This small-cap drug discovery and early-stage development company has a great long-term story to tell. Additionally, I believe that the company's investment thesis keeps getting stronger.

The COVID-19-related headwinds will likely continue to impact Charles River's results in the near-term, but the company is still well-positioned for the future (the revised 2020 guidance proves it).

Charles River reported Q2 2020 results that beat the top and bottom line estimates. However, the company's research business contended with strong headwinds again this quarter.

Charles River Laboratories' (CRL) stock has performed well so far in 2020, as CRL shares are outperforming the broader market by ~35 percentage points over the last 8 plus months.

And it helps the bull case that the company's Q2 2020 results were well-received by the market, even after considering the fact that COVID has negatively impacted several industries that Charles River operates in. In my opinion, the investment thesis for this contract research organization remains intact.

The Latest, Not Firing On All Cylinders But The Company Is Making Due

On August 5, 2020, Charles River reported strong[ish] Q2 2020 results that beat the top and bottom line estimates. The company reported adjusted EPS of $1.58 (beat by $0.30) on revenue of $682.6mm (beat by $43.9mm).

Highlights from the quarter:

Revenue increased by ~4% YoY (slightly over 1% organically).

The company's largest operating unit, Discovery and Safety Assessment ("DSA"), reported revenue growth of ~9% (~6% organically). Additionally, DSA's adjusted operating margin increased by 210bps YoY (to 23.2%).

The company's second largest operating unit, Research Models and Services ("RMS"), reported a decline in revenue of ~14% (~18% organic revenue loss). And the unit reported a significant drop in its adjusted operating margin (from 25.5% to 9.1%).

Investors were interested in hearing more about Charles River's liquidity last quarter, but it was a different story for Q2 2020, and rightfully so. The RMS unit continued to feel pressure in the COVID environment and, as the numbers below show, the business unit contended with stiff headwinds over the last 3 months.

To quantify the COVID impact, management mentioned that the virus cut revenue by the tune of ~$35mm for Q2 2020. Additionally, management touched on the fixed-cost nature of its research business and how they were not able to pivot fast enough to make meaningful impact. However, it is encouraging that RMS's business prospects are expected to improve over the second half of 2020. More specifically, management mentioned that the company is already seeing favorable trends in most businesses and that the RMS segment is benefiting from academic clients opening their facilities quicker than anticipated and biopharma clients ramping back up their research activities. Make no mistake about it, RMS is not out of the woods yet, but it seems like the worst may finally be behind it.

Looking forward, Charles River's prospects look bright as management raised their full-year 2020 revenue and earnings guidance.

Simply put, the new guidance is impressive, especially in this environment. I believe that management said it best in that clients are now viewing Charles River's business as an essential part of their operations, a critical business partner. The company's global scale and impressive portfolio of businesses are exactly what its customer base needs during this pandemic. Moreover, the pickup in biotech funding has shined a light on the long-term benefits that Charles River has to offer in several key industries. As such, the Q2 2020 was nothing to write home about, but, in my opinion, the company's long-term thesis remains intact (see here for my thoughts on Charles River's investment thesis).

Valuation

Charles River has a great long-term growth story to tell, but, in my opinion, a lot is already baked into the stock price. As shown, CRL shares are currently trading well above the 5-year average for several key metrics.

CRL shares are not cheap by any means. However, I believe that Charles River's story gets even more impressive the further that you are able (and willing) to look out. As such, this small-cap company has the potential to more than grow into its current valuation through 2021.

Risks

Investing in small-cap companies comes with many risks, but the major risk for Charles River is related to the company's reliance on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. If these companies cut back their operations and/or outsourcing needs, Charles River's business would be negatively impacted.

Additionally, the company's growing debt balance should be closely monitored through 2021 (even with the lower interest rate). Please also refer to Charles River's 2019 10-K for additional risk factors that should be considered before investing in the company.

Bottom Line

Charles River's Q2 2020 operating results were strong even after factoring in the stiff headwinds that were felt by the RMS unit. The next few quarters will likely be a tough operating environment for Charles River, but the company's long-term investment thesis remains intact. Moreover, I believe that Charles River will eventually benefit from the COVID-19-related changes that will impact the industry for many years to come. Therefore, investors with a time horizon longer than 3 to 5 years should consider adding CRL shares on any pullbacks.

