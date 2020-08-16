Mallinckrodt reports BLA submission for StrataGraft, fuels merger speculation

Mallinckrodt (MNK) stock moved up as the market responded to merger rumors for the company. While the name of the likely acquirer is kept under covers, the rumors have helped the company stock, which has seen sharp decline in the recent past. The company has been going through a rough patch as recently it was reported that Mallinckrodt may be considering bankruptcy to manage its litigation related issues.

Mallinckrodt recently reported significant quarterly net loss. While the company managed to post better than expected adjusted profit, it is still riled with issues pertaining its opioid cases. In its earning statement, Mallinckrodt had stated, “Due to pressures from the Acthar Gel Medicaid matter, the ongoing opioid litigation and the Company's existing debts and the related risk of non-compliance with its financial debt covenant over the next twelve months, the Company has been working with external advisors to explore a range of options and engage in dialogue with financial creditors and litigation claimants and their advisors, including the possibility of a filing for reorganization in bankruptcy under Chapter 11 by Mallinckrodt PLC and most of its subsidiaries in the near-term."

Earlier this year, the company had agreed to pay $1.6 billion in “agreement in principle” to settle its plethora of opioid related cases across the United States. At that time, Mallinckrodt had announced its plans to create an abatement fund by restructuring its specialty generic business into a public trust.

On top of it, the company may be hit another $650 million tab for its Medicaid issues pertaining to Acthar Gel product. In March, 2020 the company was told by a federal court that it may have to pay back Medicaid to the tune of $650 million. It is claimed that the company underpaid for the drug for a long time and overcharged Medicaid. Acthar Gel is the company’s flagship product and is used for treating multiple sclerosis. The gel costs Medicaid north of $150,000 per patient. A subsidiary of the company was also blamed for offering kickbacks to doctors for promoting the gel.

Amidst this gloomy news, the company also announced that the FDA has accepted its Biologics License Application for StrataGraft. It is an investigational regenerative skin tissue therapy for treating adult patients with deep partial-thickness thermal burns. The company’s application has been accepted under the application priority review pathway. The target date for the drug has been fixed at February 2, 2021 under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA).

Mallinckrodt is mainly invested in developing and marketing specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. Its specific areas of focus are rheumatology, neurology, pulmonology, ophthalmology and neurology. For its second quarter of the year, the company reported its gross loss at $220.2 million, down from gross profit of $388.9 million it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company’s net sales for the quarter was at $166.5 million. The figure for adjusted net sales accounting for the retrospective one-time Acthar Gel Medicaid rebate liability stood at $700.9 million.

Calliditas Therapeutics inks deal for Genkyotex Acquisition

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (CALT) reported that it has reached an agreement for the acquisition of controlling interest in Genkyotex SA. The transaction will be carried through an off-market block trade and will involve 62.7 percent of the share capital and voting rights of Genkyotex. The block will be acquired form the company’s largest shareholders and management team. The deal prices the stock at €2.80 per ordinary share, translating to a 32.3 percent maximum premium on the volume weighted average price of the preceding 10 trading days before the announcement.

Genkyotex is currently working on developing its lead drug candidate setanaxib for treating Primary Biliary Cholangitis. In its Phase 2 clinical trial, setanaxib showed the potential of anti-fibrotic activity. It also showed favorable tolerability profile. Calliditas' CEO Renée Aguiar-Lucander," We look forward to leveraging our strong late stage clinical team, CMC and regulatory expertise as well as our learnings from our Phase 3 Nefecon program to navigate and execute an efficient path forward for setanaxib.”

The off-market transaction is expected to be completed in early October 2020. The company will use its cash reserves for financing the deal. Once the block deal is executed, Calliditas will seek to acquire remaining outstanding Genkyotex shares.

The deal also involves various milestone payments. There is a provision of payment of €30M on approval of setanaxib for a first indication by the FDA. Another €15M will be payable on approval of setanaxib for a first indication by the European Commission. Further, Calliditas will also be liable to pay €10M on approval of setanaxib by the FDA or the EC for either IPF or type 1 diabetes. However, the company will not have to pay this if it has already been paid out for such indication by the FDA or the EC as per above.

Cortexyme announces advancement of Alzheimer’s trial

Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) reported that it has enrolled 500 patients for its GAIN trial. The study is looking to assess the potential of CRO388 in managing Alzheimer’s disease. GAIN is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2/3 trial. Under the protocol for the study, there will be an interim analysis pertaining the co-primary cognitive and functional endpoints. This analysis will be done once nearly 300 patients reach 24 weeks of treatment and will likely take place before the end of 2020. The top line data from the trial’s final analysis is expected to be out in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Atuzaginstat or COR388 works by targeting the toxic proteases, or gingipains, produced by P. gingivalis. It has been found in more than 90% of post-mortem brains of patients with AD. It has also been shown to produce Alzheimer’s pathology in infected animals. Michael Detke, M.D., Ph.D., Cortexyme’s chief medical officer said, “We are gratified to see the continued high level of engagement of our clinical sites and study participants and their caregivers, especially during the last several months.” GAIN trial had initiated its enrollment in the second quarter of 2019.

Cortexyme is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is mainly engaged in pioneering upstream therapeutic approaches for Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. GAIN Trial involves patients suffering from mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease.

The trial is designed to have a sub-study to measure the efficacy of COR388 on symptoms of periodontal disease including gingival pocket depth. This sub-study will involve nearly 40 percent of GAIN Trial will be evaluated for endpoints of efficacy in periodontal disease. More than 90 percent of the patients enrolled so far in the sub-study had moderate to severe periodontal disease at baseline.

