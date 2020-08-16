Apple Dividend Growth: Friendlier Than A Stock Split
About: Apple Inc. (AAPL)
by: Rocco Pendola
Summary
Apple recently made a shareholder friendly move by splitting its stock.
It should continue the trend, rewarding long-time stockholders and more seasoned investors on the prowl for income.
If any company can aggressively raise its dividend while funding growth and innovation, it's Apple.
Apple (AAPL). The perfect company. The (near) perfect stock.
Apple made a shareholder friendly overture by splitting its stock.
I hope other companies with relatively high stock prices mimic Tim Cook and, now,