It's Mid-August - Markets Are Topping Out: It Could Be Worse Than A Bad Seasonal Bear Phase

Since 1985, the month of August has underperformed relative to other months of the year, except possibly for May. This year, liquidity flows portend that these woes for August will continue, and with probably more dire consequences than a mere bad seasonal bear phase.

However, this season, something is different. The Fed started to tighten up Quantitative Easing (implementing Quantitative Tightening, in a sense). Fiscal outlays will be lower, and money supply also declines.

The July 20 article discussed the possibility of market sell-off in August which will be primed by systemic liquidity seasonality flows and seasonality in the historical performance of equity markets.

This piece is a sequel to our July 20 Seeking Alpha article (It's Still July, So Equities Are Still Rallying; August-September Will Be Calamitous, However). The July 20 piece discussed the possibility of a market sell-off in August which should be primed by systemic liquidity seasonality flows and seasonality in the historical performance of equity markets.

The market verdict on the July 20 forecast for August markets, so far

We used the historical seasonality of the Fed's SOMA transactions (balance sheet) and current liquidity flows data, as applied to the equity indices, to show what could be expected in the short run. We said at that time that the historical SOMA Transaction and Bank Reserves Models were likely tracing out the future path of the market to a top in about 15 trading days (by August 10) on a New York close basis.

The Nasdaq 100 peaked on August 6, the Russell 2000 posted its highest point for the year so far on August 10, and the S&P 500 may have topped out on August 12 (see boxed portion, chart shown below).

How were the basis for the August forecast drawn?

We specifically focused on the historical seasonality of the 5yr averages of the Fed's SOMA transactions (balance sheet) and of the Fed's bank reserves. These variables were juxtaposed with the 5yr average of the S&P 500 Index and some representative yearly performance. The aggregate data provided some clues as to what could be expected in the short run (see the two charts below).

Original chart in the July 20 article

This is how the chart above looks today

The two charts above illustrated the impact of the seasonal changes in the Fed's balance sheet and bank reserves on equity indexes, describing the same roller-coaster moves we described in the July article. Those charts also laid down the foundation of the "Buy in July" call -- and the subsequent "Sell in August" forecast, as well.

There were other models which refined the call to sell in August -- and which helped firm up our thesis suggests that the inflection point has already been reached -- and that we are very, very close to a market tipping point. We showed those models in the previous article; they described the market action well, and are therefore worth revisiting (see the three charts below).

Original S&P 500 aggregate model chart in the July 20 article.

This is how the S&P 500 aggregate model shown chart above looks today.

PAM provided this Nasdaq 100 aggregate model (shown below) to the general Seeking Alpha readership upon the request of one reader of the July article.

PAM provided a live server link in that comment by @lynn52nav which we are keeping as handy reference for readers of our articles (and also to serve as performance attribution "anchor"). Note, however, that the models illustrate with "normalized" format (which presents all the data with a horizontal bias, for ease in the comparison of regression residuals). Therefore, the subsequent actual index performance and the normalized data may diverge in their trend bias.

We keep that live server link here.

What exacerbates the situation is that the current liquidity profile has been waning during the period from late July to late August, a time window that has historically been dangerous for risk assets. And this is why:

The late July-early September is a seasonally dangerous period for risk assets because all the major sources of systemic financial liquidity (fiscal and monetary) are receding at that time frame, as shown by the chart below.

How did the July 20 forecasts perform in real-market, real-time, real-dollars mode?

Those forecasts should have delivered fantastic performance for those following our (slightly delayed) market reports published at the PAM blog. Many blog readers (not members of PAM) continue to thank us for those reports, although we have no idea how those readers fared in their investments.

We give out information freely (part of PAM's mission to strike back at the Masters of the Universe -- the MOTUs), but the truth is that we have no input on how they should use the information provided. And the reality is that precision in entry and exit of leveraged trades can make a world of difference. The difference can be as stark as making 100% year-to-date versus 1,400% ytd performance. Personally, I spend three-quarters of my analytics time to fine-tuning likely entry into and exit out of trades. Grueling, but that effort has paid off in spades.

There are no such doubts as to the impact of those forecasts on the balance sheets of PAM members, as well as to PAM Itself. The spectacular bull run of the Russell 2000 and Nasdaq 100 indices in July (see chart below), allowed PAM and the community to fully milk the bull phase up the recent top of the seasonal liquidity (and market) peak.

That shows up clearly in the July numbers.

PAM made actual dollar profits of $20.392 million from July 1 to July 31 (spreadsheet here) on a $2 million+ margin capital.

We eclipsed the (previously) historic (for PAM) performance of June 2020, which broke our self-imposed $10 million profit target for one month for the first time ($14,079,999.56).

That brought the January 1 to July 30 2020 performance to $53,072,664.76 (on a $2 million+ margin capital), with year-to-date performance of 2,342.57% (or 4,379.80% annualized) on 625-75 win-loss in those trades.

The continuing impact of the PAM performance during these periods on the community's veteran investors was immense. Many members continue to tell us that their new investment performance, under PAM's guidance, as "life-changing." We revel in what one veteran member (with 35-year investment experience) famously said publicly that "No PAM member is poor." We have created a chat forum for what we call "PAM millionaires" where they can share good investment tips as a way of giving back to the community. We add members to that Forum almost every month.

In summary: a market correction is due very, very soon; we just need to determine how deep it would be

A market inflection point lower is upon us. The graph of S&P 500 graph below shows how devastating sell-offs in August-September could be. Based on historical averages, it would be easy to see the lows of June or the lows of May, even with run-of-the-mill bear phases, which we expect to commence very soon.

Moreover, this year, at this juncture, something is different. There are conditions this time around which could make a bad seasonality feature a lot, lot worse. The Fed has started to tighten up Quantitative Easing (implementing Quantitative Tightening, in a sense). Fiscal outlays will be lower, and money supply also declines soon (illustrated in a previous chart) -- in aggregate, a triple whammy for risk assets this coming August-early September time window.

The 2020 SOMA Transactions and Fed Bank Reserves have fallen sharply (as shown in the chart of Fed balance sheets items, above). And every time these variables decline, very bad things happen to risk assets. While risk assets have meantime hewed to historical seasonal patterns, it is silly to believe that there will be no impact from such large change-over in liquidity flows. As in all things systemic liquidity, it is all a matter of time lag -- the hammer will eventually catch up.

History also bears out fears for August -- historical return in SPX has been negative during August and in May, as well. From 1985 to 2019, the seasonal trend in August has been marked by sharp declines during the late part of the month.

However, though we don't believe that the risk asset markets can continue to ignore the collapsing current liquidity situation, but we still have no idea how long a sell-off would last. The modality of the Fed's support for the market represents the primary unknown and challenge. The Fed indicated that market support will not be withdrawn right away, but will QE be increased accordingly if the market suffers a sharp decline? Will the Fed defer to partisan politics and pause QE 4 just before the November presidential elections?

The answers to these questions will play a large role in shaping up the profile of the next bear phase transition, which we believe will commence very soon, as soon as the third week of August. Our base case is a seasonal decline, but it is prudent to prepare for something worse than a bad seasonal bear phase.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SQQQ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.