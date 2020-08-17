It has been a crazy year in the stock market. I don't know what the story will be when looking back years from now. Depending on who you listen to, we are in a tech bubble, we are in a fundamentally new economy that will no longer allow for stock market crashes (really), we are living in a disconnected stock market, etc. It's times like these that test investors' focus and discipline nearly as much as a plunging bear market. One thing that stands out to me is the current market bifurcation. There are those companies that are perceived as benefitting from the pandemic, and those that have been negatively impacted. When looking at valuations across the board, there are companies that are trading at nosebleed levels on made-up multiples and those trading for pennies on the dollar under the expectation that life never resembles 2019 ever again. As always, the truth is likely somewhere in the middle.

I own both growth and value stocks, since I don't believe that I would be doing myself any favors by limiting my stock purchases based on a particular discipline. However, deep down, I am a value investor, and that's why ViacomCBS (NYSE:VIAC) remains my top pick.

The stock is up 20% from when I last wrote on the company, which hasn't changed my investment thesis at all. I wanted to write an update based on the stock's recent earnings, price performance, and some interesting news relevant to the company in the past few weeks.

Like any good value investment, the sky is not perfectly rosy for VIAC. The company is saddled with a large debt load, its leadership has been plagued by Hollywood-level drama, and its grip on traditional pay-TV becomes less valuable by the year.

However, considering the whole, an investment in VIAC today is one based on a reversion to the mean from this horrible year. Advertising spend will return to linear TV as the entertainment industry grows more and more fragmented. Sports will come back and America will soldier on. However, VIAC will not be the same company on the other side. The market is notoriously short-sighted, so I'm not surprised that VIAC's current valuation is depressed despite a likely recovery starting later this year and into next. What is surprising is how little stock is being placed in the company's streaming strategy. I think that VIAC is uniquely positioned to leverage its massive content library into meaningful profit growth in the new age of entertainment consumption. This is not reflected in the company's valuation, which means that an investment today is two-pronged. A return to normal will drive significant returns for brave investors today. Adding to that, if VIAC is able to effectively relaunch and expand its streaming footprint, the stock could easily be repriced 2-3X higher over the coming years on growing earnings. That's not my base case, but the upside is there.

Recent Earnings

Q2 earnings weren't great. I'll preface it with that, but understanding that across the entire market, most companies have been hurt in some form by the pandemic. Although the country isn't out of the woods yet, there are some "green shoots" showing now as the hope is that the worst is past. Revenues overall were down 12% for the company, including a 27% drop in advertising. Management is projecting Q2 as the bottom in terms of advertising revenue, with each month in the quarter showing sequential growth.

What's important to remember here is that ViAC still has reach in over 190M broadcast homes, or over 2.7B cumulative TV homes, so it is a prime recipient of advertising spend. A key component of my investment thesis in the company is that a reversion to the mean will occur as sports come back and the country returns to a degree of normalcy.

Growth in streaming revenues overcame losses in pay TV subscribers, with affiliate revenues growing 2%. However, as expected, theater revenues were down 98%, which was another pain point for the company. Of note, the CEO Bob Bakish spoke to VIAC's strategy regarding filmed entertainment going forward on the recent earnings call:

First, we do continue to move films later to save them for what we believe will be a healthier environment in '21. You saw us do that most recently with A Quiet Place Part II and Top Gun: Maverick. We've also monetized some films, yes, with streamers, which allows us to get a return on our investment now. But importantly, it allows us to avoid putting even more product into a '21 that's starting to look pretty full. You saw that with Lovebirds as an example. We also decided to use a film franchise strategically, and that's deploying SpongeBob: Sponge on the Run exclusively in the U.S. against our super service relaunch in early '21 after a short PVOD window. And then to your questions about PVOD, we really are in sort of a COVID rules phase of the business right now, where studios, including Paramount, are doing some things they wouldn't normally do because theaters are closed. Know we remain committed to theatrical and believe a lot of this reverts once the world normalizes. But we do believe the actual windows will probably shorten, and some of these new monetization paths, including both strategic ones and others, probably will become more confident.

On the streaming front, user growth was impressive. PlutoTV, the #1 free TV streaming service in America, grew its users by 61%, obviously riding COVID tailwinds, and management now projects the service to reach 30M MAU's by year-end. Paid subscribers (it isn't broken out by the company) grew by 74% and is now forecast to reach 18M by the end of the year.

Looking above, CBS and Showtime are small compared to the majors in the space. However, the numbers do require some explanation. Netflix (NYSE:NFLX) is the true behemoth in the space, while Prime Video comes with an Amazon (NYSE:AMZN) Prime membership. Disney+ (NYSE:DIS) exploded out of the gate with potentially the best timing any company could have had, and Hulu has operated for some time in the space. CBS All Access has been mismanaged for years, in my opinion, and it appears that management feels the same way.

VIAC is planning a rebranding of the service now that CBS and Viacom content have been combined. Rumor has it that the service will be called Paramount+, which I do like better than All Access, and the sheer amount of content brought to bear will likely push VIAC into a more respectable position on the leaderboard of streaming subscribers. A major component of my bull case for the company expects that this relaunch and international expansion will work as a positive catalyst over the next year. I don't fully believe that most consumers know how much of the content they enjoy on a daily basis came from VIAC studios. Yellowstone is a show I've been hearing about lately, which comes from VIAC, as did 13 Reasons Why (a big hit for Netflix), Jack Ryan for Amazon, Catch-22 for Hulu, Defending Jacob for Apple+ on top of the obvious ones like South Park, CSI, Big Bang Theory, etc.

The company's success with Pluto TV gives the company a significant reach among cord-cutters, as well. The service boasts a CSI channel and a Star Trek: The Next Generation channel, among many others. Here is Mr. Bakish again, speaking on the service:

The reality is no other U.S. FAST asset can touch the combination of Pluto's 100,000-plus hours of high-quality content, which we built through a combination of assets we own and these innovative revenue share-based models that we use with third parties. It's on over 30 devices and platforms. You name it. If it's significant, Pluto's there. We're rapidly expanding the distribution. We talked about these 80 million devices that are coming through new partnerships with Verizon, TiVo and LG not only adds to the expansive base we're already building through Amazon, Roku, Comcast, Viveo and more. And many of those have preferred placement and/or built-in carriage. And by the way, we got more deals coming in the pipeline, which is going to take these numbers up higher. Importantly, we're -- to the ad question, we're rapidly monetizing it. Pluto TV benefits both from programmatic flow and from direct ViacomCBS ad relationships. As a result, that business has grown dramatically. And as I said, it's bounced back to pre-COVID growth levels already. And now we're building an integrated ecosystem where Pluto's platform will feed our pay offerings. Now to your question on EyeQ, it's worth noting that Pluto TV is really a cornerstone of EyeQ, which, for those of you that missed it, we announced this week. EyeQ is a new ad platform, which will reach premium viewing audiences across the ViacomCBS portfolio. And here, we're talking about over 50 million monthly full episode users. So super high-quality advertising base.

If Pluto TV was a stand-alone company, what kind of multiple do you think the market would be assigning it? Now consider the fact that it carries the weight of VIAC's reach, content, and industry leadership behind it. I expect the service to continue to expand its reach and monetization abilities, which will pay significant dividends.

The Content

I wrote in my last article about the importance of content. As media mogul Sumner Redstone once said, "content is king", and VIAC has it in spades.

In broadcast, CBS finished the season as America's most watched network for the 12th straight year. CBS was #1 in all key dayparts for the third season, with the most watched drama and most watched news program in prime, the top 5 comedies and the #1 late night show, plus 7 of the top 8 new series. We also maintained our leadership as the #1 cable portfolio and share of TV viewing across all key demos, with more top 30 cable networks than any other media family. Nickelodeon was #1 with kids 2 to 11 for the 20th consecutive quarter and owned all of the top 10 original series. MTV had its best second quarter ratings performance in 2 years, and Comedy Central marked its 13th straight quarter of year-over-year share growth. And Showtime had the top show on premium cable for 2 consecutive quarters and the top 3 premium scripted series so far this year. Source

Although licensing the company's content can backfire as VIAC attempts to build some level of exclusivity in its streaming platforms, it currently accounts for nearly half of the company's revenue and shows the desirability of the content as various company's try to build out their streaming offerings. The initial strategy for the company was to act as the arms dealer in the streaming wars. This strategy has morphed, obviously, and now it more geared towards putting as much content in front of as many people as possible.

With that, the company now has deals with Peacock (NYSE:CMCSA), YouTubeTV (NYSE:GOOGL)(NYSE:GOOG), Dish Network, SlingTV, and a recently signed agreement with Apple TV+ (NYSE:AAPL). The company's streaming offerings are also sold through the Amazon Prime app. Additionally, the company just licensed South Park to HBO Max (NYSE:T) for $500M, which is more revenue than the company made on its streaming offerings in the quarter.

There is plenty of demand for quality VIAC content, and as the streaming service relaunch looms and the company starts launching more and more content exclusively, this could be a huge driver of growth for the service. The new SpongeBob movie, Sponge on the Loose, is already slated for exclusive release on the service, and I expect to see plenty more as it gets closer.

Key Risks

A key risk for the business is what happens this fall with regards to the virus. Although this doesn't impact my long-term thesis, it could push the timeline out further as it would take advertising revenue longer to rebound. Although management stated that golf has seen a 25% spike in viewership compared to last year, there are fundamental issues still being tackled today regarding a return for football. I am a firm believer that the NFL will play and work through any issues as they arise, likely better than the MLB has done, but college is a different story. VIAC has broadcast contracts for the SEC, which is the most likely conference to move forward with a season, and I expect viewership to be exceptionally strong, as college football is a kind of comfort food for people who haven't had much to enjoy these past few months. However, anything can happen, and there is no guarantee that sports won't be delayed or materially impacted from here.

Additionally, Sumner Redstone passed this last week. Although he no longer played a role in the business, his passing has changed the ownership structure somewhat for the company. The Class A shares are 80% owned by a 7-member trust, which by accounts cited by the WSJ, are still mostly under the control of his daughter, Shari Redstone. However, there are rumors floating around about potential acquisitions, a potential sale, and potential activist investors. I'd urge you to read up on some of the backstory and rumors swirling around the company below.

Some light reading:

Shari Redstone's Path to Power

Shari Redstone Already Held Reins of Family Business Before Her Father Died

Activist Investor May Be on Prowl for Viacom: Gordon Haskett

Byer's Market: NBC News

I won't include any of this as part of my base case investment thesis, but I will say that it's likely that VIAC will be sold off to a larger entity in the coming years. Apparently, Shari Redstone and Bob Bakish think VIAC is undervalued. I agree. Therefore, the most likely outcome is that the company continues to execute on its strategic initiatives until the market comes to its senses and assigns a higher valuation to the company. Once the company is on somewhat firmer footing, a sale would be from a position of strength and would maximize shareholder value.

As I mentioned before, VIAC is saddled with debt. The company recently issued $4.5B in new debt, paid down $2.8B in closer maturities, and now has no maturities due until 2022 and a $3.5B undrawn revolver. Because of this, I'm not a supporter of VIAC seeking additional acquisitions. In my opinion, the company has adequate content and scale to leverage significant returns, and further leveraging would be unwise. However, the company does generate adequate cash flows to cover both the dividend and to pay down debt, which management has stated as an objective moving forward.

Looking at the company's recent valuation on FAST Graphs, the price appears to be materially below both the 15X earnings line and its average valuation. Confirmation comes from the dividend yield being significantly higher today than it was previously.

Looking at a long-term graph, it's important to notice that VIAC's issues didn't begin with COVID. I don't believe that management was making the right decisions for the long-term future of the business, and shareholders have suffered. All time highs have been in the distant rear-view mirror, coming in early 2017.

Based on what happens, there are a wide range of outcomes for this company. If management bungles the streaming shift but advertising revenues return as expected, the status quo will return and VIAC will be a middling investment with likely excellent returns over the next 2 years followed by underperformance. I expect that it would result in a share price of ~$40 per share based on depressed earnings levels and a base case earnings growth. The bear case would be a material acceleration in every major trend plaguing the company. Sports cancellations, failures across streaming, and significant pay TV subscriber cancellations could lead to a languishing share price. However, if both of the catalysts work in investors' favor, which I do believe they will, investors could hit a home run investing here, with ~45% annualized total return over the next 3 years.

Average analyst estimates have earnings per share for $4.11 this year and $4.55 next year. That leads to a P/E ratio of 6.67X this year's earnings and 6X forward earnings. For perspective, trailing earnings, with advertising at normal levels, put today's multiple at ~5.5X earnings. Ultimately, this is too cheap for what this company has to offer, even if it is just as an acquisition target, which I don't believe to be the case. While I'm waiting for the company to reprice, (it's in a nice solid uptrend currently and just crossed the 200 day MA, if that matters to you) I will also enjoy the 3.5% dividend yield well covered by free cash flow.

As always, do your own due diligence, and please let me know what you think in the comments section below, which is one of my favorite parts about Seeking Alpha.

