As the S&P 500 is hovering near all-time highs, income-oriented investors may be looking to trim some of their overall market positions, and pivot towards higher-yielding stocks, offering tangible returns in the current market environment of high valuations.

Dividend Aristocrats, the stocks that have increased their distributions for at least 25 consecutive years, have always been on the list of investors looking for a reliable income, coupled with some growth. However, as we explained in our recent article on California Water Services (CWT), a 52-year Dividend King, being a Dividend King does not necessarily guarantee an adequate total return potential.

In this article, we want to take a look at another Dividend King, also boasting 52 years of consecutive dividend increases, Stanley Black & Decker (SWK). Since Stanley Works and Black & Decker merged in 2010, the current company has been a world leader in the tools and storage sector, with a market cap of around $25 billion. Despite the company's excellent dividend track record and market-leading position, we believe that the stock has limited future return potential, and investors would be better off buying Snap-on (SNA), for same-sector exposure.

Stanley Black & Decker's financials

Over the past decade, the company has been consistently growing its revenues. Despite the 16.2% decline in sales in its Q2 results, last-twelve-month sales remain steady at around $13.62 billion. However, over this period, earnings have failed to follow suit, as the company has been facing reducing gross margins. Despite SB&D's low payout ratio, currently, at around 43%, dividend growth has decelerated over the past few years. The company's latest DPS increase of only 1.4%, is a clear signal in terms of the company's overall profitability growth in the medium-term. Finally, despite the company's long-term consistent profitability, its cost of debt is quite high, at around 7.2%, which is quite surprising considering the current economic environment with ultra-low rates. While SB&D's debt position has been growing, so have the shares outstanding, with a trivial amount of stock buybacks being executed to accelerate shareholder returns over the past few years. Notwithstanding the company's lagged profitability, lack of buybacks, and unattractive near term outlook -as COVID-19 has significantly pushed back the demand for construction tools and similar solutions- the company's valuation is currently hovering at around 30X earnings. Admittedly, this figure is temporary, with the company's forward P/E ratio at around 20, as investors expect EPS' resumption to normality by next year. However, we still feel that SB&D's valuation is expensive, offering a limited return potential.

Medium-term return potential

Over the past five years, SB&D's EPS and DPS CAGR (compound annual growth rate) has been around 4.1% and 5.5%, respectively. Despite dividends having further wiggle room to grow due to the low payout ratio, the company's latest dividend increase of only 1.4%, adds little to potential shareholder returns, especially considering that shares only have a forward yield of 1.77%.

Dividend increases usually signal management's near term outlook. Therefore, we view the recently tiny DPS increase as discouraging. However, let's assume a relatively optimistic scenario, with medium-term EPS and DPS growing annually by around 5%.

Future figures should look like the following:

Our concerns when it comes to the company's valuation, are well reflected in the stock's medium-term potential. As our table shows, even if shares were to retain their current (forward) P/E levels, with higher than historical average growth levels, SB&D would only return around mid-single-digit annualized returns.

Further, a valuation compression to a P/E of around 15-20, which we feel is closer to a fair value for a tools manufacturer, would generate marginal positive total returns. Further, we have assumed quite decent medium-term growth rates, which is likely not to be the case, considering that the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the States could significantly push back the demand for construction-related products. Finally, the company's complete suspension of its buyback program, and its latest miniature dividend increase, are inadequate to justify a premium in its valuation.

Therefore, the overall risk/reward profile of Stanley Black & Decker is not noteworthy, in our view.

OK, so what should I buy instead?

Assuming that an investor would like to have exposure in the tools sector while tapping into a higher medium-term potential, they would be better off buying Snap-on.

The company also operates in the equipment, diagnostics, and systems solutions for professionals while trading at a fair valuation, with healthier fundamentals.

Its gross margins have been growing overall, along with the company's profitability. Gross margins being robust is critical for the bottom line, which SB&D lacks in that regard, in our view.

Further, management has been committed to creating shareholder value, actively buying back shares, while rapidly growing distributions. Snap-on 10-year DPS CAGR has been great at 13.3%. It's latest dividend increase was 13.6%, while the payout ratio also remains low, at around 47%.

But what makes the most significant difference when it comes to future shareholder returns, is the stock's valuation, which at a forward P/E of 14.8, significantly more attractive. Let's assuming EPS and DPS CAGR of 6% and 8%, respectively. We believe these estimates are quite prudent based on the company's 5-year EPS CAGR of 6.4% (including the 2 COVID-19 quarters), and the latest DPS increase of 13.6%.

As you can see, if the company were to retain its current valuation, returns are more substantial, while a valuation expansion to SB&D's figures would deliver double-digit returns. Further, with a more juicy dividend yield of 2.82%, investors should expect tangible returns, creating a margin of safety, that would still deliver positive returns, even if Snap-on's valuation were to compress further. Source: Author

Finally, let us note that while Snap-on's consecutive dividend growth record only goes back ten years, the company has never actually cut its distributions, and was only forced to suspend DPS increases during the Great Financial Crisis.

Conclusion

Stanley Black & Decker is undoubtedly a great company, having rewarded investors for decades, showcasing a robust dividend growth record. However, we view the stock's current valuation, coupled with its weak growth prospects wholly inadequate to deliver substantial shareholder returns.

However, we believe that Snap-on offers similar exposure to the sector while providing a higher medium-term return potential, powered by more confident dividend increases, share buybacks, and a reasonable valuation.

