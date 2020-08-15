We're now more than two-thirds of the way through the Q2 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and one of the most recent royalty/streaming names to report is Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM). While the company had a very challenging second quarter with six partners' operations affected by closures, higher metals prices and increased gold-equivalent ounce (GEO) sales allowed the company to record high double-digit revenue growth year over year. This solid performance combined with stronger metals prices has prompted analysts to continue ratcheting their earnings estimates higher, with FY2021 annual earnings per share (EPS) forecasts now sitting at $1.21. Based on Wheaton's continued margin expansion and industry-leading earnings growth rate, I believe any 25% pullbacks from the recent highs should provide low-risk buying opportunities.

(Source: Hudbay Minerals)

Wheaton Precious Metals released its Q2 results last week and reported attributable quarterly production of 140,000 GEOs, down 16% year over year. The significant drop-off in production was due to six of the company's larger assets seeing reduced operations or shutdowns in the quarter, with the hardest hit mines being First Majestic Silver's (AG) San Dimas Mine, Hudbay Minerals' (HBM) Constancia Mine, Newmont's (NEM) Penasquito Mine, and Teck Resources' (TECK) Antamina Mine. Across Antamina, Constancia, and Yauliyacu alone, we saw silver production down 55%, while gold production at San Dimas was down 47% (6,047 ounces vs. 11,496 ounces). Fortunately, higher metals prices and 4% higher GEO sales year over year softened this blow. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

As the table below shows, it was a very tough Q2 for Wheaton Precious Metals, with nearly one-third of the company's partnered operations affected in the quarter. At Yauliyacu in Peru, we saw 273,000 silver ounces produced, which was down from 627,000 ounces in the same period last year due to a COVID-19 related shutdown. Moving over to the Antamina Mine in Peru, silver production also fell massively, down from 1.33~ million ounces to 612,000 ounces. Finally, at Constancia in Mexico, silver production fell from 552,000 ounces to 254,000 ounces, more than 50% year over year. Meanwhile, gold production also dropped considerably, down from 4,500~ ounces to 3,470 ounces. Given that these are some of Wheaton's largest contributors to revenue, it's no surprise that attributable production took a beating.

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis)

Fortunately, however, Vale's (VALE) Salobo Mine was not materially affected, though production was lower due to absenteeism at the mine related to COVID-19. Gold production at Salobo came in at 59,104 ounces, down from 67,056 ounces in the prior-year period. Some investors might note that Penasquito was up by nearly 40% year over year, which should have offset some of the weakness from an attributable production standpoint. While it's true that Penasquito had a solid quarter on a year-over-year basis, this was only because the mine was up against easy year-over-year comps due to an illegal blockade in Q2 2019 that affected production. On a sequential basis, Penasquito silver production was down from 2.66~ million ounces of silver, a more than 60% plunge, and a massive headwind for Wheaton Precious Metals, which owns a 25% silver stream on the project. The good news for Wheaton is that since early August, all of its partnered mines are back in operations.

(Source: Newmont Corporation Company Website)

As noted earlier, while quarterly attributable GEO production was down considerably, sales were actually up 4% year over year and came in at 156,000 GEOs. This was a tailwind for Q2 in a quarter that should have been much softer, but it will be a headwind in Q3 as the company has a lower inventory than usual. As noted in the Q2 Earnings Call, the current inventory of 123,000 GEOs is well below the trailing-twelve-month average inventory of 142,000 GEOs. Therefore, while production should bounce back considerably in Q3, sales will likely be much softer in the quarter, which could be a slight headwind to revenues and earnings. However, while a weak quarter ahead for GEO sales isn't ideal, revenue shouldn't be affected too much if these metals prices remain within 5% of current levels. This is because metals prices are up considerably since Q2 and should offset a 5-10% decline in GEO sales sequentially. Let's take a look at the company's growth metrics below:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As we can see from the chart above, COVID-19 hasn't done anything to hold down Wheaton's earnings estimates, as annual earnings per share (EPS) estimates are actually higher than where we were just after the shutdowns went into place. If we look at the chart above, we can see that FY2020 annual EPS forecasts are now sitting 10% higher at $1.00 vs. $0.90 in May, while FY2021 yearly EPS estimates are climbing as well, currently sitting at $1.21 vs. $1.04. This is due to the higher metals prices, which should pad both revenues and margins as we close out FY2020 and head into FY2021. The good news for investors is that these increased estimates have turned what looked to be a decent year for earnings growth in FY2020 into an outstanding year, assuming these estimates are met.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we look at the long-term earnings trend above for Wheaton, we can see that FY2020 was already expected to be an earnings breakout year for the company, with annual EPS on track to hit a new multi-year high. Earnings breakouts are very bullish developments as they suggest a fundamental improvement in the business as previously stagnant earnings are now suddenly catapulting higher. However, while we already had an earnings breakout year on the deck, we now have even stronger earnings growth anticipated, with Wheaton sporting one of the highest annual EPS growth rates among its peers and the sector.

Based on FY2020 estimates of $1.00, Wheaton is expected to grow annual EPS by 78% year over year, an exceptional figure for a company of Wheaton's size ($22 billion~). Meanwhile, if we look ahead to FY2021, the company is on track to put up 21% annual EPS growth next year, translating to a two-year stacked earnings growth rate just shy of 100%. If Wheaton can meet or beat these estimates, it will be one of the top-150 growth stocks on the US Market next year on a two-year stacked earnings growth rate basis, as most companies are struggling to grow at 10% year over year with the COVID-19 headwinds, let alone Wheaton's high-double-digit growth rates.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we move over to quarterly revenues, we can see that sales growth is confirming this trend higher in annual earnings per share, which is a very positive sign. Wheaton's Q2 revenue came in at $248 million, up 31% year over year, and Q3 estimates are currently sitting at $287.9 million, translating to a new multi-year high in quarterly revenues if Wheaton can meet this figure. Meanwhile, Q4 2020 estimates are well above $324.8 million, reflecting the much higher silver (SLV) prices and getting past the brief headwind in sales that Wheaton should experience in Q3 due to lower inventories. If Wheaton meets these estimates, this would translate to a massive acceleration in revenue growth, with Q4 2020 revenue on track to grow by 45% year over year ($324.8 million vs. $223.2 million). The highest-quality earnings growth comes from accelerated growth in revenues, leading me to believe that Wheaton's annual EPS estimates of $1.21 FY2021 might end up being on the conservative side.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Finally, given the higher metals prices recently, we're witnessing a powerful trend in margin expansion for Wheaton Precious Metals, with after-tax margins coming in at 39.3% in Q2. This translated to a 1,500 basis point improvement from Q2 2019, and a 160 basis point improvement sequentially despite COVID-19. These are incredible figures, and I would expect Q3 after-tax margins to head north of 40% if the gold price stays above $1,800/oz. Given Wheaton's rare combination of rapid margin expansion, massive revenue growth, and an earnings breakout year, we are very likely to see another set of new highs within the next nine months for the stock despite the recent sharp correction. While these robust fundamentals do not preclude continued weakness in the share price, they suggest that any 25% correction is likely to be an excellent buying opportunity.

(Source: Company Website)

Wheaton Precious Metals had a challenging Q2, but higher gold sales and higher metals prices more than offset this weakness. Given the company's recent purchase of a stream from Caldas Gold (OTCQX:ALLXF) and the Phase III Expansion planned at Salobo to increase annual throughput by 50%, I believe Wheaton's long-term 750,000 GEO per year outlook is likely conservative. Therefore, investors in Wheaton Precious Metals are presented with low double-digit production growth, a high likelihood of continued margin expansion, and an earnings growth rate that dwarfs most of the company's peers. Given these facts, I see the stock as a staple for a precious metals portfolio as long as it's purchased during sharp corrections. For now, I do not have a position in the stock, but I believe any corrections below $42.50 would provide low-risk buying opportunities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.