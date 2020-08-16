Management believes it can equal or slightly exceed 2019's revenue in 2020 despite the sharp industry contraction in Q1, so I'm Bullish on the stock.

INMD suffered the full effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and electric surgery shutdown, but has wisely managed for the long term.

The firm sells medical aesthetic technologies in the U.S. and overseas.

Quick Take

InMode (INMD) went public in August, 2019, selling five million shares at $14.00 to collect $70 million in gross proceeds.

The firm has been commercializing its adipose fat tissue remodeling technologies.

INMD has managed its business through the Covid-19 pandemic for long-term success and is positioned to meet or slightly exceed 2019’s revenue results, so I’m Bullish on the stock over the medium term.

Company

Yokneam, Israel-based InMode was founded in 2008 to provide minimally-invasive face and body contouring, medical aesthetics and women’s health products and solutions.

Management is headed by Co-Founder and CEO Moshe Mizrahy, who previously co-founded and served as CEO at Syneron Medical.

InMode has “developed and commercialized products utilizing medically-accepted radio frequency [RF] energy technology, which can penetrate deep into the subdermal fat, allowing adipose tissue remodeling,” including Radio Frequency Assisted Lipolysis [RFAL], Deep Subdermal Fractional RF, Simultaneous Fat Destruction and Skin Tightening, and Deep Heating Collagen Remodeling.

Below is a brief overview video of the company and its solutions:

Source: InMode

InMode’s offerings enable physicians to conduct various skin procedures, including simultaneous fat killing and skin tightening, permanent hair reduction through the use of our innovative dual-wavelength technology and other treatments targeting skin appearance and texture through the use of our high power intense pulsed light [IPL] technology.

Additionally, management anticipates to begin providing CelluTite, a treatment of cellulite appearance, Evolve, a body skin tightening product, and Evoke, a face and neck skin tightening solution.

The firm markets its products to plastic and facial surgeons, aesthetic surgeons, dermatologists, and aesthetic obstetricians/gynecologists.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Markets and Markets, the global medical aesthetics market was valued at $10.3 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $18.9 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% between 2018 and 2024.

The main factors driving forecasted market growth are increasing awareness and adoption of minimally invasive and noninvasive aesthetic procedures, rising accessibility among geriatric individuals, increasing demand for aesthetic treatments among men, as well as increasing public awareness about the availability of technologically advanced & user-friendly products.

In 2018, the Asia-Pacific region medical aesthetics market was projected to register the highest CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period.

Major competitors that provide or are developing medical aesthetics products include:

Allergan (AGN)

Alma Lasers

Anika Therapeutics (ANIK)

Cutera (CUTR)

Cynosure (HOLX)

El.En. (BIT:ELN)

Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY)

Johnson & Jonson (JNJ)

Recent Performance

INMD’s topline revenue by quarter indicated growth in calendar year 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic hit in 2020:

Gross profit by quarter also grew similarly and has since dropped in 2020:

Operating income by quarter has shown a similar trajectory:

Earnings per share (Diluted) were fairly strong until 2020 and the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic:

Source for chart data: Seeking Alpha

Since its IPO, INMD’s stock price has risen 60.8 percent vs. the U.S. Medical Equipment index’ rise of 17.2 percent and the overall U.S. market’s growth of 18.7 percent over the past 12 months, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $1,120,000,000 Enterprise Value $914,700,000 Price / Sales 6.73 Enterprise Value / Sales 5.78 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 18.89 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $26,690,000 Revenue Growth Rate 28.06% Earnings Per Share $1.16

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $18.30 versus the current price of $32.23, indicating they are potentially currently overvalued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

Another fair value calculation, run by Simply Wall St., indicates a higher fair value, at $28.16, which is still less than the current share price:

As a third valuation check, the NYU Stern Enterprise Value / Revenue multiple for a basket of publicly held healthcare products firms indicated a multiple of 5.94x in January, 2020. INMD’s current EV/Revenue ratio is 5.78x, so appears fully valued from that perspective.

Commentary

In its most recent earnings call, for Q2 2020 results, management highlighted that its ‘business felt the full impact of the global shutdown caused by Covid-19 in March, April, and May of this year as elective surgical procedures altered worldwide.’

The firm’s customers closed their clinics and INMD’s ability ‘to capture new business was at a standstill during the beginning of Q2 2020.’

However, management continued to push forward on its R&D, manufacturing, regulatory and marketing initiatives as it anticipated a return to normal activity in the near future.

Notably, by the end of Q2, the firm recovered ‘with sales close to pre Covid-19 levels.’

As to its financial results, revenue in the U.S. declined by 21% but international revenue grew 10% year-over-year.

Operating expenses decreased slightly compared to 2019, as the firm decided to retain its staff, including its sales team.

The firm finished the second quarter with ample cash and equivalents of $203.4 million and that includes accounting for increasing its inventory to ensure uninterrupted delivery times in future periods.

It appears management has weathered the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic with an eye toward operating the firm for long-term success.

While no one likes to see a sharp drop in sales and profits, and the stock has certainly suffered as a result, I’m impressed by management’s approach and their forward guidance of 2020’s revenue range of $156 million to $160 million, or slightly more than 2019’s results.

The various valuation estimates above indicate the stock is either fully valued or overvalued. But that is based on trailing twelve-month results, which I don’t believe will be the case in the future.

I’m optimistic for InMode’s future prospects and Bullish on the stock over the medium term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.