We're now more than halfway through the Q2 Earnings Season for the Silver Miners Index (SIL), and one of the most recent names to report is industry-leader Pan American Silver (PAAS). Unfortunately, while the company is used to trouncing its guidance, Q2 was an unusually tough quarter with more than 80% of its production assets either offline or on reduced operations due to COVID-19. This tricky operating environment led to a massive slide in quarterly metals production, with silver production slipping nearly 60% to just 2.8 million ounces. Fortunately, despite the significant drop in metals production, Pan American remains on track to deliver 60% growth in annual EPS, and funds continue to accumulate the stock. Given the company's industry-leading margins and the considerable accumulation we saw in Q2, I believe any 26% corrections will provide low-risk buying opportunities.

Pan American Silver released its Q2 results earlier this month, and it was an extremely challenging quarter for the company, with quarterly gold and silver production falling off a cliff. While many of the larger metals producers saw their operations affected due to COVID-19-related closures, few got hit as hard as Pan American, which saw its total output down nearly 50% when accounting for gold and silver production. During the quarter, the company produced 2.8 million ounces of silver, down 56% year over year, while gold production fell by 37%. Not surprisingly, this led to a double-digit decline in quarterly revenue to $249.5 million and operating cash flow down nearly 30% year over year. The good news is that this quarter is hardly a reflection of the company's overall business and doesn't even put a dent in the long-term investment thesis here. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

As we can see from the table below, there were no operations that went unscathed in Q2 for Pan American, with every single asset seeing lower production year over year. I've drawn a red hash-mark in the table below to show instances where production was down more than 25% year over year, and the only two operations that managed to evade these large year-over-year decreases in output were Timmins West/Bell Creek in Canada, and Manantial Espejo, COSE and Joaquin in Argentina. Outside of these two assets, operations came to a screeching halt mostly due to government-mandated shutdowns, with the majority of the mines shut down in late March and early April and not back online until early June. Fortunately, the company's Timmins West and Bell Creek operations were not affected that much, though they did run at slightly lower capacity at 90%. The other good news is that despite these shutdowns, most of the assets are now back online and able to bounce back from a horrendous Q2.

However, there is one exception, and this is Huaron and Morococha in Peru. While these operations came back online in June, they were both placed on care and maintenance in late July to a spike in COVID-19 cases at the mines. As shown below, Peru has been hit hard with COVID-19 cases continuing to trend higher, currently sitting at 525,000 confirmed cases, and over 26,000 deaths. These shutdowns will undoubtedly take a bite out of Pan American's Q3 production while the company assesses the situation to see when it's safe to bring these mines back online. Fortunately, while tragic for Peru and scary for the workers, these mines are not a massive part of Pan American's production profile. In fact, La Colorada produces more silver than these two mines combined each quarter. Therefore, while we should see some softness in the Q3 results, it will be offset by higher metals prices and the company's higher-margin operations remaining online. Let's take a look at how this affected Pan American's financial results:

As shown by the chart below, we can see that operating cash flow and quarterly dividends have been trending higher since 2018, with quarterly operating cash flow hitting a new multi-year high of $129.5~ million in Q4 2019. While the company raised its dividend to return value to shareholders given the continued solid performance, making Pan American even more attractive from an investment standpoint, operating cash flow plunged in Q2 2020, down 45% sequentially and 25% year over year. However, this was not a bad result when we factor in that this was the weakest quarter from a silver production standpoint in years.

As noted earlier, while this is certainly disappointing for short-term traders hoping for record cash flow and a massive move higher on the Q2 results, it hasn't affected the long-term picture at all. In fact, given that we should see production return to closer to normal levels in Q3, yet we've got 30% higher silver prices, I expect both quarterly revenue and cash flow to rebound massively. Therefore, for long-term investors, the Q2 results are a non-event and merely noise in the bigger picture. This is especially true given that the market couldn't care less about last year's results; it is focused on where Pan American might be nine months out from here. I would argue that Pan American should have all of its operations online and operating as usual within six months, so we should see near-record results across the board in the first half of FY2021.

(Source: Author's Chart)

If we take a look at the company's earnings trend below, there's a lot to like here, as Pan American is expected to see an earnings breakout in FY2020 and massive growth in annual earnings per share (EPS). As we can see below, Pan American saw annual EPS trade in a tight range between $0.39 and $0.50 for four years, but annual EPS is now breaking out to new multi-year highs. This is a very bullish development, especially when we see follow-through to that breakout in the following year. Based on the FY2021 estimates reflecting triple-digit growth, annual EPS is not only breaking out, but it's also expected to accelerate in a big way.

While annual EPS estimates initially took a hit in May, putting this earnings breakout in jeopardy, the higher gold (GLD) and silver (SLV) prices since early Q2 have seen earnings estimates regain almost all of their lost ground. This means that even if we do see some softness and another shutdown or two in the back half of FY2020, we have a large spread between the $0.49 reported last year and the current annual EPS estimates of $0.78 to confirm we will see an earnings breakout year. However, the much more exciting development is the steep climb in the FY2021 annual EPS forecasts currently sitting at $1.90. Assuming Pan American meets or beats these estimates, this would translate to 143% growth in yearly EPS year over year, and one of the highest growth rates among the $5 billion market cap precious metals stock. In fact, if Pan American can beat these estimates, it would be among the top-150 growth stocks in the whole US market in FY2020.

The key to assessing whether this earnings growth is sustainable is to look at the trend in quarterly revenues, and it couldn't look better for Pan American, outside of the drop-off in Q2. As noted earlier, quarterly revenue was down 27% year over year to $249.5 million, but this is merely an aberration in the uptrend we've seen since FY2018. As we can see from Q4 2020 estimates, Pan American is expected to see a new multi-year high in quarterly revenues, with analysts forecasting $487.6 million in revenue. This would translate to 21% growth year over year, and this is exactly what we want to see with an earnings breakout. Generally, I would be very suspicious of an earnings breakout that's occurring without double-digit revenue growth. In Pan American's case, revenue growth confirms that this improved earnings trend is sustainable, with growth coming from robust revenue growth rates.

Finally, if we take a look at margins, there's a lot to like here as well. While the COVID-19 closures took a bite out of gross margins on a sequential basis (37.4% vs. 43.2%), gross margins were up considerably year over year despite the headwinds. As we can see above, gross margins improved by 780 basis points year over year (37.4% vs. 29.6%), and I would expect to see a new multi-year high in gross margins if we stay above $22.00/oz for silver through Q3. This tells us that the improved earnings trend is driven by both margin expansion and robust revenue growth rates, meaning that Pan American's earnings breakout is based on high-quality growth. Low-quality growth occurs when earnings breakouts are being driven by cost-cutting measures or one-time items or tax benefits, and these are earnings breakouts to be careful with as a company cannot rely on one-time items or cost-cutting forever.

Fund managers seem to have caught onto this exceptional growth, as fund ownership has continued to trend higher over the past few quarters. As we can see above, fund ownership saw a massive jump in Q2 from 411 funds holding the stock to 539 funds. This is a significant acceleration in the prior trend of more subdued accumulation, and, notably, it occurred while Pan American Silver was trending higher. While a substantial boost in fund ownership is excellent during a decline, it's even more impressive during an ascent. Even though Pan American started Q2 well off its mid-March lows and was up 60%, fund ownership increased rapidly: a bullish development.

There's no disputing that Pan American Silver had a tough Q2, and we should see continued headwinds in Q3 given the recent shutdowns at Huaron and Morococha. However, the higher metals prices and track record of operational excellence from the company more than offset a quarter of unprecedented weakness outside of Pan American's control (COVID-19 closures), which means that investors should look past the sub-par Q2 results, as the market has already. Based on Pan American's industry-leading margins, improving balance sheet and the significant accumulation we've seen by funds, I would not be surprised to see the stock above $38.50 in the next nine months. Therefore, I would view any further weakness below the $29.00 level as a low-risk buy opportunity.

