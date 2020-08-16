Follow Up: Contactless Payments And 'Blank Checks'

"Blank check" investing in bringing companies public is also growing in importance as more and more important investors and investing vehicles get involved in this approach.

In the payments system, contactless payments, although slow to catch on in the US, are picking up and this holds out the possibility for substantial changes in the financial system.

Almost every day we hear more about innovative changes taking place in the economy, many accelerated by the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

There is just so much going on in the US economy these days, good things.

I have felt that it is important to talk about these “good things” because the “bad things” get so much of the headlines.

But, then I get comments that rue the fact that there are so many people that are hurting without incomes and jobs, we should be focusing on how these individuals can be relieved from their problems.

My answer is that we do need to work to smooth the transition for the people that are suffering, but we need these “good things” to happen in order for the economy to pick up speed where it can.

Innovation and change is necessary for the economy to move ahead. Investors need to understand this. And, we all need to work toward creating economic activity where we can.

This post is to update two articles that have just recently been posted. So much is happening, we need to be aware of where the changes are taking place, not only to understand what is happening to the economy, but also to open up to investors what opportunities are opening up all across the country.

Payment Systems Are Booming

I have written quite a bit recently about contactless payment systems in the US.

The payments system is the essence of the banking system and will serve as the foundation for the future structure of the whatever the financial system evolves into. That is why PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL), and Apple Pay (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Amazon Pay (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet Inc.’s Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL), among others, is putting so many resources into this space.

This last article focused upon Stripe, Inc., a private company, who has been ranked alongside Elon Musk’s SpaceX as the most valuable private tech company in the US earlier this year.

Last year strip expanded its payments-processing service to 15 new countries and now operates in 39 countries.

But, the new change that is making more and more inroads into the payments space is how transactions are being made. Right now, “contactless” is coming into its own and this is where Stripe is making its mark.

But, Stripe is not alone in moving to a “contactless” format. We read the headlines, “Is This the Year You Finally Stop Swiping Your Credit Card?

The article records that even though consumer spending volumes have fallen off within the course of this year, investors have moved into companies leading the efforts into “contactless” transactions. They seem to be betting that this is where the future is.

Contactless payments have seen a greater acceptance in other markets in the world and some companies, like Apple, Inc., moved early, in 2014, but found that the US market was not quite ready for the advancement.

“Now the pandemic has accelerated contactless usage, including in the U. S. Visa and Mastercard reported 40 percent year-over-year global growth for tap-to-pay or contactless transactions in the first three months of this year.” Others have also reported substantial increases.

Each of the major companies “offers a digital wallet that stores cards and other payment types for paying online in stores…Wallet providers are investing in a bevy of other features, including banking services, as incentives to pay with apps.”

This transition, I believe, is not going to slow down.

“Blank Check” Deals

I also just wrote an article on "blank check" investing which examines an increasingly popular means for companies to become public. My reason for discussing this type of financing vehicle was to show that there is plenty of money around to invest in companies wanting to go public, but in ways that are relatively new.

These “bland check companies are also referred to as “special purpose acquisition companies” or Spacs. These organizations have become a popular avenue for private companies to come to the public markets.

Spacs raise money from investors with the aim of finding a private company to buy. Note, that if the sponsors fail to find a private company to buy within a certain period, the Space is dissolved and the money is returned to the shareholders.

Well, more and more information is coming out on just how much activity is taking place in this space. John Stoll writes in the Wall Street Journal,

A total of 60 newly formed Spacs raised $22.5 billion this year through the first week of August, according to IPO investing specialist Renaissance Capital.”

Bill Ackman, hedge-fund manager and the private equity giant Apollo Global Management are involved, as is Renaissance Capital. Billionaire Richard Branson has raised money this way. And, there are many other well known players that have moved into this space.

Most analysts believe that this space is going to grow even larger as the effects of the pandemic continue to impact the economy. So, get ready to hear more and more about Space and “blank checks.” You might even get some of your own money ready to put into this area.

A Lot Of Things Are Going On

The bottom line to this, as I have stated many times, is that there is a lot of money available these days and there is a lot of innovation and change taking place. Obviously, all this activity is changing things, taking us into a world we are not yet familiar with.

There are still many hard days ahead of us and I will be writing about those as well. But, we also need to hear both sides of the story to really understand what is going on. We also need to know what opportunities are available to those that have funds to invest.

In this readers must be careful in reading my articles because I try to look at both sides. I still believe that there can be a solvency crisis with many defaults and bankruptcies. Such a crisis can mean much downside loss. But, we cannot ignore the other changes that are taking place, even in the face of these dark clouds. We need to keep our eyes on both sides of the picture.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.