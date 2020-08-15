Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of August 16

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 750 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) 9/14 10/5 0.54 0.575 6.48% 1.66% 14 Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) 8/27 9/15 0.36 0.42 16.67% 1.90% 11 International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) 9/23 10/5 0.75 0.77 2.67% 2.50% 18 Nordson Corp. (NDSN) 8/24 9/8 0.38 0.39 2.63% 0.75% 57

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, Aug. 17 (Ex-Div 8/18)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) 9/9 0.36 44.59 3.23% 45 Aflac Inc. (AFL) 9/1 0.28 38.07 2.94% 38 Chevron Corp. (CVX) 9/10 1.29 90.35 5.71% 33 Consolidated Edison (ED) 9/15 0.765 73.53 4.16% 46 Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) 9/10 0.58 38.35 6.05% 10 Target Corp. (TGT) 9/10 0.68 136.53 1.99% 53 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) 9/11 0.4675 41.91 4.46% 45

Tuesday, Aug. 18 (Ex-Div 8/19)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Avista Corp. (AVA) 9/15 0.405 37.25 4.35% 18 Evergy Inc (EVRG) 9/21 0.505 53.57 3.77% 15 Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) 9/3 0.48 187.89 1.02% 10 Moody's Corp. (MCO) 9/10 0.56 281.05 0.80% 11 Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) 9/10 0.51 208.9 0.98% 18 Southside Bancshares (SBSI) 9/3 0.31 29.76 4.17% 25 Snap-on Inc. (SNA) 9/10 1.08 153.64 2.81% 10 Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) 9/15 0.38 75.16 2.02% 27

Wednesday, Aug. 19 (Ex-Div 8/20)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Cummins Inc. (CMI) 9/3 0.1311 213.51 0.25% 14 Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) 9/25 0.20375 22.66 3.60% 18 Hershey Company (HSY) 9/15 0.804 146.07 2.20% 11 Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) 9/4 0.368 100.2 1.47% 19 Magna International Inc. (MGA) 9/4 0.4 52.53 3.05% 11 Primerica Inc. (PRI) 9/14 0.4 135.8 1.18% 11 Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) 9/11 1.34 666.56 0.80% 42

Thursday, Aug. 20 (Ex-Div 8/21)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Atmos Energy (ATO) 9/8 0.575 104.5 2.20% 36 3M Company (MMM) 9/12 1.47 166.1 3.54% 62 Ryder System (R) 9/18 0.56 39.34 5.69% 15 Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) 9/9 0.4 148.6 1.08% 11 United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) 9/9 1.01 160.74 2.51% 11

Friday, Aug. 21 (Ex-Div 8/24)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 9/8 1.01 148.24 2.73% 58 Nordson Corp. (NDSN) 9/8 0.39 206.67 0.75% 57 Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) 9/17 1.1 70.59 6.23% 12 Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) 9/15 0.34 56.63 2.40% 17

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) 8/21 1.04 2.6% TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) 8/21 0.31 3.3% Artesian Resources (ARTNA) 8/21 0.2496 2.7% AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) 8/19 0.36 1.2% Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) 8/20 1.03 2.9% California Water Service (CWT) 8/21 0.2125 1.8% Franklin Electric Co. (FELE) 8/20 0.155 1.0% Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) 8/19 0.2 3.9% J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) 8/21 0.27 0.8% Lazard Limited (LAZ) 8/21 0.47 5.8% MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) 8/19 0.6 0.5% Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) 8/21 0.41 2.1% Unum Group (UNM) 8/21 0.285 6.0% Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) 8/21 0.22 3.6% Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) 8/18 0.185 0.7%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, MPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.