How To Evaluate Similar Preferred Shares

From July 14th to August 14th, there was an interesting disconnect between NRZ-B and NRZ-C which created an exceptional opportunity to swap shares.

Due to the benefit of having more upside to call value, we would expect NRZ-C to carry a lower yield than NRZ-A or NRZ-B.

When evaluating similar shares well below $25.00, the primary metric for comparison will be dividend yield. However, the discount to call value (usually $25.00) should still get a little consideration.

You should always expect NRZ-A to command the highest price and NRZ-C to command the lowest price.

NRZ offers three series of preferred shares. We're using them to demonstrate how investors can pick between similar shares.

We've been keeping a closer eye on NRZ-A (NRZ.PA), NRZ-B (NRZ.PB), and NRZ-C (NRZ.PC) over the last several weeks as we evaluated where to place the price targets. We're going to share our view on the NRZ preferred shares, but we're also going to highlight how we evaluate the different shares. The lessons included here can be applied to any mortgage REIT with multiple series of preferred shares.

Leading Up to August 9th, 2020

Over the last few weeks, NRZ-C put on a show. It rallied HARD. Compared to the other preferred shares from New Residential (NRZ), the rally looks strange.

We can demonstrate the difference in the recent performance using the $100k chart, which demonstrates how much needed to be invested on any day to reach $100k today. We prepared that chart last weekend to show the dramatic outperformance by NRZ-C:

The gold line for NRZ-C (listed as NRZ-P-C in the tool) shows that the gap was reaching its largest point around 7/14/2020. Since then, NRZ-C rallied to outperform by an absurd margin. That's too much when the securities are so similar. These are each preferred shares from NRZ and they all switch to a floating rate eventually. They should exhibit very strong correlation, but the recent performance broke away from the connection. Consequently, NRZ-C is more likely to underperform over the next few weeks or months.

It is important to recognize that we are not simply basing the decision on the $100k chart. We are using it to confirm what we recognized through the fundamental analysis.

As of Last Week (8/9/2020)

While each share started to coverage in the "neutral range", shares of NRZ-B were the closest to the "buy under" target (about 1.75% away).

Recent prices as of Preferred Shares Week 214:

NRZ-A $21.99

NRZ-B $20.90

NRZ-C $19.92

Each share is about $1.00 cheaper than the share above it. However, the gap between NRZ-A and NRZ-B should be closer (about $.50 rather than over $1.00), while NRZ-C warrants a larger discount compared to NRZ-B (around $2.30, rather than less than $1.00).

Therefore we determined:

Investors in NRZ-A may want to consider changing to NRZ-B.

Investors in NRZ-C should be very interested in changing to NRZ-B (if these prices last).

Market Reaction

Over the last week, shares of NRZ-C traded roughly flat:

However, shares of NRZ-B put together a substantial rally of $.95:

NRZ-A also had a fairly nice performance, rallying $.76:

Following the rally in shares of NRZ-A and NRZ-B, the relative prices are much closer together. While NRZ-B still has a bit of a better yield today and would still have a better yield if both shares were floating, the gap has narrowed some.

Recent Math for Finding Values

One metric we get questions about frequently is the "Yield if Floating Today". We did the math recently and wanted to demonstrate it for readers. We start with the formula in words:

Ticker: Spread + 3-Month LIBOR = Rate in %

Rate in % * $25 = Future Dividend Rate in $

Future Dividend Rate / (Share Price - Accrued Dividend) = Yield if Floating Today

Here is the formula in use for NRZ-B (when the price was $21.55):

5.64% + 0.26% = 5.9%

5.9% * $25 = $1.4761875

$1.4761875 / ($21.55 - $.15) = 6.90%

Here is the formula in use for NRZ-C (when the price was $19.82):

4.97% + 0.26% = 5.23%

5.23% * $25 = $1.3084375

$1.3084375 / ($19.82 - $.13) = 6.65%

So if both shares were floating for their next payment, I would be projecting those payments to be about one-fourth (quarterly payment) of $1.4762 for NRZ-B and one-fourth of $1.3084 for NRZ-C. Based on $21.55 and $19.82, that would mean a 6.9% yield for NRZ-B and a 6.65% yield for NRZ-C.

When Does Swapping Make Sense?

We occasionally swap between two similar preferred shares when we see a better valuation on one than the other.

If investors are facing a big capital gains tax, then swapping probably wouldn't be worthwhile. On the other hand, some investors will be using a tax-advantaged account or be able to harvest a taxable loss on selling NRZ-C and moving into NRZ-B. In those cases, getting an extra .25% in yield would be great.

Note: When we prepared Preferred Shares Week 214, the yield gap was even larger than .25%.

If it doesn't meet your threshold for moving, that's okay. I respect that. Each investor will have different goals and a different level of additional return required to justify swapping between two similar positions. Clearly, my threshold for being willing to swap is often pretty low. When the market is fairly stable, we will swap occasionally to pick up an extra 1% or so in gains (tax-advantaged accounts). If we pull it off three times in a year, I've turned a 7% yield into a 10% return. Certainly, investors can follow us without changing positions that aggressively. For many investors, the advantage is simply knowing which share to use for allocating new capital. That's okay also.

One investor who reads our work managed to sell NRZ-C at $20.20 and buy NRZ-B at $21.00. That's a home run. If you can get these shares only $.80 apart, the difference in dividends will cover the price in about four years. That's great when you've got a little more than four years of call protection. That became a "can't lose" situation for swapping between the shares.

Conclusion

Like many mortgage REITs, NRZ offers investors multiple classes of preferred shares. Thanks to liquidity and a lack of logic among investors, sometimes the prices can be too close or too far apart. When that happens, it offers investors great opportunities. Whether they are starting new positions, or simply swapping between existing positions, knowing the relative values will help investors make the right decision.

