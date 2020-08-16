If investors can look past the results of the most recent quarter, TJX stock could start to benefit from vastly improving business prospects.

The date has been set. On Wednesday, August 19, TJX Companies (TJX) will report its fiscal 2Q21 financial results. Revenues are projected to land quite a bit below last year's levels: down 33%, not meaningfully better than last quarter's top-line wipeout. Projected per-share loss of 15 cents, if achieved, should also be disappointing compared to last year's EPS of $0.62.

Although TJX's headline numbers will still look ugly, the current earnings season could very well mark a turnaround in investor sentiment. This should be the last three-month period in which COVID-19 impacts the company's financial performance to a large extent, assuming that the pandemic does not stage a comeback in the Fall.

Don't expect much in the short term

As far as I can tell, TJX has been one of the most conservative retailers through the COVID-19 crisis. For about six weeks in the most recent quarter, the company closed all its physical locations worldwide, its e-commerce sites and distribution centers.

Not only that, but TJX committed to paying the existing benefits of eligible employees that had been furloughed. In addition, despite having good reasons for renegotiating terms, the retailer seems to have honored its invoices on time, causing a cash drain of about $1.5 billion related to its accounts payables in the most recent quarter.

For this reason, TJX will still feel quite a bit of the impact of the pandemic through most of fiscal 2Q21, probably more than most of its peers. Even though July showed an improvement in YOY sales decrease across the retail sector in key departments like clothing and furniture, TJX had yet to be fully operational by the end of the month -- although the retailer announced that "nearly all of our stores" had reopened for business by July 23.

But consider the long-term opportunity

If investors can look past the results of the most recent quarter, and I believe that they will, TJX stock could start to benefit from vastly improving business prospects. The sharp revenue declines, compressing margins and cash burn will become history next week. During the retailer's earning call, I expect to hear stories about stronger comps across the board -- as was the case of stores that had managed to open in May, the same month that TJX announced fiscal 1Q21 results.

The more upbeat narrative will coincide with a stock that trades at a modest next-year P/E of about 22x, which is three turns lower than where the same metric was in February (see chart below). Given richer valuations across the market, which led to a recovery in the S&P 500 CAPE ratio of about five turns from the March bottom to 30x today, investors may see an opportunity to buy shares of a high-quality retailer for cheaper.

And then, of course, there are the more secular reasons to own TJX at current levels. I continue to think that the retail sector will be ever more dominated by e-commerce, DTC brands and off-price chains, which bodes well for TJX Companies but not as much for traditional department stores. And should the coronavirus-driven global recession last for much longer, I believe that TJX Companies would be a relative winner due to the bargain-hunting appeal of its business model.

