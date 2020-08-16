Its focus in Florida should help it to offset the impact of COVID-19 as the state has a higher exposure to residential customers.

Investment Thesis

Emera (OTCPK:EMRAF) (TSX: "EMA") has a C$7.5 billion capital projects that it plans to invest in the next 3 years to grow its rate base and dividend. The company has not been impacted materially by the outbreak of COVID-19 as it has a high residential exposure in its major service territory, Florida, which helps to offset decline in industrial and commercial loads. Emera has a strong balance sheet to fund its capital projects with a healthy capital structure. The company currently pays a 4.5%-yielding dividend and it plans to grow its dividend by about 4% - 5% annually through 2022. However, its shares are trading at a premium to its historical average and to its peers. Therefore, its risk and reward profile is not particularly attractive. Hence, a pullback will provide a better buying opportunity.

Recent Developments: Q2 2020 Highlights

Emera had a mixed Q2 2020 as the company saw its adjusted EPS declined to C$0.48 per share in Q2 2020 from C$0.54 per share in Q2 2019. The decline in its adjusted EPS was not a result of the outbreak of COVID-19. In fact, its key market Florida has done well in the past quarter due to its higher exposure to residential customers in the state. Hence, stay-at-home orders actually helped its business in Florida. Rather, its weak Q2 2020 has to do with some asset sales that happened in the past year which resulted in lower revenue.

Earnings and Growth Analysis

C$7.5 billion of capital projects through 2022 to drive rate base growth

Emera has a 3-year capital investment program between 2020 and 2022. The company plans to invest over C$7.5 billion of capital in these projects. These projects include gas transmissions, power generation, coal to gas conversion projects, and electric transmission projects. Nearly all of its investments in the next 3 years are in its regulated utilities (99% of its investment).

Management hopes that these investments will grow its rate base by about 8.2% annually through 2022. Management indicated that there may be an additional C$500 million of capital projects to be added between 2020 and 2022 to grow its rate base further. Emera hopes these projects will help grow its dividend by about 4% - 5% annually through 2022.

Impact of COVID-19 is immaterial

Although no exact impacts of COVID-19 were provided in its Q2 2020 result, management noted in its latest conference call that growth in residential loads has offset the decline in commercial and industrial loads. This is because Emera has a higher exposure to residential customers in its key markets such as Florida. Therefore, stay-at-home orders actually helped its earnings growth in Florida. With some cost-saving initiatives, the impact of COVID-19 on its overall business is immaterial. However, we suspect that bad debt expense may rise in the second half of 2020 depends on how quickly the economy recovers.

Emera has a strong balance sheet to fund its projects

Emera has a strong balance sheet with investment grade credit ratings (Moody’s: Baa3 Stable; S&P: BBB- Stable; Fitch: BBB Stable). The company is targeting a capital structure that includes 55% debt, 35% equity, and 10% preferred equity and is on its way to achieve this target. The company expects to fund its capital projects through a combination of cash flows generated from operations, net debt issuances, dividend reinvestment program, ATM and hybrid capital (e.g. preferred share issuances).

Valuation Analysis

Emera should be able to generate EPS of $2.70 per share in 2020. Therefore, it is currently trading at a price to 2020 earnings ratio of 20.1x. This is higher than its 5-year forward P/E ratio of 17.6x. Its other Canadian peers currently trades at an average P/E ratio of 18.4x. Hence, Emera may be slightly overvalued.

Dividend Analysis

Emera currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.6125 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 4.5%. The company has raised its dividend consistently in the past and as mentioned earlier in the article, it plans to raise its dividend by about 4% - 5% annually through 2022.

Risks and Challenges

Emera faces several risks:

(1) Emera faces regulatory risk. A lengthy period of low interest rates could result in lower allowed return on equity.

(2) Adverse weather may impact the demand for electricity and natural gas.

(3) Multiple waves of pandemic may result in higher unemployment rates and more business closures. This could result in higher bad debt expenses.

Investor Takeaway

We like Emera’s 3-year capital projects to grow its rate base and dividends. However, its shares are trading at a higher valuation relative to its peers. Therefore, we think investors may wish to wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

