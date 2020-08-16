Moreover, the recent decision by the Trump administration to ban WeChat in the United States causes a lot of uncertainty for U.S. companies with a strong Chinese presence.

Starbucks Corporation has seen growth in its stock price in August, even after a sharp drop in earnings.

Investment Thesis: Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) faces an increasingly uncertain environment at this point in time. While I do not intend on selling my shares, I do not intend on adding to my position for the foreseeable future.

Starbucks Corporation has shown quite a lot of resilience in terms of its stock price. With COVID-19 having dramatically decreased sales as a result of store closures, the stock continued to climb into August - even after a sharp drop in earnings:

Source: Investing.com

For Q3, global comparable store sales dropped by 40%, which was partially offset by a 23% growth in average ticket.

As a company, Starbucks has shown some flexibility during this crisis - with the ability to scale up delivery services as well as leveraging its partnership with Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) to grow home-based products by Starbucks during lockdown.

With this being said, Starbucks still faces numerous challenges not necessarily limited to COVID-19. While I remain long the stock, I do see a risk of potential overvaluation at this point and do not intend on adding to my position until the situation becomes more clear.

With COVID-19 cases having been on the rise in the United States, Starbucks has been counting on a re-opening of the Chinese market in order to mitigate weak sales in North America and Europe.

Even though comparable store sales in China were down by 19% (significantly less than a 40% drop in the United States), China only saw a 10% increase in average ticket compared to 25% for the United States.

Overall, net earnings (on a basic and diluted basis) were down by over 80% compared to the same quarter last year:

Source: Starbucks Q3 Fiscal 2020 Results

From this standpoint, China sales still remain weak, and we haven't been seeing the strong rebound from this market that we might have hoped.

Furthermore, Starbucks could be set to face more obstacles presented by a changing market landscape in China.

Specifically, with a recent decision by the Trump administration to ban the Chinese-based apps WeChat and TikTok in the United States, this has the potential to significantly affect the operations of U.S. companies that have a strong presence in China - with Starbucks clearly falling under this category.

While it is unclear as to whether this decision would simply affect users physically in the United States, the possibility of reciprocal action by China to either ban or limit the presence of U.S. companies on WeChat has the potential to be quite damaging to Starbucks. WeChat has become a cornerstone of daily life in China, and the app is frequently used to make payments and as an advertising platform for companies. Should Starbucks' ability to access such an ecosystem becomes limited, then this would have big implications for the company's ability to market to Chinese consumers.

Should it be the case that the ban only extends to U.S. registered entities, then there would likely be little cause for concern. However, Starbucks has become highly dependent on the Chinese market and any potential disruption within that market is a cause for concern.

Going back to the issue of valuation, we can see that the company's EV/EBITDA ratio has now jumped to a five-year high:

Source: YCharts.com

The company is still highly valued on an EV/EBITDA basis, but earnings are not there to support such a valuation.

Since 2018, Starbucks had been seeing growth in this metric, specifically on the basis of continued Chinese growth and the fact that Starbucks had been seeing growth in average ticket.

However, the evidence that Chinese sales will see a strong rebound from the pandemic appears to be poor at this point in time. Moreover, even if average ticket is increasing, this is being more than offset by a sharp fall in sales.

From this standpoint, I cannot see a justification for the resilience in this company's stock price.

Ultimately, while I do not intend on selling my position in Starbucks, I do not intend on adding shares for the foreseeable future. In particular, I would need to see 1) a strong rebound in Chinese growth, and 2) further clarity on the implications of the recent WeChat ban in the United States on the company's business. Until those two concerns are addressed, the outlook for this stock remains quite uncertain at this point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBUX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.