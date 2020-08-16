Mortgage Insurers: The Way To Play Housing

If foreclosures are up to half as bad as feared, the stocks of MGIC (MTG), Radian (RDN), Essent (ESNT) and National Mortgage (NMIH) are doubles from here.

A cash analysis of the MIs shows that implied in their stock prices are 15% or greater home foreclosure rates due to the pandemic.

That has left the MIs' valuations well below that of their housing compatriots.

While housing stocks homebuilders and online realtors have done well this year, mortgage insurers - MIs - have been poor performers.

Housing has been a surprising bright spot in the current pandemic-induced economic depression. While Q2 GDP fell by 22% annualized during the first half of 2020, here are the latest housing numbers:

Home prices rose by 4% annualized through May of this year, and were flat in May versus April, according to the latest Case-Shiller home price index.

New home sales were 776,000 annualized during June, the highest number over the past year, according to the Census Bureau.

Existing home sales were 4.7 million annualized during June, below the 5.4 million run rate a year prior, but a nice bounce from the 3.8 million annualized in May, according to the National Association of Realtors.

That means good news for housing stocks, yes? And by housing stocks in this report I refer to homebuilders, online realtors and private mortgage insurers, or MIs. For some yes, for some no, as this chart shows:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Why the huge disparity in stock outcomes this year? It just doesn’t make sense to me, and hopefully to you after you read this piece. I’ve publicly suggested shorts on Redfin (RDFN) and Zillow (Z). Here I focus on my buy recommendations on the MIs – MGIC (MTG), Radian (RDN), Essent (ESNT) and National Mortgage (NMIH). Buy one or buy all; they’re fundamentals are far more similar than disparate.

Comparing housing sub-sector valuations

Comparing builders, realtors (and New Age realtors to boot) and MIs is tough job because their business dynamics are so different. I therefore need two valuation metrics, with added explanations:

Sources: Company financial reports, Yahoo Finance

Price to sales valuations vary drastically – the MIs are trading at about 3x sales, the homebuilders at 1x and the online realtors at an astonishing 11x. Note that I exclude Zillow and Redfin’s home flipping revenues, because they almost certainly will never make money in this venture. The higher sales multiple of the MIs versus the builder is explained by the normal profit margin on those sales. For example, in 2019, while D.R. Horton generated an after-tax profit margin of 9%, MGIC was at 56%. Which means that the online realtors must have a really big profit margin to justify their sales multiples, right? Of course not; they both lost money. But again, a story for another day.

Price to earnings also varies. The homebuilders’ 10 multiple on ’21 expected earnings is about normal for that industry. The online realtors are expected to still lose money next year, so of course there is no P/E. The MIs are at a low 7 P/E on average, on earnings that still expect elevated loss provisions due to the pandemic.

On both measures, then, Mr. Market appears to expect:

Homebuilders to see business as usual.

to see business as usual. The online realtors to maintain an Amazon-like flight path for this decade and beyond.

to maintain an Amazon-like flight path for this decade and beyond. The mortgage insurers to take a beating from the pandemic.

How bad of a beating does Ms. Market think the mortgage insurers are heading for? For that answer, we’ll turn to a cash analysis (patent pending).

A mortgage insurer cash analysis.

Those who know me know the esteem, nay veneration, in which I hold the accounting profession. Yet its greatest invention, accrual accounting, can sometimes be misleading. Today is one of those times for mortgage insurers.

For example, National Mortgage (NMIH) reported Q2 EPS of $0.36 versus $0.74 a year ago. The culprit for the earnings decline is obvious – an increased provision for insurance claims, from $3 million to $34 million, in response to the current economic woes. Actual cash claims paid during Q2 were $2 million. So why specifically a $32 million non-cash extra charge? There is no rock-solid reason. Management knows homeowner defaults and therefore claims payments will increase, so it added to its reserve for future losses. But why not $10 million? Or $100 million? I therefore don’t see how the $0.36 EPS reported this quarter tells me much about National Mortgage’s fair stock price.

An alternative valuation measure that makes sense to me in this environment is a cash analysis. It consists of three parts:

1. Net cash on the balance sheet, which is investments plus cash balances less debt. As an insurer of a long-tailed policy, The MIs have lots of investments. For example, MGIC has $5.4 billion, or nearly $16 per share of net cash.

2. The present value of cash earnings. I calculated first half 2020 cash earnings by making three adjustments to reported earnings. First, I replaced the claims provision with actual claims paid. Second, I ignored investment gains and losses. Third, I subtracted investment income, which is the result of the net cash already reflected above. Then I annualized the result.

Next, I calculated a present value of these earnings. Two assumptions are needed here. One is the assumed growth rate of cash earnings. I used 3% a year, in line with my nominal GDP growth assumption. Another is the discount rate at which I reduce future earnings to a present value. I used 15%. That’s a very high number, meaning a very conservative valuation.

3. Estimated total claims payments due to the Pandemic Recession. Here I calculated Mr. Market’s implied estimate by adding (1) and (2) above and subtracting the current stock price.

Here is the result of my hard work:

Source: Company financial reports

You can see that the assumed claims payment rate averages about 14%. The MIs’ current stock prices therefore assume that more than one in seven homeowners will lose their homes because of the Pandemic. I say “more than” because the MIs have purchased a lot of reinsurance coverage that will reduce their losses materially in a disaster scenario. That assumed foreclosure rate is well worse than following the Great Recession. Mr. Market’s view is even more extreme considering the facts that underwriting quality is dramatically better today than in ’07 and housing is currently in shortage today rather than in significant excess in ’07. And probably even more extreme considering my conservative 15% discount rate. Using a 12% discount rate takes the assumed claims rate to 17%.

Summing up – The housing sub-sector views clash. The MIs are by far the cheapest housing play.

Can you imagine a scenario where 15%+ of homeowners get foreclosed, yet home sales and new home construction remain normal? Not me.

If investors are right about the MIs and foreclosures soar over the next few years, home sales and construction will almost certainly sag. In which case, homebuilder Pulte Homes’ current $45 stock price should be a lot closer to its $10 housing bust bottom. And even the magical online realtor stock prices could fall. For example, if home sales are flat going forward rather than my 3% growth forecast, my net present value for Redfin falls from $9 to $6.

So let’s say that actual Pandemic-related defaults are only half Mrs. Market’s current assumption. Then the MI stocks are roughly doubles from here. You want to play housing? The MIs are the way to play it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTG, NMIH, RDN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short Redfin and Zillow