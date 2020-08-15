Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 16

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 750 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Challengers list declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

None

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, Aug. 17 (Ex-Div 8/18)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) 9/2 0.2 23.87 3.35% 9 Aramark Services Inc. (ARMK) 9/2 0.11 24.99 1.76% 6 BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) 9/8 0.19 59.14 1.29% 5 Equinix Inc. (EQIX) 9/23 2.66 762.01 1.40% 6 Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA) 9/10 0.1375 8.9 6.18% 6 Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) 9/15 0.205 32.8 7.50% 9 RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) 9/2 0.22 35.56 2.47% 7 Vulcan Materials (VMC) 9/4 0.34 129.74 1.05% 7

Tuesday, Aug. 18 (Ex-Div 8/19)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Discover Financial Services (DFS) 9/3 0.44 54.3 3.24% 9 Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) 9/10 0.3 45.18 2.66% 5 Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (FDBC) 9/10 0.28 48.26 2.32% 5 Griffon Corp. (GFF) 9/17 0.075 22.13 1.36% 9 W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) 9/10 0.3 45.62 2.63% 5 ResMed Inc. (RMD) 9/24 0.39 176.78 0.88% 8 Umpqua Holdings Corp. (UMPQ) 8/31 0.21 12.01 6.99% 9

Wednesday, Aug. 19 (Ex-Div 8/20)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) 9/4 0.705 67.9 4.15% 9 Core-Mark Holding Company (CORE) 9/18 0.12 31.61 1.52% 9 FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR) 9/4 0.17 37.8 1.80% 9 Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. (SWM) 9/18 0.44 34 5.18% 8 TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) 9/4 0.48 94.76 2.03% 8 Timken Company (TKR) 9/3 0.28 55.37 2.02% 6 Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) 9/4 0.17 93.91 0.72% 7

Thursday, Aug. 20 (Ex-Div 8/21)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) 8/31 0.07 9.77 8.60% 9 Gladstone Land Corp. (LAND) 8/31 0.0448 15.8 3.40% 6 MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) 9/4 0.2 124.4 0.64% 9

Friday, Aug. 21 (Ex-Div 8/24)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Brunswick Corp. (BC) 9/11 0.24 64.68 1.48% 7 CDW Corp. (CDW) 9/10 0.38 113.52 1.34% 7

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield American Campus Communities (ACC) 8/21 0.47 5.5% AES Corp. (AES) 8/18 0.1433 3.3% Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. (AUB) 8/21 0.25 3.9% Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (BWFG) 8/24 0.14 3.5% Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) 8/19 0.28 3.7% D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) 8/24 0.175 1.0% Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG) 8/19 0.25 3.0% First Community Bankshares Inc. (FCBC) 8/21 0.25 4.9% FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW) 8/20 0.21 2.0% German American Bancorp (GABC) 8/20 0.19 2.6% Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) 8/19 0.27 3.8% Home Bancorp Inc. (HBCP) 8/21 0.22 3.5% Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) 8/24 0.14 6.3% Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK) 8/20 0.13 7.0% Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) 8/20 0.25 2.1% Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) 8/24 0.18 3.4% Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) 8/21 0.2675 7.1% Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) 8/20 0.0525 1.9% Northfield Bancorp Inc. (NFBK) 8/19 0.11 4.5% NiSource Inc. (NI) 8/20 0.21 3.5% Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) 8/21 0.56 2.4% Premier Bank (PFC) 8/21 0.22 4.3% Regency Centers Corp. (REG) 8/24 0.595 5.6% Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) 8/19 0.3 4.7% SB Financial Group Inc. (SBFG) 8/21 0.1 3.0% Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. (SFBC) 8/19 0.15 2.2% South State Corp. (SSB) 8/21 0.47 3.1% Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) 8/19 0.4 5.4% Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) 8/24 0.4714 9.0% WSFS Financial Corp. (WSFS) 8/20 0.12 1.5% West Bancorporation Inc. (WTBA) 8/19 0.21 4.8% Wintrust Financial Corp. (WTFC) 8/20 0.28 2.4% Zions Bancorporation Inc. (ZION) 8/20 0.34 3.9%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.