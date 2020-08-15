As a shareholder myself, I will follow the evolution of this case closely. It could have an impact on the stock price for a long time.

This could mean a dent into Apple's App Store revenue, a very important part of the services side of Apple that makes investors so enthusiastic.

The complaint could touch on substantial risks for Apple and the case looks similar to the famous Microsoft case from 1998-2001.

Fortnite was removed from the App Store after Epic Games had purposefully violated Apple's conditions by offering its own in-app payment system.

Introduction

It doesn't often happen that on a single day things escalate so wildly as between Apple (AAPL) and Epic Games. Does this situation form a threat to Apple's income? I think it could put a dent into Apple's important service revenue over the longer term. In this article, I show the circumstances, what's really going on, and why there really is risk for Apple.

What's going on?

As with every war, there is a long history preceding the battlefield. In this case, the story started on August 3, 2018, when Epic Games, the developer and owner of Fortnite, didn't want to launch Fortnite in the Google Play store. The reason? The 30/70 split, which means that Google or Apple take a 30% cut on all sales.

The company issued the following statement:

"Epic doesn’t seek a special exception for ourselves; rather we expect to see a general change to smartphone industry practices in this regard."

Epic Games founder, CEO and majority shareholder Tim Sweeney further explained:

"From the 70 percent, the developer pays all the costs of developing the game, operating it, marketing it, acquiring users and everything else. (...) If you look at it, the stores on the smartphone platforms actually do very little. They'll put ads up in front of your game. When you search for Fortnite on iOS you'll often get PUBG or Minecraft ads. Whoever bought that ad in front of us is the top result when searching for Fortnite. It's just a bad experience."

(Tim Sweeney, source)

On Android, downloading Fortnite directly from the site isn't that difficult. Apps can be installed from all over the web if you just click OK a few times.

Epic was maybe one of the first to rock the boat so loud and others followed. In January of this year, Tile, Basecamp, Popsockets, and Sonos (SONO) asked Congress to stop the bullying by big tech, Amazon (AMZN), Apple, Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Facebook (FB).

A striking example is that of Tile. Apple copied a lot of its features in an app called Find My. This is what the Washington Post wrote about it:

"Not only does it mimic many of the features long offered by Tile, but it also has a major advantage: Apple turned on the location tracking that makes “Find My” functional by default. Rivals like Tile, meanwhile, must obtain users’ permission in deep, hard-to-find smartphone settings, Daru said, then reauthorize it when presented with follow-up reminders."

In 2019, Spotify (SPOT) filed an anti-competitive complaint against Apple. Apple reacted by finally allowing Spotify to be on Siri and allowing Spotify's Apple Watch and Apple TV apps. Daniel Ek, Spotify's CEO, said that Apple acted as "both a player and referee to deliberately disadvantage other app developers."

(Spotify's CEO Daniel Ek, source)

This and other elements led to the investigation that was started by the European Commission into Apple App Store rules. Once again, Apple finds itself in a battle with European Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who famously imposed a €13B ($15.39B) fine on Apple for tax evasion in 2016, which was overruled in July of this year by the European General Court, which can be appealed again.

In April, Fortnite came back to the Google Play store. But the company issued this statement:

"After 18 months of operating Fortnite on Android outside of the Google Play Store, we’ve come to a basic realization. Google puts software downloadable outside of Google Play at a disadvantage, through technical and business measures such as scary, repetitive security pop-ups for downloaded and updated software, restrictive manufacturer and carrier agreements and dealings, Google public relations characterizing third party software sources as malware, and new efforts such as Google Play Protect to outright block software obtained outside the Google Play store."

Last week, Microsoft (MSFT), the other giant got into the arena as well, when it denounced in strong words the policy of Apple and its App Store. It said that it wouldn't launch its XCloud gaming platform in the App Store because it would have to submit every individual game to be approved. For a streaming platform, this is not what you want. Microsoft was quite strong in its wording:

"Apple stands alone as the only general purpose platform to deny consumers from cloud gaming and game subscription services like Xbox Game Pass. Unfortunately, we do not have a path to bring our vision of cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to gamers on iOS via the Apple App Store."

Google's Stadia also has no iOS app and Facebook launched Facebook Gaming on the App store but you can't access the games. Otherwise, Apple wouldn't want to approve it, Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook's COO, declared in a statement.

This again highlighted what developers, especially of games, have been complaining about again and again: that Apple is much too strict in its policy and that it uses its monopoly/duopoly to exploit them.

You could add a lot more details here, but this was meant to set the scene for what has happened now. The takeaways are that lot of people and companies are angry about the 30% cut and that regulators are starting to pay more and more attention. And that is what could make this dangerous for Apple.

What has happened with Fortnite?

On Thursday, a lot happened, but the outcome was that Epic Games has filed against both Apple and Google for banning Fortnite from the App Store and Google Play. It seems like this was a move planned well ahead by Epic Games.

It started with an update that Epic pushed to its users that wasn't reviewed by Apple or Google, which is already over the border of the terms and conditions.

With the update, Epic games offered discounts of 20% if players bought Vinderbucks, commonly known as V-bucks, directly from Epic instead of through Apple's or Google's payment system. 1,000 V-Bucks would cost you $9.99 through Apple's or Google's system and only $7.99 if you bought them directly from Epic Games.

(V-Bucks gift card, source)

Epic Games knew all too well that this was a violation of the rules, both on the App Store and on Google Play. It also staged the 20% discount because then it could point its finger to Apple and Google. Of course, Fortnite was thrown off the App Store and Google Play.

Then it became clear that Epic had been planning this strategically when it released a Fortnite parody on Apple's legendary 1984 commercial, in which Apple now plays the role of Big Brother, the all-controlling character of George Orwell's 1949 novel.

(A still from Epic's parody, source)

As a result, Epic Games announced that it would sue Apple. The complaint that Epic Games filed is an interesting read. In the text, the company also refers to the launch of the Macintosh and the legendary advertisement that Epic Games parodied. It then quotes Steve Jobs' words at the time of the first screening.

"...it appears IBM wants it all. Apple is perceived to be the only hope to offer IBM a run for its money... Will Big Blue dominate the entire computer industry? The entire information age? Was George Orwell right about 1984?"

Epic Games makes its point very clear that Apple has become what it stood up against in earlier days:

"Fast forward to 2020, and Apple has become what it once railed against: the behemoth seeking to control markets, block competition, and stifle innovation. Apple is bigger, more powerful, more entrenched, and more pernicious than the monopolists of yesteryear."

The company says that Apple imposes unreasonable and unlawful restraints to monopolize both the app distribution and the in-app payments. Epic compares the 30% take-rate of Apple with the a processing fee of about 3% for downloads on computers.

And Epic makes it clear that the lawsuit it files is not for personal gains but to change the system:

"Epic is not seeking monetary compensation from this Court for the injuries it has suffered. Nor is Epic seeking favorable treatment for itself, a single company."

Epic says that it's not the fact that there is an App Store that is anti-competitive but the fact that no other app that could distribute apps is allowed.

It also attacks the in-app purchase monopoly of Apple:

"Apple thus requires third-party app developers to agree they will not even offer iOS users the choice of additional payment processing options alongside Apple’s. And Apple goes as far as to gag app developers, preventing them from even mentioning to users the option of buying the same content outside of the app — for example, by purchasing content directly from the app developer, or using a web browser."

Of course, Epic also wants to demonstrate that it was harmed by the monopoly. It does this as follows:

"Epic — and Fortnite’s users — are directly harmed by Apple’s anticompetitive conduct. But for Apple’s illegal restraints, Epic would provide a competing app store on iOS devices, which would allow iOS users to download apps in an innovative, curated store and would provide users the choice to use Epic’s or another third-party’s in-app payment processing tool."

Epic also shows what it wants as a model and that's simply the model of computer purchases:

"Indeed, on Macs, Epic distributes Fortnite through its own storefront, which competes with other third-party storefronts available to Mac users. App developers are free to use Apple’s payment processing services, the payment processing services of third parties, or the developers’ own payment processing service; users are offered their choice of different payment processing options (e.g., PayPal, Amazon, and Apple). The result is that consumers and developers alike have choices, competition is thriving, prices drop, and innovation is enhanced. The process should be no different for Apple’s mobile devices."

Does the complaint have merit?

I'm not a lawyer but I think there is a lot of merit in the complaint. Epic Games argues that it simply introduced an alternative for Apple's in-app purchase; in other words, it challenged the monopoly and therefore it was removed from the App Store. It even provided an image in the complaint that it allowed the two options, Epic direct payment or Apple App store payment:

That Epic direct payment was cheaper would have been a great incentive for players, of course. And Epic also announced it in that way: we now give a 20% discount.

Great marketing because it knew that Apple would remove it from the App Store, and in that way, it could paint Apple as the bad guy, which it did. It even added more color to that picture by saying that Apple could be responsible for the fact that iOS Fortnite players would not be able to download the new season.

But what's more, with this move, Epic could also have proven that Apple doesn't allow competition.

Similar to Microsoft

The most famous tech antitrust case is probably that of Microsoft in 1998-2001. The complaint was that Microsoft had used its monopoly in the operating system Windows to kill all competition by bundling it with Internet Explorer and imposing technical restrictions to uninstall Internet Explorer and to use programs such as Java or Netscape.

Microsoft was found guilty for violations of the Sherman antitrust Act of 1890, which was also used to break up Standard Oil. This is what is the core of the Act:

"At its core, section 2 makes it illegal to acquire or maintain monopoly power through improper means. The long-standing requirement for monopolization is both "the possession of monopoly power in the relevant market and the willful acquisition or maintenance of that power as distinguished from growth or development as a consequence of a superior product, business acumen, or historic accident." (Source: justice.gov)

Despite the fact that there was also the Apple operating system MacOS, the judge ruled that Microsoft had a monopoly. Do you see the parallel? One competitor doesn't mean there is no monopoly.

The verdict ordered Microsoft to split up in a Windows branch and a separate software division. In the appeal, the verdict didn't hold, partly because of the interview that the judge had given during the trial. Microsoft agreed with a settlement, allowing PC manufacturers to adopt non-Microsoft software.

This could be the case for Apple too. I see a lot of similarities in these two cases, especially with the demonstration that Epic Games has given. Just like Microsoft, Apple preloads the App Store on all of its iPhones and iPads. And where Microsoft tried to make it hard for alternatives, Apple even goes a step further and simply forbids that any other alternative is installed.

I think a substantial part of Apple's income stream could be endangered here. This should worry Apple and it worries me, as a small shareholder of Apple in our daughter's Pink Portfolio.

As a shareholder, you root for 'your' company, but if I take off my shareholder glasses and try to look as objectively as possible, I'm afraid Epic has a strong case. The complaint is very logical and the trap that Epic set worked, as Apple acted as Epic had expected.

Apple's growth now comes, as we all know, not from more iPhone sales but from services. That's also the reason that Apple's stock has done so well over the last few years. This is the price evolution since August 5, 2016, when I added Apple shares to our daughter's portfolio for the first time:

Data by YCharts

Apple's services are the main factor in that rise. They have a high margin and losing or having to cut an important part of that business would really harm Apple in its heart.

Besides that, it has to be extremely careful not to be seen as the bully, as Microsoft was back in the day. The almost flat stock price line of Microsoft for 15 years after the start of the trial shows that the risk of having a bad reputation is something to be careful with:

Data by YCharts

Now, I know that you can argue a lot about this graph and that the timing of the graph contributes to the image it shows, but still, this was a lost period for Microsoft.

Up to now, the public opinion is about 50/50 about who's right, judging from my twitter poll:

If you want to see the end results, you can click here.

Of course, this is nothing scientific, but it shows that Apple could be vulnerable. The big bully fighting the small underdog, that never looks great. Up to now, Apple has been able to avoid this best compared to Amazon, Facebook and Google. This could be the turnaround in sentiment.

Now that Epic dares to attack the big gorilla, it also gets support from some big names. Facebook has made it clear that it backs Epic and it shares a story in which Apple also looks bad.

"Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook on Friday became the latest tech giant to lash out at Apple’s stiff 30-percent fees on App Store purchases by releasing a statement revealing that the iPhone maker declined to waive its hefty fees for a program Facebook was running to help small businesses make money during the pandemic through online events."

Spotify and Tinder owner Match (MTCH) have also made it clear that they back Epic Games.

Should you sell now?

Now, do I think you should sell your Apple shares? That depends. I always say that your portfolio should reflect your personality, by which I mean that you should feel good about your holdings. If you hold Apple shares and you don't want to sell, don't.

I won't sell the shares in my daughter's Pink Portfolio, at least for now. I realize that the risk has become a bit bigger but all investing holds risk. I will monitor the situation, and if things seem to get worse, I may sell at any time. It would be the very first sell since the Pink Portfolio was started in early 2016.

If you don't believe in Apple anymore because of this, I think it would be wise to sell or trim. This case could have an impact on the stock price in the coming years, and if you don't have a high conviction right now, you'll probably sell a lot lower if the stock price would drop.

Conclusion

Epic has, well, played the game very well. It provoked a ban from the App Store by giving gamers the chance to pay inside its game outside of the in-app purchase pushed by Apple. In that way, it could provoke a case.

The complaint that Epic has filed is built up logically and the Microsoft lawsuit of two decades ago shows that Apple could have trouble in court, bringing revenue of its services down a lot. That could have an impact on the longer-term returns of Apple.

