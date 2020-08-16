Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management is a full-service wealth management firm that has managed to grow its AUM at a CAGR of ~32% (from 2002-2019) in a highly competitive industry. We are encouraged by the fact that majority of the AUM growth is driven organically. SAMG is primarily focused on high-net worth segment which is large and attractive. We remain bullish on its long-term prospects. Initiate with BUY rating and a $15.00 price target.

52-Week Range $6.21 – $15.45 Total Debt $15.3M Shares Outstanding 14.4 million Debt/Equity 9.7% Insider/Institutional 25.8%/68.8% ROE (LTM) 14.2% Public Float 7.0 million Book Value/Share $7.2 Market Capitalization $156.8 million Daily Volume (90-day) 24,561

FYE Dec FY 2019A FY 2020E FY 2021E EPS ($) ACTUAL CURRENT PREVIOUS CURRENT PREVIOUS Q1 March $0.24A $0.36A $0.35E Q2 June $0.27A $0.26E $0.35E Q3 Sept $0.37A $0.32E $0.41E Q4 Dec $0.31A $0.36E $0.44E Year* $1.19A $1.29E $1.56E P/E Ratio 9.1x 8.4x 7.0x Change -8.5% 8.3% 20.7%

FYE Dec FY 2019A FY 2020E FY 2021E Revenue ($ mil.) ACTUAL CURRENT PREVIOUS CURRENT PREVIOUS Q1 March $22.6A $28.4A - $27.2E - Q2 June $23.9A $23.2E - $27.3E - Q3 Sept $27.8A $28.0E - $31.6E - Q4 Dec $27.8A $29.9E - $33.8E - Year* $102.2A $109.5E - $119.9E - Change 3.5% 7.2% - 9.5% -

Investment Thesis

SAMG is a full-service wealth management firm focused on the ultra high-net worth and high-net worth segment. The firm’s AUM has delivered a CAGR of ~32% during 2002-19.

While Q1 AUM registered a decline due to COVID-19 impact, we expect the AUM growth to pick up give the low interest rate environment globally which should support capital flow to wealth management firms.

SAMG’s proprietary investment strategies have delivered outperformance over a 3-year, 5-year period as well as since inception in 2002.

The high-net worth (HNW) segment of the wealth management industry is large (expected to be ~$70 trillion by 2021) and attractive, leaving plenty of runway for growth.

While Q2 results could be muted due to COVID-19, we remain bullish on SAMG’s long-term prospects. We initiate coverage with a BUY rating and a price target of $15.00, implying a capital appreciation potential of ~37%.

Primary RISKs

Volatility in capital market could cause a decline in the AUM which could adversely impact SAMG’s revenues.

The business is highly regulated and is subjected to frequent regulatory changes. Any unfavorable change could negatively impact the operations.

Investment Thesis

Silvercrest Asset Management is a full-service wealth management firm that has managed to grow its AUM at a CAGR of ~32% (from 2002-2019) in a highly competitive industry. We are encouraged by the fact that majority of the AUM growth is driven organically with the company undertaking just nine acquisitions over its entire operating history. This highlights its ability to deliver superior investment performance. In fact, SAMG’s proprietary investment strategies have delivered outperformance over a 3-year, 5-year period as well as since inception in 2002.

The high-net worth (HNW) segment of the wealth management industry is large and attractive. According to EY, the global net investable assets (NIA) of HNW segment will reach ~$70 trillion by 2021, growing at an annual growth rate of 4.7%. We think SAMG is well positioned to continue to garner more market share on the back of its superior investment strategies.

We are also upbeat on the institutional client growth and strength shown by the OCIO business. The global markets have rebounded sharply since March 2020 lows, which should support AUM growth in our view. The low interest rate environment globally should support capital flow towards equity, fixed income and other alternate management strategies which could deliver higher returns. While Q2 results could be muted due to COVID-19, we remain bullish on SAMG’s long-term prospects.

Net positive organic flow despite challenging environment

The first quarter of 2020 experienced net positive organic flows, which includes $163 million in new client accounts. Silvercrest has maintained a proven ability over time to continue attracting net positive asset flows, despite industry-wide trends in active management and the current economic disruption. We are impressed by the ability of the firm to continue growing the business even during difficult environments. It is important to note that the company was founded in the wake of the Tech Bubble crash and post 9/11. It then successfully survived the financial crisis of 2008-09. This gives us confidence in the ability of the company to successfully navigate economic downturns.

For the first quarter of 2020, the company reported gross inflows of ~$0.9 billion versus gross outflows of $0.8 billion. While the total AUM did fall ~1% YOY in Q120, but the decrease was primarily due to market depreciation rather than big outflows. The current economic environment is stressful and may slow new business activity in the near-term. However, we think investments in new high-net worth portfolio management professionals, marketing its institutional quality equity strategies and pursuing new OCIO initiative will continue to bring organic inflows and growth.

Institutional Growth

As of December 31, 2019, 33% of assets under management (AUM) were held for institutional clients. Based on the results SAMG has achieved in a number of its equity strategies, it continues to attract a significant amount of institutional investor interest. SAMG is on the approved lists of several prominent institutional consultants and, as a result, we believe significant institutional growth is likely to continue in future years.

While the management did not comment on the value of the institutional asset management pipeline, but it did allude to the fact that it is receiving substantial institutional interest across Silvercrest's equity strategies. These equity strategies have outperformed the respective benchmarks on a 3-year, 5-year basis as well as since inception, as seen in the chart below. We think this will aid in the growth of institutional AUM which touched ~$6 billion at the end of 2019. Notably, the equity income strategy among all managers has the #1 record over 15 years and by a meaningful margin.

Exhibit 1: SAMG’s Equity Strategies Outperforming Against Benchmarks Source: Silvercrest Asset Management and Singular Research

Over the past few years, SAMG has built a strong Outsourced Chief Investment Officer services (OCIO) business, which is part of its institutional offering. OCIO business is nearly $300 million in AUM and has been a significant driver of new client growth for the past year. The management noted that the OCIO pipeline was very strong in Q1:20 and will be a meaningful contributor to growth for the rest of the fiscal year 2020.

Selective M&A to bolster organic growth

Since inception, SAMG has focused on selective strategic acquisitions to supplement its organic growth. It has completed nine acquisitions so far. The acquisitions have served to enlarge client base, increase our geographic presence (Boston, Virginia, New Jersey, California and Wisconsin) and broaden service capabilities. SAMG looks for companies with complementary characteristics such as clientele comprising primarily of high-net worth individuals and offering value and growth-based investment methodologies.

The most recent acquisition was in April 2019 of the assets of Cortina Asset Management, an independent asset management firm based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, managing $1.7 billion in small cap growth equity strategies.

Business Model

SAMG is a full-service wealth management firm focused on providing financial advisory and related family office services to ultra-high net worth individuals and institutional investors. It seeks to attract and serve a base of individuals and families with $10 million or more of investable assets. As of December 31, 2019, we had 790 client relationships with an average size of $31 million that represented approximately 98% of AUM. The top 50 relationships averaged $289 million in size and represented ~58% of assets under management. As of March 31, 2020, the assets under management were $20.6 billion, comprising $14.9 billion in discretionary assets and $5.7 billion in non-discretionary assets.

The annual client retention rate has averaged 98% since 2006 and, as shown below, the CAGR, in assets under management since inception is 32%. As of FY19, ~67% of its discretionary assets under management were held for individual clients and 33% for institutional clients.

Exhibit 2: AUM Growth Source: Silvercrest Asset Management and Singular Research

Besides portfolio management, Silvercrest offers family office services to the ultra-wealthy. These include assistance with bill paying, payroll management, medical insurance administration, accounting services, trust, estate and tax planning and other services necessary to handle vast wealth.

SAMG advises clients on traditional investment strategies focused on equities, fixed income and cash as well as non-traditional investment strategies including hedge funds, private equity funds, real estate and commodities. Majority of SAMG’s revenue (~96%) is derived from management and advisory fees which depends directly on the value of AUM. These fees increase if AUM grows in value and decrease if assets decline in value. The average annual management fee was 0.50% as of Q120. Nearly 95% of the management and advisory fee is generated from discretionary assets under management.

SAMG’s investment strategy revolves around the uses proprietary equity and fixed income strategies and outsourced investment capabilities. On the equity side, it focuses on US large cap, small cap, mid cap, multi cap, equity income and focused value equity strategies. On the fixed income side, it focuses on high-grade municipals, high-yield municipals and high-grade taxables. Besides this, it uses outsourced investment capabilities designed to complement the proprietary capabilities. The outsourced capabilities include managers who have long records of success in managing growth equities, international equities, taxable high-yield bonds, hedge funds and other strategies that are not part of the proprietary offering.

Exhibit 3: Proprietary Strategy Breakdowns Source: Silvercrest Asset Management. and Singular Research

The company’s growth strategy hinges primarily on organic growth supported by strategic acquisitions. While much of the wealth management industry has adopted the strategy of growth through acquisitions, Silvercrest has stayed relatively quiet, doing an acquisition about once every three years.

Competition

The wealth management industry is highly competitive and fragmented with low barriers to entry. SAMG compete directly with other asset managers and investment management firms, insurance companies, banks, brokerage firms and other financial institutions that offer products that have similar features and investment objectives. The most significant competition comes from asset management companies such as Blackrock, Vanguard, Nomura Group, Deutsche Bank, UBS etc. These companies boast large AUM and benefit from global presence and cost advantage. SAMG competes based on a number of factors, including name recognition, service, investment performance, product features, breadth of product choices and fees. We believe SAMG has the size and resources to compete with larger organizations, unlike many smaller firms. We think SAMG’s proprietary investment strategies along with outsourced investment management positions it to effectively compete and win new clients.

Industry Overview

The high-net worth (HNW) segment of the wealth management industry is large and attractive. According to EY, the global net investable assets (NIA) of HNW segment will reach ~$70 trillion by 2021, growing at an annual growth rate of 4.7%. North America will be the largest contributor to this accounting for nearly $29 trillion of investable assets. In another study, Goldman Sachs also alludes to the attractive nature of the high net worth segment. It estimates the investable assets of the HNW segment in the US to be ~$28 trillion. According to McKinsey, the high-net-worth segment has fewer total clients but accounts for more than 60% of the industry’s revenue pool. The size and growth make the HNW segment of the global wealth management market particularly attractive.

Wealth managers in the US have been strengthening their staffs and family office service offerings to attract, and keep, the most well-to-do investors. The HNW clients portfolios are bigger allowing wealth managers to sell more complex and more bespoke products. The complex needs for HNWs also reduces the churn which is positive for wealth management advisors. Wealth managers should be anticipating and seizing this market potential and enormous growth now.

The wealth management industry should benefit from shift in wealth to younger investors. According to Cerulli, a significant portion of assets likely to change hands in the coming decades in what is expected to be the greatest transfer of wealth in history. Cerulli estimates that over the next 25 years, nearly $70 trillion is expected to be transferred from aging Baby Boomers to Generation X and Millennials households. The younger investors are interested in socially responsible investments and this should provide significant opportunity for wealth managers offering such capabilities. Oliver Wyman expects HNW sustainable investments to grow by 18% annually to a total of $9 trillion by 2024, primarily due to growing interest from the next generation of clients. The Covid-19 pandemic may well accelerate this growth.

Another area of growth opportunity for the wealth management industry is the increasing interest of ultra HNW clients to alternative asset classes. Over the next 5 years, the alternative investments are expected to reach $24 trillion by 2024 according to Oliver Wyman. SAMG offers alternate investment strategies via its OCIO business.

Also, we think that companies such as SAMG which are focused on ultra high-net worth clients and institutional investors continue to be people-centric and relationship-driven and thus less prone to technological disruption.

Exhibit 4: Total Addressable Market in the US Source: Goldman Sachs and Singular Research

The COIVD-19 will have a significant impact on the wealth management industry. The global economy has entered a period of uncertainty and the overall wealth of high net-worth segment is expected to decline this year. This could put near-term pressure on topline for wealth managers focused on the HNW segment. However, it also opens up opportunity for wealth managers with strong product offerings, superior investment strategies and the balance sheet strength to look at takeover targets.

M&A and strategic partnerships can act as a means to compensate for the lower organic revenue growth outlook the industry faces. As assets have repriced, acquisitions are often more compelling now than during previous boom years. According to management consulting firm Oliver Wyman, the US wealth management industry is highly fragmented and ripe for consolidation in the coming years.

MANAGEMENT AND SHAREHOLDERS

The company is led by CEO Richard Hough. Mr. Hough joined SAMG in 2003 and became CEO in 2013. He also serves as the Chairman of the Board. Scott Gerard is the CFO of the company since 2010.

On its most recent earning press release, the company reported ~14.4 million shares outstanding. A summary of key shareholdings follows.

Exhibit 5: Key Shareholdings – Insiders and Institutions Source: Silvercrest Asset Management and Singular Research

Financial Results:

SAMG revenues rose 8.0% and 3.5% in 2018 and 2019 respectively. Over the first quarter of 2020, revenue advanced 25.7% YOY. As shown in the chart below, management and advisory fees is the primary contributor to revenue.

Exhibit 6: Quarterly Sales by Segment Source: Silvercrest Asset Management and Singular Research

The company has grown robustly in the first quarter of 2020 driven by net client inflows in discretionary assets under management, including $1.7 billion in AUM acquired in connection with the Cortina Acquisition. We note that revenue is primarily based on market values as of the end of the prior quarter (in this case December 2019), and as such was not affected by declines in the financial markets caused by COVID-19 pandemic during the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Management and advisory fees accounted for ~96.5% of the total revenue in Q1:20 and grew 26.8% YOY to $27.3 million.

Total Assets Under Management (AUM) were $20.6 billion in Q120, down 18% sequentially and almost flat YOY. The discretionary AUM was $14.9 billion and non-discretionary AUM was $5.7 billion. The AUM decreased because of market declines resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Expenses for the quarter were $15.8 million, representing ~15% decrease from expenses of $18.6 million Q1:19. This decrease was primarily attributable to a lower general and administrative expenses, partially offset by an increase in compensation and benefits expense. Adjusted EBITDA was $8.2 million or 29% of revenue for Q1:20 compared to $5.8 million or 25.5% of revenue for the same period in the prior year. Adjusted net income was ~$5.1 million for Q1:20 or $0.36 per diluted share.

Exhibit 7: Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA ($ mn) and Margin Source: Silvercrest Asset Management and Singular Research

EPS GUIDANCE AND ESTIMATES

For Q2:20, SAMG expects revenue to come under pressure. The management noted that the current economic environment is stressful and may potentially slow new business activity. However, SAMG continues to get net inflows from HNW as well as institutional segment. Silvercrest has maintained a proven ability over time to continue attracting net positive asset flows despite negative industry-wide trends in active management.

For full year 2020, we expect revenue of $109.5 million, up 7.2% YOY. As noted above, while we expect Q2:20 to be challenging, we see improvement in the second half of the year. For FY 2021, we forecast revenue of $119.9 million. We expect compensation and benefits expense to be around ~55% as noted by the management. Adjusted EBITDA for 2020 and 2021 is forecast to be $32.0 million and $36.5 million respectively.

Adjusted net income for 2020 and 2021 is forecast at $18.6 million and $22.4 million respectively. This results in adjusted earnings per share in 2020 and 2021 at $1.29, and $1.56 respectively.

INVESTMENT RISKS

Volatility in capital market could cause a decline in the AUM which could adversely impact SAMG as majority of its revenues are generated from management fees which is dependent on the value of AUM.

The business is highly regulated and is subjected to frequent regulatory changes. Any unfavorable change could negatively impact the operations.

The wealth management industry is highly competitive with presence of large players such as Blackrock, Vanguard, Nomura Group, Deutsche Bank, UBS etc.

The company depends on the skills and expertise of its investment professionals in delivering superior performance. The loss of investment professionals could have a material adverse impact on the business.

SAMG frequently indulges in acquisitions. Failure to integrate any acquisition could result in additional risk and uncertainty for the business.

VALUATION

We value SAMG using P/E multiple. We compare SAMG to other companies involved in wealth management as there is no pure-play publicly traded investment management firm focused on ultra high-net worth clients. We value SAMG at 10.2x 2021 adjusted EPS of $1.56. then discount target back our computed cost of capital. The multiple based target after discounting back to the present comes to $14.90, which we round up to $15.00.

The exhibit below summarizes our peer group multiples.

Exhibit 8: Silvercrest Asset Management Peer Group Multiples and Price Targets Source: Silvercrest Asset Management and Singular Research

The Exhibit below shows stock price targets using various combinations of EPS and P/E multiples. Our earnings per share estimates for 2020 and 2021 are $1.29 and $1.56 respectively. The unshaded portion of the chart shows resulting stock price targets at various forward P/S multiples (esse n tially all below the industry peer group average) above the current price of $10.92 as of July 24, 2020.

Exhibit 9: Forward P/E Ratio Vs. Forward EPS

