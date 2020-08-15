REITs come in all shapes, sizes, and forms, and touch nearly every aspect of our lives. In this article, I'm focused on a REIT, Farmland Partners, Inc. (FPI), whose properties are about as essential as they get, in terms of being the very first step in the food supply chain. While investors shouldn't expect to get rich from owning farmland, I do believe this asset class has a place in a well-diversified portfolio. I intend to evaluate what makes this stock a potentially good, long-term investment, so let's get started!

(Source: Company website)

A Look Into Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality farmland throughout the U.S. At present, the company owns $1.1 billion worth of assets on 156,500 acres across 16 states in the Southern, Midwestern, and Western regions of the United States. Its land is currently farmed by over 100 tenants, who grow 26 major commercial crops. Its current land-use mix is 63% row crops (i.e. corn, soybeans, rice), 36% specialty crops (i.e. almonds, avocados, tree nuts), and 1% livestock. An investment in Farmland Partners is akin to investing in American farmland, in general, as most of U.S. farmland is based on row crops.

As seen below, these three geographic regions help the company diversify away from risks due to weather-related events. In addition, most of the properties are clustered around each other, thereby making them easier to oversee.

(Source: Company Investor Presentation)

COVID-19 presents some unique risks and challenges, as lower gasoline demand can hurt demand for ethanol, which is produced from corn. In addition, labor shortages in the food processing supply chain can also negatively affect demand. While the company saw only limited impact from the pandemic in its latest Q2 results, investors should be mindful of potential impacts in the medium term.

What I did find encouraging is that the USDA Land Values Survey, which was released in August, indicated that farmland values on a nationwide basis held steady from a year-over-year perspective. Additionally, during the latest conference call, the CEO remarked on the potential for appreciation in land values due to the economic stimulus measures being introduced. This bodes well for the company, as it has productive land and tenants, as evidenced by the 98% rent collection rate that it received in the second quarter.

Turning to the financials, the company recorded steady net operating come of $8.7 million, which is essentially flat compared to the $8.8 million that it generated in Q2'19. AFFO per share, however, was negative $0.04 compared to negative $0.05 in the prior year quarter. Investors should be aware that there is high seasonality in the results of the business, as the CFO remarked on the latest conference call (emphasis added by author):

"And we also recorded that in this quarter AFFO per share of negative $0.04 versus negative $0.05 in the same period last year. As usual I just want to give a quick reminder about the high seasonality in GAAP results in our business. A large portion of operating revenues gets recorded in the fourth quarter in relation to variable leases, variable rent leases, and therefore, the individual quarters are never really indicative of the expected performance for the company for the full year."

Given the inherent difficulty in valuing the company based on AFFO, I turn to a net asset value (NAV) based approach, which can be assessed using different methods. Keep in mind that NAV values show what common shares are worth, which means it is net of liabilities and preferred equity. According to management on the Q1'20 conference call, the company is worth about $12 per share. This estimate is most likely based on USDA land values. If we use the book value per share method, which is based on the cost basis of the land, we get a NAV per share of $9.62.

This shows that shares, today, are highly undervalued, even if we use the more conservative book value method of $9.62 per share. At the current share price of $6.80, we can reasonably estimate that the shares are 29% undervalued based on the book value method. This undervaluation becomes more pronounced if we apply management's NAV estimate of $12 per share. This tells me that shares are trading at a compelling discount to NAV.

The CEO clearly views the shares as being undervalued and is backing up his claim by repurchasing shares. During the Q&A session of the last conference call, he was asked about his view towards acquisitions vs. share buybacks, and he had this to say (emphasis added by author):

"But beyond that unless there was an incredibly good deal, we're not likely to be strong acquirers at this point in time because the stock price remains depressed. And so that's really how we evaluate things. So unless we have an add-on acquisition ready to go, we will end up devoting the resources we get from asset sales to the repurchases of either the common or the Series B preferred. I think that will be our strategy for the foreseeable future, although things could always change."

I believe that is a sound strategy, especially if management sells its non-core assets at or close to market value, and use the proceeds to repurchase shares. With shares trading at roughly 70 cents on the dollar, this represents a good use of shareholders' capital.

Investor Takeaway

Farmland Partners owns a high-quality portfolio of land that is diversified by crop-type and geography across the United States. While COVID-19 may present risks in the medium term, the company has seen minimal impact so far, as evidenced by the 98% rent collection. When valuing the company from a NAV-based approach, it becomes evident that it is highly undervalued. The company has taken advantage of the low share price by using the proceeds from sales of land to buy back shares on the cheap. For these reasons, I have a Buy rating on shares at the current price of $6.80 and have a price target of $9.50. I find this reasonable as my price target sits slightly below the more conservative cost basis approach for measuring NAV.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.