence, as challenges facing the sector resulted in negative growth for the first half of the year:

Jan - June 2019 Distributions Jan - June 2020 Distributions YOY Change $1.29/share $1.13/share (12.4%)

Source: iShares

In fairness to IYR, many Real Estate stocks have seen their distributions cut, or suspended, this year, so this is not very surprising. Also, the two funds I mentioned earlier, SCHH and VNQ, have also seen declines in their income streams. Therefore, my takeaway here is this provides support for my neutral stance. The yield spread for the sector, and IYR, is a positive attribute. But the underlying macro pressures, and the reality of a declining distribution rate, both balance out the attractiveness of the yield spread to a degree.

My overall takeaway is investors will have to decide for themselves how important an above-average dividend stream is, and what their outlook is for how quickly the top holdings will be able to deliver dividend growth again. This analysis is critical to deciding if starting new positions now is the right move for each investor individually.

IYR's Expense Ratio Is Out Of Whack

A second reason why I am lukewarm on IYR concerns the cost of owning the fund. As a passive ETF, I would expect a minimal expense ratio, although the sector ETFs often do charge a bit more than the ETFs that track the broader market, such as S&P 500 trackers. However, being a more passive product, I would expect IYR to be generally in line with its peers. Unfortunately, that is not the case at the moment, which makes me question the validity of buying this fund. To illustrate, the chart below compares IYR's expense ratio with both SCHH and VNQ, and a surprising spread emerges:

Fund Expense Ratio IYR .42% SCHH .07% VNQ .12%

Source: iShares; Schwab; Vanguard

My takeaway here is straightforward. There needs to be a compelling reason for investors to pay more in expenses, and that reason is difficult to come by for passive products. Of course, the underlying index and holdings could be quite different, and investors may ultimately decide they are willing to pay more for what a particular fund offers. However, there is not a big enough distinction between these three funds to warrant such a wide range in expense ratios. To see why, consider the three graphics below, which detail the top holdings for IYR, SCHH, and VNQ, respectively:

If these lists seem fairly consistent to you, it is because they are. The top holdings are very similar among these ETF options, which indicates the underlying strategies do not differ much. As a result, I would favor the options with the much lower expense ratios, which is a straightforward conclusion.

Price Growth Is Declining, Likely To Continue

My final point touches on a concern I have for Real Estate as a whole. To reiterate, I believe in the story of this sector long term, and I view the ever-rising prices of the major indices as a reason to get more creative and diverse with my holdings. However, that does not mean I expect Real Estate to just shoot up in a straight line from here. The sector has been on the decline this year for very valid reasons, and it will take time to recover. Therefore, while I do see merit to buying in, it is important to manage expectations for short-term results. While I see gains going forward, they will probably be modest.

A reason for this outlook stems from price growth in commercial properties across the country. As lockdowns persist and many companies and employees embrace a work-from-home culture, the value of real estate properties has been under pressure. While prices are still up on a year-over-year comparison, except in retail, the price gains have dropped off dramatically, as seen below:

Source: Real Capital Analytics

Ultimately, this presents a mixed picture. On the bright side, the US All-Property index is up 3.6% year-over-year, which shows there is still plenty of value in commercial properties, especially in the industrial and apartment spaces. However, the price gains are declining fast, understandably, which presents support for caution. Therefore, while I believe in the resiliency of the U.S. property market, I would take measured steps buying in at this time.

Bottom-line

The Real Estate sector presents risks and opportunity at current valuations, which means there will probably be some pain in the short term, but reward over the long term. Despite declining price growth and persistent lockdown orders, the U.S. economy will come back, and Real Estate will come back with it. However, within this space there are many ways to invest, and IYR does not strike me as the best option. The fund has a disproportionately high expense ratio, while offering similar exposure to its peers, which have much lower fees. Further, the fund's negative dividend growth is a red flag to me, and I will want to monitor this metric very closely going forward. Therefore, I would steer investors away from IYR at this time, and suggest alternative options if an investor wants broad exposure to Real Estate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.