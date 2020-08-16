On Thursday, August 6, 2020, Canadian energy giant Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) announced its second quarter 2020 earnings results. The initial headline numbers were quite impressive and the company certainly differed in performance from what many other companies in the industry posted. Canadian Natural Resources actually managed to grow its production year-over-year but unfortunately it did post a net loss. Admittedly though, the net loss was actually smaller than what analysts expected. Canadian Natural Resources has a reputation for being one of the better run energy companies in the industry and historically boasts a monster free cash flow. We can see signs that the coronavirus outbreak has negatively impacted these cash flow though but the company does continue to hold up quite well.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Canadian Natural Resources' second quarter 2020 earnings report:

Canadian Natural Resources reported total revenue of C$2.871 billion in the second quarter of 2020. This represents a 48.38% decline over the C$5.562 billion that the company brought in during the prior year quarter.

The company reported a negative operating cash flow of C$351 million in the most recent quarter. This compares very unfavorably to the C$3.861 billion that it had in the year-ago quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources produced an average of 1.165487 million barrels of oil equivalents per day during the current quarter. This represents a 13.62% increase over the 1.025800 million barrels of oil equivalents that the company averaged in the equivalent quarter of last year.

The company reported an adjusted funds flow of C$415 million in the reporting period. This compares very unfavorably to the C$2.654 billion that it reported last year.

Canadian Natural Resources reported a net loss of C$310 million in the second quarter of 2020. This was substantially worse than the C$2.831 billion net profit that the company reported in the second quarter of 2019.

We can quite clearly see the impact that the outbreak of the novel coronavirus had on the company's earnings. This outbreak created the most challenging environment for energy companies that we have seen in many years due to nations around the world shutting down their economies and thus greatly reducing the demand for energy, especially oil. This caused the price of these resources to plummet. We can see this reflected in Canadian Natural Resources' results. As we can see here, the company received much lower prices on average for the oil and natural gas that it produced in the quarter than it did a year ago:

Source: Canadian Natural Resources

It should be obvious why this would have a negative impact on Canadian Natural Resources' results. After all, if the company receives less money for each unit of product that it sells then it will receive less money in aggregate all else being equal. This means that there is less money available to cover the company's expenses and thus less money to make its way down to revenues and cash flows.

Canadian Natural Resources was able to offset this price decline with increased production. This makes sense too since a higher production level means that the company has more resources to sell and thus generate an income off of. The major reason for this is that Canadian Natural Resources acquired Devon Energy's (DVN) oil sands and heavy oil assets last year. This deal made Canadian Natural Resources the largest energy producer in Canada. Officially the deal closed at the end of June 2019 but it had an effective date of January 1, 2019. Canadian Natural Resources did not own these assets during the corresponding quarter of last year so naturally it was not able to realize any production from them a year ago. That was of course not the case this year and these assets producing for the company were responsible for most of the production growth that we saw.

Canadian Natural Resources may be best known for its operations in the Canadian oil sands but the company's production operations are much more extensive than this. The company did see a substantial amount of growth from its operations in this region though. In the most recent quarter, the company produced an average of 464,318 barrels per day compared to 374,500 barrels per day a year ago, which is a 23.98% increase. The company credits this to operational improvements and high utilization at its upgrading facility at Horizon and AOSP but does not really provide any more details than that.

One concern that many investors have about oil sands production is that it has a reputation for being fairly expensive. This is especially important in the current low price environment because if the energy company cannot profitably produce its product when energy prices are low then it is difficult to see how it can survive over the long-term. However, this reputation is no longer well deserved. Those companies operating in the oil sands have been working very hard to reduce their production costs in the region and Canadian Natural Resources is no exception to this. In the most recent quarter, the company was able to achieve average production costs of C$17.74 per barrel from its oil sands operations:

Source: Canadian Natural Resources

Prices were still sufficient for the company to achieve a realize sale price of C$29.11 per barrel off of this same production. Thus, it does appear that the company was able to generate a positive cash flow from these operations even with energy prices being as low as they were during the period. This is one of the reasons why Canadian Natural Resources has earned a reputation for generating a copious amount of cash flow, especially when energy prices were much higher.

The company also enjoys reasonably strong cash flows off of its conventional oil and gas production. In the second quarter, this unit spent an average of C$10.55 to produce one barrel of oil equivalents, which was still well below the average sales price of C$16.57 per barrel that the company realized in the second quarter. This is certainly a reasonable position to be in because it fortifies the company's ability to ride through the worst environment that we have seen in many years until the overall macroenvironment improves. It is uncertain when this will actually be but many analysts believe that we may not see energy demand return to its pre-COVID19 levels until 2022:

Source: Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

Back in the first quarter, Canadian Natural Resources increased its dividend from C$0.375 to C$0.425 on a quarterly and per share basis. This came in spite of the impact that the coronavirus was already beginning to have on prices at that time. In my last article on the company, I credited the company's strong cash flow for its ability to do this. The fact that energy prices were so much lower in the second quarter though certainly had an impact on its cash flow. Thus, we should look to see if the company can still afford this dividend. The usual way to do that is to look at its free cash flow, which tells us how much cash the company's ordinary operations generated after paying all of its bills and making all necessary investments. In the second quarter, that figure was a negative C$739 million. Thus, we can clearly see that the company failed to cover its dividend in the quarter. Fortunately, now that oil prices have improved since the second quarter, this coverage should improve going forward.

In conclusion, Canadian Natural Resources is weathering the low price environment much better than some other energy companies are. This was largely expected due to its historically strong operational performance and cash flow. Unfortunately, it did fail to cover the dividend but this problem should resolve itself as higher oil prices in the second half of the year strengthen its free cash flow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.