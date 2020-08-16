There are three possible outcomes for investors to consider.

PPL has announced that it wishes to sell its UK operations.

PPL Corporation’s (PPL) announcement that it is seeking a buyer for its UK electricity distribution network (Western Power Distribution) has caused speculation, both as to possible companies interested in the business as well in the stock price of PPL itself.

Source: Westernpower.co.uk

The announcement itself certainly caught speculators’ attention. On Friday, August 7, PPL stock closed at $27.14 per share. By Monday, it jumped as high as $29.26 before closing on Friday, August 14, at $29.05. Altogether, a 7% rise in one week. Not bad for a utility stock.

The volume of shares traded also increased with 4.9 million shares traded on August 7 and 8.9 million traded on August 10, the day of the public announcement.

The announcement overshadowed the company’s actual earnings announcement where the quarterly GAAP earnings and revenue fell below expectations although its non-GAAP earnings were in-line.

Now that PPL has publicly announced its intentions, investors can only speculate on the outcome of PPL’s efforts.

Seaport Global, an investment bank with headquarters in both New York and London, believes that Berkshire Hathaway might be interested in the UK operations. Last year there were reports that PPL was seeking a merger with Avangrid, which is controlled by Iberdrola, S.A., a Spanish multinational electric utility company.

Of course, PPL will entertain all offers as stated in their recent earnings presentation.

Source: PPL Q2 Earnings Presentation

3 Possible Outcomes

Significantly, Western Power Distribution is a large contributor to PPL’s operations.

In 2019, PPL accounted for 56% of PPL’s net income and 39% of PPL’s assets. So, whatever the outcome it will have an important bearing on PPL’s future. There appears to be three possible outcomes to PPL’s efforts to sell WPD.

PPL sells their UK operations for cash

If PPL can receive an acceptable cash offer for their UK holdings, they can pay down their considerable long-term debt, which currently totals more than $23 billion.

Source: PPL Q2 Earnings Presentation

PPL also promised that if they received the money they would also “return capital to shareholders”, although they were not specific in how that would be accomplished.

Of course, the danger of using cash to pay down debt is that it would leave the company as a much smaller corporation with less debt, which could make for a much more valuable company.

Less debt is not so much a danger to shareholders as it would be to current management. Cash-rich companies are vulnerable to takeover speculation, which current management would most likely oppose.

The only way to avoid that vulnerability is to quickly spend that cash by acquiring other assets, which leads us to the second option.

PPL uses their UK operations to obtain U.S.-based holdings either for cash or as a swap

Swapping the UK holdings for U.S.-based operations would allow PPL to maintain its corporate size, while essentially transferring its UK holdings to the U.S.

Unlikely that a company like Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) would be willing to swap assets, it is more likely that some reappearance of a deal with Avangrid/Iberdrola could be arranged.

Avangrid (AGR) is proud of its renewable energy generation business, but it also controls regulated utilities in several different states.

Source: Avangrid.com

PPL could swap for one or more of these U.S.-based utilities or even buy one or more utility companies, if they received the proceeds from the UK operations in cash.

Depending on the utility obtained, this could leave shareholders less vulnerable to exchange risk but still in control of a good-size public utility company. Avangrid’s Maine and New York operations have had problems with customer relations, so Avangrid might be more than willing to swap out either or both of those utilities to better concentrate on its renewable energy generation business.

Similarly, if PPL received cash, PPL could go hunting for a mid-size utility in the $5 billion price range either in the Northeast or elsewhere in the U.S. Readers can use their imaginations to come up with possible lists.

PPL keeps their UK operations

It can’t be overlooked that there is a third option. PPL could not receive the price desired for WPD and decide to keep the holdings for a better time.

The UK is going through an uncertain time now as the deadline for a deal with the EU comes on December 31, 2020.

The combination of Covid-19 and the uncertainties of the future are slowing the UK economy. According to the Financial Times, the UK is suffering through one of the deepest recessions in Europe.

Source: UK Government

Ofgem, the United Kingdom’s utility regulator, is reviewing utility tariffs for WPD, and it is likely they will be requiring a lower rate than is currently enjoyed by WPD.

That makes PPL’s hunt for an acceptable sale price more difficult.

In that case, it may make sense for PPL to hold onto WPD and hope for an economic recovery in the UK that will both increase electricity usage and make regulators more agreeable to rates.

That leaves shareholders with the current configuration, a large pile of debt, and most likely a drop in the share price once the speculators find that the sale has fallen through.

Conclusion

With this level of uncertainty, shareholders and future investors need to consider their risk tolerance.

In a best-case scenario, PPL gets top dollar for WPD and/or swaps it for a favorable utility in the U.S. while being able to pay down debt before interest rates rise.

Worst-case, events overtake the PPL initiative, interest rates on the debt climb while the UK economy continues in a long-term decline, and WPD (and PPL) is worth less next year than this year.

I haven’t mentioned PPL’s dividend, which is currently about 5.7% at present levels.

That 5.7% dividend does not come free. It is payment for investors willing to stick with the stock through this time of uncertainty.

If the company cannot maintain that dividend level (whether it is because of its debt level, decreasing value of its UK operations, or for whatever reason), the stock price could suffer an almost-certain collapse given the other uncertainties facing PPL.

The risk-reward ratio is compelling for patient investors willing to accept the possible downside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.