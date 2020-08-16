Image source

The crisis that came to light earlier this year, and resulting selloff in financial markets, took a toll on many stocks. Those with consumer discretionary ties were hit the worst, and rightfully so, as shutdowns went into effect across the globe, crimping spending. However, some companies were physically impacted less than their share prices would imply.

One such example is Stanley Black & Decker (SWK), which saw its share price plummet from $172 to just $70 in the space of a couple of months. Shares have rebounded enormously since then, and trade at $159 today, but the stock has failed to reclaim its pre-COVID high.

While SWK looks fairly valued today, given the company’s hugely successful track record – including its Dividend King status – I think fairly valued is still a fine place to buy the stock.

Green shoots emerge

There is no denying that SWK’s Q2 was ugly. The company’s tools are used by a huge variety of customers – which is one of the things that I believe will help it recover from this crisis – but unfortunately, many of those customers weren’t buying in Q2.

The company’s product catalog includes budget, mid-grade, and high-end tools to cater to all kinds of customers. This means its customer base is highly diversified, a characteristic that has come about through years of careful planning, including acquisitions.

As we can see, however, the impact from COVID-19 was profound in Q2. The good news is that it certainly appears the worst is behind SWK at this point.

Source: Earnings presentation

Organic growth was horrible in Q2, unsurprisingly, coming in at -18% for the core Tools & Storage business. However, the company took the action of reducing inventory and cutting costs in response to plummeting demand, so the damage to operating profits was actually quite limited. Indeed, operating profit fell just 17% for the segment in Q2, which I think is an extraordinary achievement given how bad things could have been.

The story isn’t quite as rosy for the smaller Industrial and Security segments, but the point is that SWK took swift, decisive action in the face of an unprecedented crisis, and it helped the company salvage its results in Q2, remaining highly profitable in the process.

Looking forward into the second half of this year, SWK’s results are poised to improve immensely.

Source: Earnings presentation

Organic revenue should be down again in Q3 year-over-year as we are hardly in a normalized state, but conditions are improving. The company reckons second-half organic revenue growth will come in somewhere between -7.5% and flat.

The Tools & Storage business has already shown strength, posting a sequential gain in June and July, while the other segments continue to lag. Strength has been seen in North America and Europe as those economies began reopening during this time frame. Barring another widespread shutdown due to COVID – which is a risk, admittedly – SWK looks poised to continue its road to recovery.

In addition to that, SWK has a cost reduction program in place that not only helped salvage Q2 results, but should help it reflate margins when revenue growth returns.

Source: Earnings presentation

SWK believes it can hit $325 million in savings in the second half of this year, which would be a huge amount. As the company’s volumes reflate to normal levels, these lower cost bases will help build operating margins more quickly than revenue rises, having the impact of boosting profits more quickly than revenue growth. This virtuous cycle is something SWK is used to and has proven it can execute upon, so I believe the case for this is pretty strong.

Based in part upon this, the company provided some fairly detailed guidance for this year, although it is obvious that this is subject to change pending how volumes return from crisis levels.

Source: Earnings presentation

SWK is saving cash by not buying back stock, not making acquisitions, and by reducing its capex plans. This should help it in its first priority for its cash, which is reducing leverage. While share repurchases would have been terrific at lower share price levels, SWK did the prudent thing and pulled back in order to ensure it survived the crisis in a reasonable condition.

In short, I think SWK is well-positioned to come out of this crisis because its volumes are already moving materially higher, it maintained strong profitability during the worst crisis the company has ever faced, it has significant cost reductions in place that should help margins reflate more quickly than revenue, and it is working to reduce leverage.

The bottom line

While I certainly wish SWK was still trading for $70, the market caught on pretty quickly to SWK’s value proposition and has bid the stock up accordingly. Indeed, shares aren’t that far from their pre-COVID peak, but I still think they offer a decent value proposition today.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Estimates are for more than $7 in EPS this year, followed by at least three years of strong rebounds in the double digits. Shares have been fairly valued around the 20 times earnings mark in recent years, and I don’t necessarily expect that to change. So, if we have a target of 20 times earnings, and shares are trading at 19.3 times forward earnings, they are more or less fairly valued.

That means that the bulk of returns must come from EPS growth, but the good news is that there should be plenty of that to go around. Indeed, the slowest rate of EPS growth in the next three years is 11.7%, and with revenue already rebounding, and the pieces in place for margin reflation on a significant scale, I don’t see any issue with SWK hitting these numbers.

In other words, you have a market leader, with a 50+ year history of increasing dividends that is trading at or perhaps slightly below fair value. SWK won’t make you rich overnight, but this company has an exemplary track record of remaining profitable in all kinds of conditions and has the components needed to boost EPS meaningfully in the coming years. SWK may not be as cheap as it was, but it is still worth a look from the long side today.

