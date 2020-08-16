My Tech Basket Has More Growth Than The Nasdaq 100 Stocks

I was surprised to learn that we beat the Nasdaq 100 by over 5% per year over the last 5 years and more.

I did a quick comparison of our basket of 4 tech stocks.

Most investors should hold a growth kicker. You might hold the Nasdaq 100, or your own tech basket of individual stocks.

The fabled FAANG stocks and other tech darlings have been driving the returns of the S&P 500.

It was a curious event that tech growth stocks became defensive holdings in the first modern pandemic. The fabled FAANG plus Microsoft (MSFT) holdings were more than well positioned for the stay at home economy. More and more it is becoming a tech-reliant world. The pandemic and stay at home and work at home orders accelerated trends already well on their way. Many have suggested that we have hit the fast forward button and experienced 10 years of trend acceleration in just a few months.

The stay at home economy

Connect online: Facebook (FB).

Connect/communicate/entertainment on your device: Apple (AAPL).

Shop online plus cloud: Amazon (AMZN).

Entertainment online: Netflix (NFLX).

Search online/advertise online/YouTube. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Of course, these companies now dominate the core US stock indices such as the S&P 500 (IVV). And that's good news for passive investors. As these companies were so well positioned for the new normal, so were the major indices.

From mid-June, here's why index investing works.

Of course, a cap-weighted index will hold more of a position in companies that are increasing in value - companies that Mr. and Ms. market really like. It is a momentum play in many ways, and in many times.

And of course, that cap weighting will capture or reward trends.

Was I missing out due to not owning a US index?

I do not own a US index ETF. I did at one time by way of the Dow (DIA) plus ventures in the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) and the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG).

In early 2015, I sold our VIG and bought 15 of the largest cap Dividend Achievers.

I also have three picks by way of Apple, BlackRock (BLK) and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B). While Apple and BlackRock are long-term growth plays, Berkshire was purchased as more of a defensive holding. Many will call it 'recession insurance'.

But of course, in the recent stock market correction, Mr. Buffett did not get his chance to be greedy.

And now Berkshire is buying gold stocks. What gives, ha.

Benchmarking my tech basket

My tech basket of the incredible 4 includes 3 companies that were skimmed from the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation fund. They are Microsoft, Texas Instruments (TXN) and Qualcomm (QCOM). Apple is one of the picks.

A point of interest is that Qualcomm was given the boot from the index. The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is a smart beta fund. It applies dividend health screens. The fund also insists on a 10-year history or increasing dividends. Qualcomm has continued to increase its dividend, it did not pass the financial screens.

I'm glad that I held, and that I was more passive than a 'passive' index.

I am also glad that I held onto CVS Health (CVS) which held its dividend and was removed from the fund. The stock performance has been weak, but the company is increasing earnings and revenues in wonderful fashion.

The Tech 4 vs. the Nasdaq 100

Here's the Tech 4 as Portfolio 1.

This is an approximate weighting scheme of our actual holding levels, with Apple at 40% of tech basket and the others at 20% each.

The chart and following analysis is courtesy of portfoliovisualizer.com

Here's the returns breakdown for the individual holdings and their risk-return levels. We see Apple and Microsoft dominate.

Does it have the teeth of FAANG?

That said, neither the Tech 4 nor the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) can keep up with the FAANG stocks.

Portfolio 1 is the Tech 4.

Portfolio 2 is the FAANG stocks.

Here's the individual returns that now includes the FAANG gang.

Amazon and Netflix move the FAANG stocks well above my Tech 4 grouping. Their 'worst performer' is also well above my worst performer.

Here's the top 10 of the Nasdaq 100, the chart courtesy of iShares.

Netflix will show up as the 11th top holding, but at only 1.8% of the index weight.

I'm happy with my tech basket

I am not looking to add any US tech names. That said, I am considering adding a tech growth basket to accent my Canadian Dividend Holdings.

That will include the incredible Shopify story (SHOP).

I may also skim 3 other names from Canada's best performing dividend fund from Horizons. That fund uses AI (artificial intelligence) to gauge dividend health.

That would mean adding Enghouse Systems (OTCPK:EGHSF), Constellation Software (OTCPK:CNSWF) and Open Text (OTEX).

Once again, I would end up with a Tech 4. I like that number once again for a Canadian tech basket.

Thanks for reading. How are your techs measuring up? Or do you hold tech by way of a core index, or a tech heavy fund?

