We are keeping our bullish view on the company and we are still long EZPW.

The company has a solid balance sheet with enough cash on hand to rebuild its loan portfolio.

The unfavorable mix of higher merchandise sales at lower profit margins and lower pawn service charges negatively impacted EBITDA and earnings for the quarter.

COVID-19 had an interesting impact on EZCORP's (EZPW) business. While millions of people were furloughed and lost their jobs, this recession has not been an “ordinary” one for the pawn shop industry. Usually, in times of recession, people that don’t have easy access to credit rely on pawnshops to get instant loans with personal possessions as collateral. The need for cash in a recession increases as people lose their jobs. Today, stimulus payments and extended unemployment benefits filled that gap.

As a result, EZPW showed a severe decline in pawn loans outstanding (PLO) and pawn service charges (PSC), impacting profitability. However, offsetting the decline in PLOs and PSCs was an increase in merchandise sales, as workers and students started adapting to a new environment.

If the second round of stimulus checks gets approved, management expects the same short-term headwinds. An extension of unemployment benefits would also have an adverse effect on pawn shops due to reducing demand for pawn loans.

When we wrote our first article about EZPW back in March, we liked how the business was undervalued compared to peer FirstCash (FCFS). We also saw an investment in EZPW as an indirect way to get exposure in the gold market, which was showing signs of trending upwards. Third-quarter results did show improvement of 15% growth in scrap metal sales on a year-over-year basis; however, we didn’t expect the sudden drop in PLOs.

Currently, shares are trading at forward multiples of 0.5x, 6.12x, and 7.65x on an EV/Sales, EV/EBITDA, and P/FCF, respectively, showing depressed valuation levels. For comparison, FirstCash is trading at a 14x EBITDA multiple.

Analysts are also expecting EPS of $0.78 in 2021 which would price EZPW at a forward PE multiple of 7.4x. Applying a 10x multiple to expected EPS gives us fair value estimate of $7.8 per share. With shares trading at $5.78, there is a potential upside of 35%.

Not what we expected

EZPW reported third-quarter results a few days ago. The company reported total sales of $210.2M, up 4% compared to their prior-year period, but still missing analysts' expectations by $8.4M. The company also missed on a non-GAAP EPS basis, by reporting -$0.01, missing by $0.11.

Definitely, the highlight for the third quarter was the shift in revenue mix. Total revenue was up 4% driven by a 31% increase in merchandise sales and a 15% increase in jewelry scrap metal sales on a quarter-over-quarter basis. That said, profitability was negatively affected by a reduction in PSC of 34% which is almost 100% profits. For the three months ended in June, PSC as a percent of total sales decreased to 51.3% compared to 68.2% in the prior year, while merchandise sales increased to 43.7% of total sales, compared to just 29% during the same period. As a result, gross profits (which the company reports as “net sales”) declined as follows:

Source: 10-Q

The unfavorable mix of higher merchandise sales at lower profit margins and lower service charges negatively impacted EBITDA and earnings for the quarter.

Due to higher merchandise sales, the company was able to liquidate aged inventory, which should bode well for gross margins moving forward and importantly releases cash tied up in working capital, improving the cash-on-cash cycle. Inventory was down 28% during the quarter.

EZPW ended its third quarter with a PLO balance of $117M, down 39% year-over-year due to the impact of COVID-19 and the subsequent stimulus checks. The company also saw an uptick in redemption rates, impacting PLOs. The combination of lower inventory levels and decreasing PLOs caused cash balances to increase by over $100M on a sequential basis to $311M at the end of June.

As a side note, the company also had to take charges due to the social unrest and riots in the months of May and June, during which 30 of their stores were affected by looting. The company took a $1.8M inventory charge, $400K in loan restitution losses, and $200K in property damage.

EZPW is taking the right steps to increase customer satisfaction

The company is taking the right steps under their control, which includes a cost optimization strategy and continued investment in IT with better consumer-facing technology and the roll-out of LANA to more stores.

On the cost optimization front, the biggest highlight was the decision to exit non-core assets, such as their CASHMAX business in Canada, which operates 22 financial stores. We believe that should benefit the company, as more time and focus will be spent in stabilizing core assets and growing their business in Latin America. The company is also reducing corporate costs and operational costs to align with near-term PLO trends. However, these efforts are expected to benefit the company during their financial year 2021.

We believe the good news came from the roll-out of their LANA app, which is now currently available in 374 stores (out of 1,014 stores), more than double the 259 stores at the end of March; and ending July with 40,000 customer accounts, compared to just 8,000 accounts at the end of their second quarter. There were 10,000 loan extensions made with their LANA app. The company also implemented the option of pay-by-phone and cross-store payments during the quarter. We believe these improvements in customer service have the potential to improve efficiencies as customers would now be able to make extensions or payments remotely, and stores could operate with reduced personnel:

"Going forward, we expect adoption to continue because of the convenience, being able to digitally service your pawn loan, we think is a real differentiator for us. And when our customers need us, they know they can come see us in the store, and we want that." – Q3 call

The company ended its third quarter with enough cash on hand to rebuild their PLOs. We expect FCF to turn negative for a few quarters, as the company starts increasing its loans outstanding and we share management’s opinion about a better 2021 once their PLOs start to increase:

"That's absolutely what we expect. The big question is just what the timing is. Another round of stimulus will delay this and push it out a little bit. But we were already seeing - we reached our bottom in PLO, and we were starting to work our way back." – Q3 call

The Bottom Line

We are keeping our bullish opinion on EZPW. We believe the company is trading at cheap multiples, especially if compared to close peer FirstCash:

Source: tikr.com

We still believe higher gold prices should be a free catalyst to revenue growth and accretive to EPS if and when PLOs normalize:

"We're not really seeing a big pickup in that, but I think that's largely driven by the overall kind of macro trends that just cash needs aren't very high right now. We would expect that at these prices, as cash needs increase that we would see some additional pawning of gold." – Q3 call

Currently, analysts are expecting a rebound in EPS to $0.78 in 2021. Applying a 10x multiple to expected EPS gives us a fair value estimate for EZPW of $7.8 per share. With shares recently trading at $5.78, there is 35% of potential upside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EZPW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.