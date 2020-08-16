Brixmor (BRX) is a shopping center REIT and one of those stocks that looked like a “no-brainer buy” heading into 2020. The coronavirus appears to have significantly dampened investor confidence in the shopping center REIT sector, as is evidenced by the depressed multiples across the sector. BRX’s investment strategy may draw some eyebrows in the current environment, but I believe that its balance sheet is strong enough to withstand current pressures. With shares as cheap as they are, I rate shares a buy.

Digesting A Virus

Since my last article on BRX, the stock has outpaced the market, returning over 40%:

The massive rally appears to be more due to the outrageously low valuation that BRX was trading at in April than financial results. I say that because 2nd quarter results reflected pain, pain, and more pain.

2nd quarter SS NOI declined 9%, primarily due to $26.7 million in rent deemed uncollectible. Due to operating leverage working in the opposite direction, FFO declined over 30% to $0.32 per share.

BRX collected 76.6% of 2nd quarter rent and 79.7% of July rent. 94% of its portfolio was up and running, suggesting that forward results should be better.

BRX has temporarily suspended its dividend in order to preserve cash. I think that this is a time in which dividend suspensions are something that investors universally should approve of, as it does not make sense for retail REITs to pay out more than they should in an environment in which rent collection is as iffy as it is.

Year to date, BRX has spent $44.9 million on maintenance capital expenditures and $89.7 million on value-enhancing capital expenditures for a total of $134.6 million in capital expenditures. BRX has generated $231.6 million in FFO, suggesting that it has been free cash flow positive this year (straight-line rent does not materially impact that statement). This observation is important in light of my balance sheet discussion below.

The Brixmor Strategy In The Face Of A Virus

I did a more thorough discussion of BRX’s differentiated strategy in my previous article - feel free to check that out also. In short, I view BRX to be somewhat of a “deep value” operator - this is evidenced by their aggressive capital recycling and redevelopment spend over the past several years:

(2020 Q1 Presentation)

BRX can be considered to be a “fixer-upper,” which might produce out-sized results in good times but potentially presents increased risk in distressed times. In spite of what feels like universal pessimism for the shopping center REIT sector, I remain optimistic for the long term viability of the retail REIT business model with one condition: balance sheet strength.

Balance Sheet

BRX is fortunate to have entered 2020 with a low leverage profile, which has given it the breathing room to absorb some pain.

Increases in uncollectible rent have led to declines in EBITDA. That has led leverage to rise to 6.8 times debt to EBITDA on a trailing twelve months basis, up from 6.3 times one year prior. On an annualized basis, leverage has risen to 7.9 times. I am OK with temporary increases in leverage as long as it does not lead BRX to breach its covenants. We can see that BRX currently does have breathing room in its most strict set of covenants:

(2020 Q2 Supplemental)

What about the rest of the year? Should we be worried about BRX breaching the covenants later? It’s impossible to tell the future, but a good projection is to use this past quarter’s run-rate EBITDA and annualize that, since moving forward EBITDA should presumably be stronger as we move beyond COVID-19. We probably don’t need to assume higher debt levels because BRX has been free cash flow positive. BRX has fixed charge coverage of 3.2 times and debt to EBITDA of 7.9 times based on that annualized number. In this past quarter, BRX generated $157 million in EBITDA for an annualized run-rate of $628 million. For the unsecured notes, the covenants use GAAP book values which do not change based on current cash flows. BRX’s credit facility, however, uses trailing twelve months cash flow applied with a 6% cap rate. Using the above $628 million EBITDA number, we arrive at a projected $10.5 billion in “trough” asset value. Debt to assets would stand just above 50%, comfortably below the 60% threshold. Unless COVID-19 developments turn significantly downward, BRX appears well-capitalized to navigate this storm.

Valuation And Price Target

I wouldn’t be interested in BRX if it wasn’t cheap. BRX trades at only 6.6 times 2019 FFO. In 2019 BRX generated $573 million in FFO versus $55 million in maintenance capital expenditures, for free cash flow of $518 million. If we assume that BRX achieves only 80% of 2019 FFO upon stabilization, then we might be looking at $403 million in free cash flow or $1.35 per share. BRX trades at just around 9 times that number, which appears to be dirt-cheap. I don’t expect a serious rally until rent collection stabilizes, but I could see BRX trading up to 13 times free cash flow, or $17.60 per share over the next 12 months as fundamentals improve. Shares have over 50% total return potential to that target.

Risks

The biggest risk continues to be an escalation in the COVID-19 situation. In my view, the critical strategy remains the public’s willingness to adorn face coverings. The nation remains divided on this point, which may unfortunately lead to the situation being unnecessarily prolonged. If economies are forced to close down again, then I expect BRX to report fundamentals even worse than this past quarter’s run-rate annualized.

BRX might not be able to achieve the same redevelopment yields as in the past. The company stated that “due to COVID-19, there is inherent uncertainty as it relates to the Company’s reinvestment projects, specifically with respect to expected project scopes, expected stabilization dates and expected NOI yields. (2020 Q2 Supplemental)” I expect all retail REITs to need to execute on low-return capital expenditures for the next 12-18 months in order to attract tenants and rebuild occupancy rates.

During the quarter, BRX issued $500 million of unsecured notes due 2030 at a 4.05% interest rate. These notes were used to redeem $182.5 million of its 3.875% unsecured notes due 2022. The higher interest rate on the new issue suggests that shopping center REITs are seeing higher cost of capital, in spite of traditionally being viewed as among the safest creditors. Still, 4.05% is quite competitive but a shift in sentiment may lead to higher rates.

Conclusion

Despite entering 2020 without the highest quality shopping center portfolio, BRX’s balance sheet appears strong enough to give it the resources and time needed to weather this storm. I expect the next 12 months’ fundamentals to be the same or better than this past quarter’s annualized run-rate, which means that BRX should not come in danger of violating its covenants. Shares appear deeply undervalued even when using free cash flow. I rate shares a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: Julian Lin is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. While the information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere may seem like financial advice, it is not, and it is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.