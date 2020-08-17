The Profile

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) is a Germany-based company promoting e-commerce business and services across the continent of Africa. These eleven African countries have a combined population of 600M people, include 70% of Africa’s internet users, and create 70% of Africa’s GDP (see the company’s profile for more details). Jumia is sometimes called the “Amazon.com” of Africa as the company promises to one day transform digital enterprise in Africa.

The Trading Action

A surge of August $30 call options traded on Jumia Technologies on August 7th. The 17,682 calls that traded against an open interest of just 1,631 delivered some hope that the parabolic run-up in JMIA going into earnings was indeed meaningful and indicative of good news to come.

The earnings news was not bad, but it was also not good enough to support the lofty price. JMIA proceeded to fall 20.0% after earnings. The whole episode demonstrated how price and options action signal nothing but rampant speculation. Parabolic moves tend to end poorly. JMIA added its name to the case list.

Source: TradingView.com

The Earnings

Guidance is a key punchline for earnings. Jumia likely disappointed with guidance in its Q2 earnings report that included few specifics despite the company assuring investors that business in July returned to pre-pandemic levels. Instead of numbers, Jumia provided general outlines defining the direction of a business largely constrained by the ongoing uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic:

“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as well as the ensuing economic challenges result in substantial uncertainty concerning our business and financial outlook. We expect the effects of the business mix rebalancing to continue to play out over the course of 2020. Any supply and logistics challenges that we may encounter as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic may further exacerbate such effects. As a result, we currently expect continued GMV softness over the course of 2020, with better Order and Annual Active Consumers growth, on a year-over-year basis. We remain committed to reducing our Adjusted EBITDA loss in absolute terms in 2020 compared to 2019.”

This kind of guidance is certainly not worthy of a parabolic run-up. However, the rest of the earnings news was encouraging.

The company’s cash position was shored up a bit by a stock offering announced on July 22nd. That offering seemed to end the early price run-up as the stock responded with a pullback of 13.6%. The buyers stepped back in after that point. More importantly, the company decreased its cash utilization by an impressive 69% to €16.8 million with a working capital inflow from “a longer payables cycle and improved accounts receivable management.” This cash utilization rate was a record low for the company. Jumia ended the quarter with €174.3 million of cash. Operating losses dropped year over year from (€66,651) to (€37,570). The still sizeable operating loss keeps the balance sheet in the spotlight. The company seems likely to need another cash raise in another year or so.

Jumia is working hard to improve its cost structure. The company changed its volume pricing model for its third party partners in logistics. The company now prices per successful “stop” (or delivery) instead of per delivered package. This is a much more efficient way to price, and incentivizes customer acquisition over packaging to customers. Jumia also reduced delivery times on “essential products” by bringing warehouses closer to customers.

The impacts to the bottom line were notable. Jumia went from a gross profit loss in Q2 2019 of €0.7M to a company record positive of €6.0M.

The growth metrics looked mixed. The company reported 40% year-over-year growth in annual active customers to a total of 6.8M. However, orders grew at a much slower pace of 8% to 6.8M. This average single order per active customer needs to vastly improve over time. GMV, which “corresponds to the total value of orders for products and services, including shipping fees, value added tax, and before deductions of any discounts or vouchers, irrespective of cancellations or returns for the relevant period,” fell 13% year over year to €228 million. This amount was adjusted for the exit from the travel business (just in time!), exits from markets in Tanzania, Rwanda, and Cameroon, and excludes improper sales practices that were recently uncovered.

Looking ahead, the company explained in the conference call that it is expanding its monetization strategy through third parties and services like JumiaPay and Jumia Logistics. This expansion will enable a more competitive marketplace through lower commissions. The Jumia marketplace, JumiaPay, and Jumia Logistics are the three core growth engines for the company.

The Trade

From a technical perspective, JMIA is clinging to support at its 20-day moving average (DMA). The rebound from the post-earnings intraday low is encouraging; however, the stock is in an area of limbo. Until the stock closes at a new post-earnings high (above $15/share), the strength of the rebound remains a question mark. The 50DMA should provide more solid support than the 20DMA, especially if speculative fervor completely melts away from JMIA. A break below the post-earnings low ($11.38/share) would put 50DMA support level into play.

JMIA is a stock for those interested in investing in the future of African commerce. Investors should size a holding in JMIA as a speculative investment until the company firmly establishes the success of its business model. In the meantime, price volatility should offer a number of shorter-term trading strategies focused on buying dips and selling sharp run-ups around a core position.

Be careful out there!

Disclosure: I am/we are long JMIA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.