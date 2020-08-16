Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the BlackRock Income Trust (BKT) as an investment option at its current market price. Agency MBS remain a core part of my fixed-income portfolio, and BKT is my preferred way of owning them. The fund is leveraged, but the risk is minimized because over 95% of its holdings are agency MBS, which are backed by federal housing agencies. This protects investors in the event the homeowner is unable to pay their mortgage payments. BKT is also attractive because of its discount to NAV. Finally, refinancing risk, which would normally be a key concern during a low interest rate environment, could decline going forward. This is because lenders are now being assessed a .5% fee by the housing agencies. If this is passed on to borrowers, the incentive to refinance will decline.

Background

First, a little background on BKT. The fund is managed by BlackRock (BLK), and its objective is to "manage a portfolio of high-quality securities to achieve both preservation of capital and high monthly income", primarily through exposure of agency mortgage-backed securities. Currently, BKT trades at $6.19/share and yields 6.67% annually by paying monthly distributions. BKT is a fund I have favored for some time, including during my last review in early June. Fortunately, this investment continues to deliver, as shown below:

As I look ahead to the end of 2020 and in to 2021, I am reassessing the funds I own, to see if I should make any adjustments now. After taking another look at BKT, I continue to like what I see, and I will explain why in detail below.

Fed Support Of Agency MBS Is Astronomical

My first point will take a look at the large level of Fed support for the agency MBS sector, which has been amplified as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. This is especially relevant for BKT, because this sector is basically all BKT owns, with agency MBS exposure sitting around 96% of total assets:

Since the housing crisis in 2008, the Fed has taken a much more active role in stabilizing and supporting the agency MBS sector. This has included lowering interest rates to make borrowing less expensive, but it has also meant direct buying of the underlying bonds themselves. This creates demand for the bonds, and helps increase the underlying values for the assets. While this trend is not new, it is important to emphasize it because the Fed had been winding down its direct purchases since 2018, and in to 2020. However, the Covid-19 crisis reversed this trend, with the Fed changing course and increasing its buying of agency MBS bonds again. As the year has gone on, this buying has soared, with the current level of agency MBS on the Fed's balance sheet well exceeding historical norms, as shown below:

My point is simply the Fed's action continues to have significant bite to it, in the sense that they are truly putting their money where their mouth is. The level of Fed demand for these assets is helping prop up the sector, and this has allowed investors in the space to see consistent returns with minimal downside risk. Given the Fed has not signaled any change in this policy in the short term, I believe agency MBS should remain a core hold in my portfolio. As such, my outlook for BKT remains optimistic.

Refinances Fees Could Relieve The Income Pressure

My second point concerns a recent market development that I expect to support the income stream across the agency MBS space, and BKT's distribution by extension. As investors are likely aware, refinancing activity has been dominating mortgage headlines for quite a while. With interest rates at low levels, this is to be expected. But this trend received a shot of adrenaline earlier this year when the Fed pushed rates near zero. The end result has been a flurry of refinance activity, to the point where refinances are making up the lion share of new mortgage activity each week. In fact, according to recent data from the Mortgage Bankers Association, refinance applications represent close to two-thirds of new mortgage activity right now, as shown below:

This is important to understand for mortgage debt investors because it impacts the sector in a couple of ways. On the bright side, lower interest rates makes mortgage obligations easier for homeowners to manage. As they refinance, their debt burden will fall, which improves the likelihood that the mortgage will ultimately stay current and be paid off. Essentially, credit risk is minimized, which investors will be pleased with.

However, there is a negative side to this as well, especially for agency MBS investors. While credit risk is important for fixed-income investors, this risk is already minimized because agency MBS are backed by federal housing authorities, such as Fannie Mae (OTC:FDDXD) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC). These agencies guarantee the interest and principle payments for investors, so holders of this debt are less concerned with the underlying fundamentals of the homeowner themselves. This contrasts with investors in the non-agency MBS sector, which do not have an agency backstopping the loans. As a result, investors in agency MBS should be concerned with prepayment risk, as that influences the size of the income stream. As homeowners refinance, they pay off their mortgage early and obtain a new, lower yielding mortgage.

The impact on funds like BKT should be clear. As the share of refinancing activity rises, there is pressure on the fund's income stream. The underlying bonds are being retired (paid off early), and the new bonds the fund managers will purchase will have lower yields. This makes maintaining a distribution difficult, even when the underlying assets are not in danger of default. While BKT has kept its distribution consistent in 2020 so far, the latest UNII data for the fund illustrates this has not been easy. In fact, the current distribution coverage ratio is 88%, and BKT has a negative UNII balance of $.03483/share, which is worth about one full month of distributions, as seen below:

My takeaway here is investors need to understand the inherent risk to BKT right now. Despite the underlying bonds having strong credit ratings and agency backing, the distribution will be difficult to sustain as long as refinancing activity remains high.

So what's the good news? Fortunately, from an investor standpoint, a recent announcement out last week from the federal housing authorities could stymie refinancing activity going forward. As reported by CNBC, FDDXD and FMCC will begin charging an additional 0.5% fee to lenders for most mortgage refinance loans, starting in September. This move is meant to offset costs incurred as a result of the pandemic, and could have the end result of preventing some homeowners from electing to refinance. While refinancing activity may stay high, this added fee will certainly make refinancing less advantageous for homeowners, assuming the lenders do not absorb it.

Ultimately, homeowners will need to evaluate what impact this additional fee will make for their own individual circumstances, and the impact may be negligible. But for now, I would expect this will certainly force a bit of a pause in refinancing activity until the market and homeowners figure out how this cost will be passed on. In short, I see the income pressure on BKT abating in the immediate term, which supports my positive view on the 6.7% yield.

Spreads Suggest Easy Money Has Been Made

I now want to shift to a more neutral attribute for agency MBS as a whole, and how this could impact BKT. Through this review, I have portrayed an optimistic outlook on the fund, which I do stand behind. However, I want to manage future expectations because, while I expect further gains going forward, I expect those gains to be relatively modest. Essentially, I would be quite content with a 2-3% total return from BKT for the remainder of the year. With this in mind, some investors may want to pass on BKT and move to a more risk-on product, depending on their individual circumstances and outlook. I believe the "easy money" has been made in most corners of the market, and that includes agency MBS. The market could rise more, but not at the same level we have seen over the past few quarters, in my view.

To support this outlook, I would refer to current credit spreads for the sector. Sitting at .47 basis points, MBS spreads are above their low for their year, which suggests further tightening could occur if the bullish story continues. However, they are well below their one year high, set during the March sell-off. This means that, if market conditions deteriorate, there is plenty of downside risk inherent in current prices, as shown below:

My overall takeaway here is, while I generally view agency MBS favorably, this is not a trade with significant upside potential. Spreads have some room to tighten further, which will drive up the bond prices, but the historical range suggests there is a limit to short term gains. This is an investment play that many have been capitalizing on for a while, making the chances of a large gain very minimal. Therefore, while I view BKT favorably, my outlook is for a modest positive return.

Valuation Remains Attractive

My final point on BKT remains consistent since I began covering this fund. Specifically, this is the valuation, with the market price sitting at a discount to the fund's NAV. With many CEF products to choose from, finding one at a discount is a strategy I generally advocate. Given the stability in both BKT's share price and underlying value over the past few months, the current discount is in-line with where it was back in June, at just over 2%:

BKT's NAV BKT's Market Price - Current Discount to NAV $6.32 $6.19 -2.06%

I continue to view this reality positively. I would likely be bullish on BKT at a valuation at par, given my outlook for agency MBS as a whole, but the current discount gives me additional comfort. This allows investors to buy in to the underlying assets for less than their fair value, which is clearly preferable.

Bottom Line

BKT remains a steady eddy fund for me, pumping out single digit returns with little downside risk. With equities sitting at historically high levels and a pandemic continuing to cloud the economic outlook, I believe BKT provides a nice balance to my portfolio. My expectation is volatility will increase quite a bit before year-end, and BKT will help smooth the ride. With an attractive yield, a discount to NAV, and market forces supporting the underlying prices of its bonds, I believe my bullish outlook is well supported. Therefore, I remain long BKT, and recommend investors give the fund consideration at this time.

