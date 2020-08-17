Top Buys From The Best Money Managers (Q2 2020)

Several common themes appear when you look at what the top portfolio managers have been buying during the second quarter of the year.

Focusing on the very best ideas, I reviewed which stocks appear the most in the top five holdings of the best hedge funds at the end of June.

Several stocks stand out when we look at the form 13F of some of the best-performing hedge funds.

On August 14th, institutional investment managers with more than $100 million AUM disclosed their positions at the end of Q2 2020.

At the end of each quarter, hedge fund managers who have more than $100 million in assets under management have to reveal their portfolio positions within 45 days as part of their 13F filing. The deadline for the second quarter of 2020 reports was August 14th.

Last month, The SEC has proposed an amendment to Form 13F that would exempt from filing all money managers with less than $3.5 billion in applicable securities. According to the Harvard Law School forum, increasing the threshold would slash the number of reporting filers by 90%, from 5,089 to 550. This would naturally take a toll on market transparency, though it remains to be seen if this proposal will go through.

For the time being, the threshold is unchanged and the 13F reports are in. I had once again the opportunity to review many reports. As always, it's a special treat to be able to see where some of the best money managers in the world have put their dollars to work. It's always helpful to see the highest convictions of those who have been among the most successful at generating alpha over the years.

The vast majority of these funds charge both a management fee (1% to 4% annually, 2% being standard) and a performance fee (typically 20% of the fund's profits every year). However, the relevance of the two and 20 structure has been waning. Some of these hedge funds have the track record to justify high fees, but it makes little sense for the masses when you can get exposure to excellent rule-based and thematic ETFs almost for free.

While I would personally refrain from investing my own capital in any of these funds given their prohibitive cost structure, I believe 13F filings can be a valuable source of new ideas and frameworks for my own portfolio allocation.

After all, several of these funds have a long-term view and hold their positions for much more than a quarter. You can take the best out of your favorite portfolio managers and build a portfolio that is lagging their trading strategy only by a few weeks. For free.

All this being said, the amount of funds and data available can be overwhelming. How to choose which funds to follow and which ones to ignore? How to separate the wheat from the chaff?

My goal here was to build a list of carefully curated hedge funds and see if I can identify some trends emerging from what they are buying and holding at the very top of their portfolios.

Let's dig into the details.

Methodology for selecting the top hedge funds

I selected a list of 20 hedge funds among the best-performing according to TipRanks. Their methodology to determine the best hedge funds is based on the alpha generated compared to the S&P 500 (SPY):

TipRanks uses [13F] information to determine how each hedge fund performed in comparison to other hedge funds and to the S&P 500. Top hedge funds are determined by those that generate the highest return based on their stock portfolio."

Using strong track record and performance is the most objective way to select the best funds. If I want to learn something, I would rather learn from the very best performers, indeed.

A case could be made that you specifically want to avoid the portfolio allocation of the best-performing funds because of an eventual reversion to the mean. Such a reasoning would have some merit if the goal here were to pick a hedge fund to invest my money in.

Instead, today we are trying to find common themes and individual stocks that have been identified by several top-performing money managers. In this context, I believe that past track record is an excellent way to curate the list of money managers to follow closely.

I also selected some of the recurring names popping up on my Twitter feed and shared by other growth investors I highly regard. I'm sure many readers will be familiar with several of these names, since most of them have a spectacular track record over the years.

Here are the hedge funds I ended up with:

What top hedge funds were holding at the end of June

Before we look at what the top hedge funds were buying in Q2, let's focus first on what was sitting at the very top of their portfolios at the end of June 2020.

Here is a summary of the top 5 holdings by fund:

Source: WhaleWisdom. Chart by App Economy Insights. Stocks appearing only once in the chart: AMT, MCO, ORLY, DIS, ZM, UBER, PDD, EXPE, POST, SCHW, UNH, HLF, GDS, EDU, MOMO, CMCSA, APO, BRK.B, WIX, UPWK, AYX, APPN, AAXN, FSLY, WORK, MTCH, TWLO, TEAM, COUP, ADBE, TSLA, ILMN, SPOT, IDXX, INTU, PEP, NVDA, SPT, ZEN.

If we rank companies by the number of times they appear in the top five holdings of the selected hedge funds and only keep the ones that appear at least twice, the following list emerges.

Source: App Economy Insights

Company # of times in top 5 holdings % of funds Amazon (AMZN) 11 55% Microsoft (MSFT) 7 35% Facebook (FB) 7 35% PayPal (PYPL) 4 20% Visa (V) 4 20% JD.com (JD) 3 15% Salesforce (CRM) 3 15% Sea Limited (SE) 3 15% Shopify (SHOP) 3 15% Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) 3 15% Netflix (NFLX) 3 15% Smartsheet (SMAR) 2 10% Mastercard (MA) 2 10% Apple (AAPL) 2 10% Alibaba (BABA) 2 10% ServiceNow (NOW) 2 10%

If you have been investing in growth companies over the past decade, this list should be no surprise. The very best money managers naturally have some of the very best-performing stocks at the top of their portfolio.

I've separated these stocks into three main categories:

Mega-cap tech FAANMG (FB, AMZN, AAPL, NFLX, MSFT, GOOG)

(FB, AMZN, AAPL, NFLX, MSFT, GOOG) Digital payments (V, MA, PYPL)

(V, MA, PYPL) Global e-commerce (BABA, SHOP, SE, JD)

(BABA, SHOP, SE, JD) SaaS / Cloud computing (CRM, NOW, SMAR)

Just like watching athletes on TV, everything looks very easy when executed by the very best in the world. These top holdings might all seem like an obvious choice today. Hindsight is 20/20.

There are four new entrants in this list compared to my Q1 review: PayPal, ServiceNow, Salesforce and Smartsheet.

PYPL is not a surprising addition here since it fits perfectly in the theme of the war on cash and the rise of digital payment. Its large size makes it a safer play than Square for many large funds.

CRM and NOW are two of the biggest companies in the cloud computing category and have done very well since the pandemic started.

SMAR is a more surprising pick, often recognized as a value play if there is such thing in the SaaS category. The stock has been flat in the past year, and both Dorsey and Foxhaven have made it a top five position over time.

I believe any investor should look at this list and ask themselves how much exposure they have to these companies in their own portfolio. There is a good chance that these stocks are already cornerstones of your portfolio if you have been investing for many years.

These businesses are disrupting enterprise software, entertainment, e-commerce, digital payments and more. If you are new to investing or if you have decided to ignore the bells and whistles of the market leaders and secular growers of our time, simply know that the top money managers in the world hold them in their portfolios.

I was pleased to realize that I'm long already 10 of the 16 companies in this list as part of the App Economy Portfolio. The portfolio is well-positioned to embrace a world disrupted by a global pandemic and embracing a digital transformation. I'm very grateful that the App Economy Portfolio has been performing in line with the very best hedge funds in the world over the past five years, generating 32% returns annually as of this writing.

What top hedge funds have been buying in Q2 2020

Now, let's focus first on what the biggest buys were for these funds during Q2. The chart below breaks down only the top five buys for the period.

Source: Whalewisdom. Chart by App Economy Insights. Stocks appearing only once in the chart: SPT, AYX, OKTA, ANSS, ALRM, KKR, GSHD, BKNG, SHOP, COF, DIS, ZM, BA, SQ, EXPE, MDB, DXCM, CHTR, WMG, GO, HLF, NYT, TPX, LBTYK, JD, BILI, TCOM, MOMO, YY, ANTM, AON, CMCSA, BILL, FSLY, QQQ, ETSY, GRUB, VNET, WDAY, TMUS, COUP, LBRDK, MELI, NET, TWLO, NKE, SBUX, QLYS, MKC, AAPL, IVV, LVGO, BND, ANGI, SNAP, ESTC, DADA, PINS.

Once again, let's rank stocks by the number of times they appear in the top five buys of the selected hedge funds:

Company # of times in top 5 buys % of funds PayPal (PYPL) 4 20% Datadog (DDOG) 3 15% Sea Limited (SE) 3 15% Facebook (FB) 3 15% Microsoft (MSFT) 2 10% StoneCo (STNE) 2 10% Vroom (VRM) 2 10% Pinduoduo (PDD) 2 10% Amazon (AMZN) 2 10% Salesforce (CRM) 2 10% Spotify (SPOT) 2 10% CrowdStrike (CRWD) 2 10% CoStar Group (CSGP) 2 10%

Out of these 13 top buys in Q2:

5 were already top buys in Q1 . Five companies were already making this list in Q1. DDOG, SE, FB, MSFT, AMZN.

Q1 Five companies were already making this list in Q1. DDOG, SE, FB, MSFT, AMZN. 8 are new. New companies that appeared at least twice in the top buys in Q2 are PYPL, STNE, VRM, PDD, CRM, SPOT, CRWD, CSGP.

Note: 8 companies that appeared twice or more among the top buys in Q1 did not have a repeat performance in Q2. These companies are Teladoc Health (TDOC), Uber (UBER), Aon (AON), RingCentral (RNG), Alphabet (GOOG), Netflix (NFLX), Visa (V), and Workday (WDAY).

While it's not surprising to find some of the usual mega-cap tech companies on the list, there is once again a few noteworthy names that should be discussed.

PayPal has been the company appearing the most in the top five buys from these top hedge funds in Q2. Its large size ($200+ billion market cap) combined with strong secular tailwinds in the transition to digital payments made it a position of choice for several funds. When the company announced its Q1 earnings results back in May, CEO Dan Schulman set the tone for Q2. There was a lot to like in the Q1 numbers, and even more to look forward to. He explained:

We saw dramatic increases in our daily net new actives and overall engagement levels. Our daily number of transactions accelerated throughout the month growing from the beginning of April until month end by 25% with 7.4 million net new actives, record engagement and transaction volumes and 20% revenue growth. I would characterize April is perhaps our strongest month since our IPO.

Data by YCharts

Datadog has been a monster stock since going public last September. It was in the top buys of three different funds on the list, just like in Q1. DDOG has been growing revenue at breakneck speed since the IPO. The company is already breakeven and generating strong operating cash flow, which is fairly rare for a relatively young SaaS. The stock has more than doubled since its first trading day and worth putting on any watch list after a pullback post Q2 earnings.

Data by YCharts

Sea Limited has been once again added by several funds. The company has been on a tear over the past year with triple-digit revenue growth quarter after quarter. Money managers have been noticing and making big purchases. The stock is up almost 300% over the past year, and more than doubled just in the past three months. The company has yet to turn a profit or to generate positive operating cash flow. SE is fueling its growth with negative gross margin on its e-commerce segment and high sales & marketing costs above 40%.

Data by YCharts

StoneCo is a very small position (0.3% allocation) in Warren Buffett's portfolio at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A (NYSE: BRK.B Q1 earnings that it handled 51% of Brazil's e-commerce transactions. A very impressive feat from this relatively young public company. Just like PayPal, StoneCo is a great play in the transition to cashless payment and benefiting from strong secular tailwinds. STNE has also started offering credit services to merchants operating on its platform a la Square.

Vroom appears surprisingly in the top five top buys of two different funds. The company went public in June, so these are funds that were willing to build positions right out the gate. The online used car dealer did well since its IPO, but investors were mostly disappointed by the first earnings report posted last week. Overall revenue fell 3% to $253 million. Average vehicle selling price fell by 17% to $25.4K and the loss widened. The current challenges are COVID-related and it remains to be seen what the post-pandemic trend will look like.

Data by YCharts

Pinduoduo is reporting later this month. The company is about to replace NetApp (NTAP) in the Nasdaq-100 (QQQ). They reported impressive numbers in May with impressive revenue growth of 44% year over year. Active buyers on their e-commerce platform grew 42% to 628 million, which almost rivals Alibaba (726 million active consumers). The scale of the business has become truly outstanding.

Source

Spotify had some life recently with the stock surging +65% in the past three months. SPOT had been fairly disappointing since its direct listing more than two years ago. An aggressive podcast strategy with many high-profile names signing exclusive deals (Joe Rogan, Kim Kardashian West, Michelle Obama) caught many investors' attention. Can Spotify evolve into a media giant? The jury is still out. It might take much more time than many imagine if we look at the most recent report that turned out to be disappointing.

Data by YCharts

Salesforce is a force to reckon with. Even more than 15 years after its IPO, the company is still growing its top line more than 30% year over year. A serial acquirer, between Tableau in 2019, Mulesoft in 2018 or Demandware in 2016, the company knows how to grow organically and opportunistically. More recently, the rumor of a potential Datadog acquisition in an all-stock deal emerged. It would make sense given Salesforce's history of growing its ecosystem with best-of-breed software.

Data by YCharts

CrowdStrike had one monster quarter after another since going public. With SaaS metrics to die for, the cloud security company continues to be recognized by Wall Street as a strong secular grower. CRWD is already generating ample cash from operations and has shown tremendous economies of scale, as explained in my recent article about five essential traits to look for before investing in a SaaS stock.

Source

CoStar is a commercial real estate network, providing information, analytics, and online marketplaces. The company has been growing at an impressively consistent pace in the past decade, with revenue growth rarely falling below 15%. Margins are impressive and the company is benefiting from a strong network effect given its leading position in this category. Management is reviewed extremely poorly on Glassdoor, which is a big red flag for me when I consider an investment opportunity.

Data by YCharts

Bottom Line

Hedge funds are prohibitively expensive for the masses. But their top holdings and recent buys are for everybody to see four times a year, with only a few weeks' delay.

But maybe not for long. If the SEC proposal goes through, there will be no way to know the positions of most of these on a quarterly basis like today. It's obviously an unfortunate proposal since we can all get better informed and become better investors with more market transparency. Here is a link to provide comments to the SEC on the proposed change.

By multiplying your sources and taking inspiration from some of the best and most respected money managers in the world, you can build an outstanding portfolio for yourself, without the need to sacrifice 20% of your own alpha in performance fees, let alone 2% of your precious savings given away in the form of management fees.

Do you own some of these top holdings in your portfolio?

Have you recently bought some of the top buys along with the best money managers?

Let me know in the comments!

The rise of the App Economy is disrupting many industries: retail, entertainment, financials, media, social platforms, healthcare, enterprise software and more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL AMZN APPN AYX BABA CRM CRWD EDU ESTC ETSY FB GOOG ILMN JD MDB MELI MOMO MTCH NFLX PINS SHOP SQ TDOC TWLO V WORK YY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.