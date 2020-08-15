Generac (NYSE:GNRC) has experienced some major momentum over the past few quarters. The company experienced yet another surge after it reported better-than-expected Q2 results. In fact, Generac is now far more valuable than it was prior to the pandemic at its current market capitalization of ~$11 billion.

Generac is doing better than ever despite the coronavirus. The company reported a quarterly GAAP EPS of $1.02 and a revenue of $546.8 million, beating expectations by $0.31 and $69.94 million respectively. COVID-19, major power outages, and an aging grid have only increased the need for home standby generators.

Generac continues to outperform despite COVID-19.

Data by YCharts

Changing Energy Landscape

The energy industry is set to undergo a great deal of change in the coming years. An outdated grid infrastructure and promising new energy technologies are already making a large impact on the energy industry. Generac is in a great position to take advantage of the aging infrastructure as a leader in the generator industry.

Generac is also taking advantage of new market opportunities by investing in emerging technologies like solar plus storage. Very few companies have a strong presence in both traditional energy technologies and emerging energy technologies. Generac is doing a good job of investing in promising new technologies while growing its core generator business.

An aging grid infrastructure is making it far more susceptible to power outages.

Source: Offthegridnews

High Growth Potential for Home Standby Generators

People are generally starting to spend more time at their homes, whether it be for work, entertainment, etc. The coronavirus is only accelerating this trend and could even make working at home semi-permanent for many professions. Many companies are already planning to have employees work at home even after the coronavirus subsides. This will likely translate into greater demand for Generac's home standby generators.

Generac has experienced an impressive 10% CAGR since its IPO. Much of this growth has largely been driven by the company's home standby generator business. A little less than 5% of all US households have home standby generators, which means that Generac still has a lot of room for growth.

With power outages becoming more prevalent in large markets like California and an increasingly fragile electric grid, demand for Generac's products should only increase moving forward. Despite the growth potential of home standby generators, emerging technologies like battery storage could become major competition to generators.

Batteries Taking Center Stage

Batteries could seriously threaten the market dominance of fossil fuel generators. While batteries traditionally could not compete with generators in terms of cost-effectiveness, this should rapidly change given the current advancements in battery technology. Lithium batteries, in particular, are advancing at a rapid rate with the growth of electric vehicles and renewables.

Companies like Tesla (TSLA) are pumping billions of dollars into lithium battery research and manufacturing. If technologies like solar plus storage start to gain serious momentum, which is very likely given its declining cost curve, Generac could see its generator business negatively impacted.

Battery packs are becoming cheaper every year and could eventually threaten the market dominance of fossil fuel generators.

Source: Tesla

Tough Competition in Emerging Energy Industries

Generac clearly sees the potential of the clean energy industry and is jumping into this space as a result. The company is making large moves to increase its exposure to solar in particular. Generac recently entered a strategic relationship with Momentum Solar to bolster its presence in solar plus storage.

Generac is even making moves in the solar MLPE space. Given the success of solar MLPE companies like SolarEdge (SEDG) and Enphase (ENPH), Generac's interests in this sector is not surprising. However, Generac will likely find it difficult to compete with such solar pure plays and giants like Tesla. Tesla is already starting to manufacture incredibly cheap solar panels in a bid to dominate residential solar.

It is especially hard to imagine Generac competing with the likes of Tesla and SolarEdge when Generac will still be focusing much of its attention on its core generator business. While Generac could have a marketing edge in the residential space given its established relationship with millions of customers, the company will likely have a hard time gaining any significant market share in emerging sectors like solar.

Conclusion

Generac's near-term prospects remain strong despite COVID-19. The company is leading a booming generator business and is involved in many emerging energy businesses. However, investors would be better off remaining neutral at the company's current market capitalization of $11 billion and relatively high forward P/E ratio of 30.

Although Generac is successfully branching out to new energy markets like solar plus storage, the company will likely have a hard time gaining significant share in these markets. Technological giants like Tesla and solar pure-plays have already established relatively strong footholds in these sectors. Much of the positive news surrounding Generac already appears to have been priced in at the company's current valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.