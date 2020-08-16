Shares are trading for huge multiples on earnings estimates for this year and the next couple of years.

Shares of all kinds of companies were completely decimated earlier this year, for obvious reasons. However, some groups held up better than others as the impact from COVID is felt in very different ways in different industries.

One such industry that held up nicely is waste management. Above, we can see one of the larger companies in this sector, Waste Connections (WCN), and its COVID-driven decline from just over $100 to just over $70. Shares have recovered nicely to retest the prior high, although it appears a failed breakout took place a couple of weeks ago.

The fact that the stock is trading very near its prior high once again, along with its high valuation and diminutive yield, makes me very cautious on Waste Connections when there are better choices out there. If you own Waste Connections, consider divesting in order to own competitors Republic Services (RSG) and/or Waste Management (WM) instead.

A growth story? Eh, maybe

Waste Connections is considered to be the faster-growing alternative to industry titans like RSG and WM. However, while Waste Connections is slated to grow slightly more quickly than its peers, the difference in valuation and yield are such that this growth premium is more than priced in already.

We’ll start with Waste Connections’ top line growth, which you can see above for the past several years, as well as estimates for this year and next year. Past growth has been terrific for Waste Connections, as the top line soared in 2016 and 2017. However, since the end of 2017, revenue has grown at less than 4% annually, assuming the company hits its estimate of $5.4 billion this year.

In other words, while Waste Connections may have been a growth stock in an industry not known for such things in the past, it isn’t today. The company’s Q2 results showed that revenue picked up during the quarter and in July, meaning that we should see Waste Connections back on its prior growth path by 2021. However, much more than that is already priced in according to what I’m seeing.

In addition, Waste Connections has meaningful exposure to oil and gas through its exploration and production segment. Oil and gas haven’t exactly been the places to be this year thanks to volatile and sometimes weak price action, and Waste Connections took a $417 million impairment charge on its E&P segment assets in Q2. That is non-cash and doesn’t impact adjusted earnings, but it does signal that management feels that business is impaired (quite literally) and that doesn’t bode well for company-wide growth. In other words, the other segments have to make up for E&P’s weakness.

On the other hand, one positive for Waste Connections is that its earnings growth has been stronger than revenue growth over time.

Earnings have compounded at closer to 10% per year in the time frame depicted above, despite the fact that Waste Connections often issues common shares as a source of funding, leading to significant dilution over time.

For instance, the company ended 2016 with 231 million diluted shares outstanding, but ended 2019 with 265 million. I generally steer clear of companies with histories of diluting shareholders, and Waste Connections fits that bill quite nicely. However, I’ll concede that Waste Connections has made it work by growing earnings more quickly than the share count. It is still something investors should be aware of as a possible headwind.

Valuation and yield aren’t attractive

I personally believe that the waste management stocks as a group are very expensive. However, I also recognize that they are treated as a utility of sorts by the market given their rather reliable sources of revenue and earnings. That leads to higher valuations than you may think based upon outright growth. Even conceding this, Waste Connections looks hugely expensive to me right now.

For the purposes of this comparison, I’ll use fiscal 2022 earnings-per-share estimates for WCN, WM, and RSG, to account for the impact of COVID on results this year, and potentially into next year.

With that said, WCN is trading for 30.3 times 2022 estimates, RSG is at 23.5, and WM is at 24.5. Growth rates aren’t that different, with RSG and WCN slated to bring investors low double-digit growth in the next couple of years, while WM is slightly weaker than that. By that measure, RSG looks to have the best combination of growth and valuation of the three. At any rate, it is very clear that the best combination is not Waste Connections.

The same is true for the yield, which investors tend to like for utility-like stocks.

Waste Connections used to pay a huge dividend in excess of $2 per share, but the financial crisis crushed that and the company was forced to slash the payout dramatically in 2009. The dividend hasn’t recovered – or even gotten that close – and has only grown for the past handful of years.

By contrast, both RSG and WM have much more impressive dividend growth track records than Waste Connections. But that’s not all; those stocks also have much better current yields, adding to the list of reasons why they should be bought and not Waste Connections.

Waste Connections’ yield remains under 1%, which is so small as to be easily ignored. The other two stocks are only about in line with the broader market at 1.8% and 1.9%, but that is still in excess of twice the yield you get from Waste Connections.

In other words, there are lots of reasons why both RSG and WM are better stocks to own than Waste Connections. The latter may have slightly better growth opportunities in front of it, but it is also priced like it will wildly exceed the growth of the other two. I just don’t think that’s the case, and to my eye, RSG looks like the better choice.

Waste Connections has been bid up too much and at 30 times earnings that won’t occur for two more years, and a 0.7% dividend yield, the stock is very unattractive, and is a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.