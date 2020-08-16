We're more than halfway through the Q2 Earnings Season for the Silver Miners Index (SIL), and one of the most recent names to report its results is Excellon Resources (OTCPK:EXLLF). While many Mexican mining companies were hit hard by the recent government-mandated shutdowns related to COVID-19, Excellon was hit especially hard, with quarterly silver-equivalent ounce (SEO) production down over 90% year over year. This lower sales volume sent the company's all-in sustaining costs soaring above $100.00/oz in Q2, with year-to-date all-in sustaining costs sitting at $40.18/oz. These results look much worse due to the shutdown, but Excellon's Platosa Mine has been underperforming its peers for years now, regardless of COVID-19. Based on continued dilution, and no clear path to profitability unless silver prices (SLV) stay above $25.00/oz, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Excellon Resources released its Q2 results last week and reported quarterly production of 34,900 SEOs, down more than 90% from the 582,900 SEOs produced in the same period last year. The culprit for this plunge in production year over year was the Mexican government's decision to suspend all non-essential businesses in late March to combat COVID-19, with mining companies not being spared. Given that Excellon's Platosa Mine was not operating from April 1st to June 1st, the company had unprecedented headwinds. While operations are since back to full capacity, the ramp-up did not begin until quarter-end, which led to negligible production in Q2. Therefore, both revenues and costs took a massive hit, with all-in sustaining costs rising to triple-digit levels. Obviously, this is at no fault to Excellon. Still, for a company that has posted net losses consistently for two years now, a quarter like this was the last thing it needed.

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis)

As we can see from the above chart, all-in sustaining costs averaged $24.66/oz from Q2 2019 to Q1 2020, a figure more than double the peer average ($12.00~/oz). However, given the much fewer SEOs sold in Q2 due to lower production, all-in sustaining costs soared to $109.10/oz vs. $16.89/oz in the prior-year period. This is the highest all-in sustaining costs by a wide margin for any silver producer, and it's no surprise that we see net losses in Q2 given that there's no room for margins with these costs. While Q2 was a clear aberration from the previous trend in costs, H1 2020 all-in sustaining costs came in at $40.18/oz, more than double the $19.82/oz costs in H1 2019. Therefore, even if we normalize some of the negative effects of the Q2 shutdowns, this figure is still miles above the $14.31/oz reported by Pan American Silver (PAAS), a low-cost producer in the sector which was also plagued by shutdowns. Let's take a closer look at the operations below:

(Source: Company Website, Management Discussion & Analysis)

As we can see from the table above, tonnes mined at Platosa in Q2 dropped considerably on a year-over-year basis, down from 18,213 tonnes to 3,270 tonnes. Meanwhile, throughput was also down over 90% from 19,964 tonnes processed to 1,288 tonnes processed, which made it very difficult for the mine to be profitable in the quarter. Unfortunately, while processed tonnes and mining were down massively, grades also slid on a year-over-year basis, down from 514 grams per tonne silver to 492 grams per tonne silver. While we saw slightly higher lead grades (5.37% vs. 4.97%), it wasn't enough to offset the weaker grades in silver and zinc. Given the much lower throughput and lower grades, it's no surprise that quarterly production fell more than 90% to 34,900 SEOs.

(Source: Author's Chart, Company Data)

If we look at how this translated to the company's financial metrics, it wasn't a great quarter here either. As shown in the chart above, quarterly revenues plunged from $8.67 million to $891,000, a decrease of more than 85% year over year. Meanwhile, the company's net loss widened to $3.4 million from $2.2 million year over year, with most of the increased losses due to care & maintenance expense due to COVID-19. The other headwind towards profitability and revenue in the quarter was the relatively low average realized silver price of $14.60/oz. Excellon's selling price for silver was actually down 3% from Q2 2019 due to the timing of its sales, but this does not reflect at all where silver is currently priced.

If we look ahead, there are a few positive developments for Excellon, and they are worth mentioning. The first is the silver price, as a silver producer with all-in sustaining costs of $24.00 is not desirable at $17.00/oz silver, but it starts to become at least profitable at $26.00/oz silver. The second improvement is the 25% lower workforce in place at Platosa aimed at reducing costs, as labor accounts for 30% of the company's operational expenditures. Finally, the company is transitioning to a private electricity supplier, which could reduce electricity costs by over 30%, a significant tailwind as electricity has historically accounted for 40% of expenses. Therefore, there is finally a path to Excellon bringing its costs down from $24.00/oz (Q2 2019 to Q1 2020) to $20.00/oz or lower in FY2021. Assuming it can achieve this, and that the price of silver remains above $25.00/oz, we should finally see the company able to post positive net earnings. This is undoubtedly a positive development, and it improves the investment thesis.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Drawing)

Unfortunately, my main issue with Excellon has not been its horrid costs but its share dilution. As the above chart shows, Excellon has managed to triple its share count from 2017 as a producer, while most explorers have not even seen anywhere near this level of share dilution. The current share count sits at 181.3 million as of August, up from below 60 million in 2017. It is near impossible to make money with a company that dilutes at this pace, which is why Excellon has remained on my Avoid list.

(Source: Otis Gold Company Presentation)

Worse, the recent dilution was not for a great cause, with the recent Otis Gold acquisition not being accretive at all to the company on a cash-flow basis. While the price paid per ounce was certainly cheap below $25.00/oz, Otis' Kilgore Project is nothing special, and low-grade assets are a dime a dozen. While the acquisition might have looked good at the time and it certainly wasn't a bad deal given the price paid, it wasn't worth diluting shareholders yet again when operations continue to underperform at Platosa, which is where all of the focus should be. Currently, Excellon has less than US$12 million in cash, so unless the silver price remains above $25.00/oz and operations are improved immediately, I would not rule out further dilution in the next 12 months.

(Source: Company Website, Platosa Mine)

While the higher silver price and a high likelihood of sub $20.00/oz all-in sustaining costs certainly improve the Excellon thesis, the continued dilution at regular intervals more than offsets this, in my opinion. Even though Q2 was certainly not Excellon's fault given the government shutdowns, Platosa has been underperforming for two years now and continues to have some of the highest costs in the sector, with or without COVID-19-related headwinds. Based on Excellon's industry-lagging margins, continued net losses, and regular dilution, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid. This doesn't mean that the stock can't go higher as a higher silver price will drag the majority of the sector up. It merely means that there are far better opportunities elsewhere with teams that can make money at both current and depressed silver prices and that avoid dilution at all costs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PAAS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.