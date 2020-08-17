We're more than two-thirds of the way through the Q2 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and junior producer K92 Mining (OTCQX:KNTNF) is one of the most recent names to report. Despite COVID-19-related challenges, the company had an exceptional Q2, with record quarterly gold production at costs well below the industry average. These solid operational results helped the company generate record revenue and operating cash flow of $30.3 million. However, while K92 Mining is one of the most attractive names in the sector from a growth and margin standpoint, I believe the trade is getting a little crowded short term, with the stock now more than 60% above its 300-day moving average. Therefore, I do not believe it's wise to chase the stock above $5.30, and I would view any rallies above $5.50 before October as an opportunity to book some profits.

K92 Mining released its Q2 results last week and reported record quarterly production of 26,847 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs], up 37% year over year. These exceptional operational results combined with a higher gold (GLD) price helped the junior gold producer generate record revenue of $47.9 million, an increase of 105% from the same period last year. Unfortunately, despite the impressive performance, K92 will have a hard time meeting its FY2020 production guidance of 115,000 GEOs due to COVID-19 delaying the start-up of the Stage II Expansion. The good news is that this does nothing to dent the long-term picture for the company, and if anything, the Stage III Expansion announced last month suggests that this is a mere blip compared to the massive production growth expected between now and H2 2023. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

As we can see from the chart above, K92 Mining has seen steady growth in quarterly production over the past two years, with the two-quarter average continuing to trend higher for several quarters. The two-quarter average of quarterly GEO production is used to smooth out any single quarter due to plant shutdowns or minor setbacks, and we can see it hit a new high in Q2 2020 of 23,391 GEOs. The continued solid operational performance was driven by record mill throughput in Q2 with improved feed grades. Meanwhile, the new gravity circuit, secondary crusher, and process control system now complete as of August. The only larger pieces left to complete the Stage II Expansion are the final ramp-up to 1,100 tonnes per day, and the start of the new twin incline portals. As of the most recent estimates, the Stage 2 commissioning is expected to be complete by the end of Q3, setting up a massive Q4 for the company.

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis)

If we dig into the operational results a little closer, we can see that K92 Mining had beats across the board. As shown above, mine productivity, throughput, feed grade, gold production, and all-in sustaining costs all improved year over year. As the above table shows, mill throughput hit a new record of 49,300 tonnes processed, a 30% increase from the same period last year. Meanwhile, feed grades came in at 17.6 grams per tonne gold, well above the 16.7 grams per tonne gold feed grade in Q2 2019. Finally, ore mined was up just over 5% to 37,754 tonnes, despite a very challenging quarter with a much larger emphasis placed on social distancing to avoid COVID-19 spread at the mine. To date, the company has no cases to report and has been relatively unaffected by the pandemic.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Given the record operating results across the board, it's no surprise that revenue got a massive boost, coming in at $47.9~ million, up 105% year over year. Meanwhile, operating cash flow increased by over 135% sequentially to $23.2~ million, driven by a much higher gold price of $1,631/oz vs. $1,258/oz in the prior-year quarter. Based on current spot prices hovering above $1,800/oz, it's very likely we'll have yet another record quarter in Q3 for operating cash flow and revenue, even though production could be a little lower due to putting the final touches on the Stage II Expansion. This is because the 14% higher gold price as of the current Q3 average spot price should offset any 10-15% drop in quarterly GEO production sequentially.

(Source: Company Website)

Finally, if we look at costs in the quarter, they remain at industry-leading levels and they dropped an additional 3% year over year to $678/oz. The slightly lower all-in sustaining costs were due to lower sustaining capital in the period ($1.60 million vs. $1.82 million) and higher gold sales. If we look at strictly cash costs, they were up 4% in the quarter from $572/oz to $596/oz, though these figures are still well below the industry average of $970/oz. As we can see in the table below, K92 Mining was ranked 7th out of 60 gold producers from a cost standpoint in FY2019, and even if costs were to increase to $750/oz this year, this would still leave K92 Mining in the lowest quartile of the sector. Therefore, for investors looking for a rare combination of industry-leading margins and production growth in the sector, K92 Mining is undoubtedly one of the top-5 ideas.

(Source: Author's Chart)

While it was an outstanding quarter operationally, I'd be remiss not to mention the Stage III Expansion outlined in a Preliminary Economic Assessment, which came out in late July. The study envisions average annual production of 318,000 GEOs per year at all-in sustaining costs below $500/oz. The initial capital cost to upgrade to 1 million tonnes per annum throughput rate is a very modest $125 million, which K92 should have no problem financing. This is because it's generating over $80 million in operating cash flow per year at current gold prices, with the Stage II expansion capital already spent. Assuming we see a Positive Feasibility Study to confirm the recent PEA, this could nearly triple K92 Mining's annual GEO production by late 2023. Given the preliminary metrics and projections for Stage III, this would be a Tier-1 asset as there are not many mines worldwide capable of producing over 300,000 ounces of gold per year at below $500/oz. Therefore, for long-term investors, there's a lot to like here.

So, why not pay up for the stock at $5.30?

(Source: TC2000.com)

While K92 Mining is clearly an industry-leading in terms of organic growth potential and margins, it is beginning to get a little ahead of itself short term, up nearly 140% in just eight months. This has left K92 Mining more than 60% above its 300-day moving average (blue line), and this has been a tricky spot for the stock long term. As the blue boxes above show, the stock has rarely made further upside progress over the short-term after hitting similar overbought levels, and it's often corrected to shake out some weak hands. Therefore, while the fundamentals may suggest that it's time to pay up for the stock, the technicals indicate some caution would be wise at current levels.

(Source: Company Presentation)

K92 Mining has put up a solid performance in H1 2020, with the only negative being the expected miss on FY2020 guidance due to COVID-19-related delays. While this isn't ideal and will dampen what should have been significant production growth year over year, the Stage III Expansion plans and continued operational performance has more than offset the short-term loss of production ounces expected this year. However, with the stock up 140% year to date and more than 60% above its 300-day moving average, I do not believe this is the time to be adding exposure to the stock, regardless of if it's an industry leader. Therefore, while I continue to see long-term upside, I believe any rallies above $5.50 before October would be an opportunity to take some profits.

